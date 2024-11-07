Federal Reserve set to make interest rate decision days after election of Trump
(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Reserve on Thursday will announce its latest decision on the direction of interest rates, setting the path for borrowing costs just two days after the victory of President-Elect Donald Trump.
The Fed cut its benchmark interest rate a half of a percentage point in September, dialing back its yearslong fight against inflation and delivering relief for borrowers saddled with high costs.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, has forecast further interest rate cuts.
By the end of 2024, interest rates will fall another half of a percentage point from their current level of between 4.75% and 5%, according to FOMC projections. Interest rates will drop another percentage point over the course of 2025, the projections further indicated.
The central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point when it meets on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.
In recent months, the U.S. has inched closer to a “soft landing,” in which inflation returns to normal and the economy averts a recession.
Government data released last week showed robust economic growth over a recent three-month period, alongside a continued cooldown of inflation.
U.S. hiring slowed in October, but fallout from hurricanes and labor strikes likely caused an undercount of the nation’s workers, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data on Friday showed.
Since 2021, the Fed has sought to rein in inflation with elevated interest rates. Even after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest in September, it still stands at a historically high level.
Inflation has cooled dramatically from a peak of about 9% in 2022, hovering right near the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.
The trajectory of inflation could shift in the coming months. Trump’s proposals of heightened tariffs and the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants are widely expected to raise consumer prices, experts previously told ABC News.
To be sure, the Fed says it bases its decisions on economic conditions and operates as an independent government body.
When asked previously about the 2024 election at a press conference in Washington, D.C., in December, Powell said, “We don’t think about politics.”
The election of Trump appears to have delivered a boost for the stock market. The U.S. stock market soared at the open of trading on Wednesday, just hours after Trump declared victory.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 1,300 points, amounting to a nearly 3% rise in the index. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq each jumped more than 2%.
Shares of Tesla, the electric vehicle company headed by Trump ally Elon Musk, spiked about 14.5% in early trading on Wednesday.
(NEW YORK) — Scammers don’t need a special occasion to try to steal your money or your identity. Whether it be holidays or big events, they are always on the prowl — the back-to-school shopping season is no different. Students and parents are particularly vulnerable right now as they shop for everything from textbooks to clothes and even jobs.
The rush to find the best deals has some consumers visiting unfamiliar websites and sometimes hastily clicking on links. All of the excitement can make for a less vigilant consumer — the perfect opportunity for bad actors to pounce. People aged 18 to 24 were more likely to report being targeted by text message or internet messaging than any other age group, according to the Better Business Bureau.
Shoppers need to be careful of fake websites appearing to sell popular supplies and textbooks at deeply discounted prices, as noted by Wells Fargo fraud and claims executive Dan Cusick. They may send fraudulent emails pretending to be a school asking you to update your personal information. The scammers also create fake social media ads that link to the fake websites. Consumers enter their payment information, giving scammers the chance to collect their credit card and bank details.
Fraudsters also set up fake rental sites offering discounted textbooks; they collect the rental fee but never send the books. You should always type the store’s website into your browser and shop from the store’s legitimate site, Cusick suggested. Log into a school’s online portal or app directly to update any student information, ignoring unsolicited or online offers and emails.
Fake scholarship and job offers
The FCC recently issued a warning to college students and their parents about a rise in fraudulent scholarships and fake job offers.Scammers post fake job postings that promise good pay and flexible hours on popular job sites and social media. They may even send emails that look like they’re coming from a business or college promising “guaranteed” scholarships that require you to pay a fee to be eligible.
After you apply, the FCC noted that one common tactic is for them to send you a check to deposit at your bank. They then ask you to send some of the money to another account. However, the check is fake and by the time it bounces, the scammer will have walked away with the money you sent them.
Bottom line is that your boss should be paying you, not the other way around. If they tell you to deposit a check and use some of the money for any reason, experts say it’s a scam.
Federal authorities recommend looking up the name of the company or the person who’s hiring you, plus the words “scam,” “review,” or “complaint” to see what others are saying about them.
If the email looks like it came from a professor or an office at your college, call them directly to confirm they’re really looking to fill a position. Beware of email addresses coming from non-company email addresses including Gmail, Yahoo and Hotmail. Ask the employer to send you details of the job duties, the pay and the hours. If they refuse, that could be another red flag.
Student Rental Scams
As the cost of college rises to record highs, experts say scammers are finding creative ways to dupe vulnerable and unsuspecting students. That’s especially true when it comes to fake apartment rentals.
The fraudsters rip off legitimate rental listings, including photos and descriptions, from reputable organizations. They then post the fake listing on their site at a deep discount. Once you show interest, they ask for your personal information like your bank account. They also create urgency, telling you to “act immediately” or “send money right away” and suggest you will lose the listing otherwise.
When it comes to rental scams, experts say beware of these major red flags: you can’t meet the person or see the rental property before you pay or they ask for payment upfront via wire transfer, gift card or directly into an account. Experts remind us to never send money or share personal information with unverified people or companies and to be guided by the old adage: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
(NEW YORK) — Boeing will reduce the size of its total workforce by 10% over the coming months, CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a letter to employees on Friday.
That amounts to around 17,000 jobs, based on the company’s December 2023 total workforce numbers.
Ortberg said due to the workforce reductions, Boeing would not proceed with the next cycle of furloughs.
Ortberg also said the 777X program would be delayed until 2026, the 767 freighter program would end in 2027 and the company expects “substantial new losses” in Boeing Defense, Space & Security this quarter.
“Our business is in a difficult position, and it is hard to overstate the challenges we face together,” said Ortberg. “Beyond navigating our current environment, restoring our company requires tough decisions and we will have to make structural changes to ensure we can stay competitive and deliver for our customers over the long term.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — Tens of thousands of U.S. dockworkers are set to walk off the job early Tuesday morning, clogging dozens of ports along the East and Gulf coasts and potentially raising consumer prices ahead of the holiday season.
“Moments ago, the first large-scale eastern dockworker strike in 47 years began at ports from Maine to Texas, including at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Tuesday.
“In preparation for this moment, New York has been working around the clock to ensure that our grocery stores and medical facilities have the essential products they need,” Hochul added.
In a statement to ABC News early Tuesday, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) confirmed the union’s first coastwide strike in nearly 50 years was underway. The statement said that “tens of thousands of ILA rank-and-file members” started to set up picket lines at shipping ports up and down the Atlantic and Gulf coasts as of 12:01 am.
“We are prepared to fight as long as necessary, to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes, to get the wages and protections against automation our ILA members deserve,” ILA President Harold Daggett said.
The ports account for more than half of the nation’s container imports, facilitating the transport of everything from toys to fresh fruit to nuclear reactors, JPMorgan senior equity analyst Brian Ossenbeck said in a report shared with ABC News.
A prolonged work stoppage of several weeks or months could rekindle inflation for some goods and trigger layoffs at manufacturers as raw materials dry up, experts said.
“A strike would be very, very disruptive,” said Jason Miller, a professor of supply-chain management at Michigan State University who closely tracks imports, told ABC News.
“You can’t take all this freight and either send it to other ports or put it on airplanes,” Miller added. “There is no plan B.”
The ILA, the union representing East Coast and Gulf Coast dockworkers, is seeking higher wages and a ban on the use of some automated equipment.
“ILA longshore workers deserve to be compensated for the important work they do keeping American commerce moving and growing,” the ILA told ABC News in a statement on Monday. “Meanwhile, ILA dedicated longshore workers continue to be crippled by inflation due to USMX’s unfair wage packages.”
The U.S. Maritime Alliance, or USMX, an organization bargaining on behalf of the dockworkers’ employers, declined to respond to an ABC News request for comment.
President Joe Biden retains the power to prevent or halt a strike under the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Biden on Monday urging the White House to intervene, which it has previously said it will not do. The White House told ABC News in a statement that it has been in contact with both the union and management in recent days.
“This weekend, senior officials have been in touch with USMX representatives urging them to come to a fair agreement fairly and quickly – one that reflects the success of the companies. Senior officials have also been in touch with the ILA to deliver the same message,” White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson said.
A prolonged East Coast and Gulf Coast port strike could moderately increase prices for a range of goods, experts told ABC News. That upward pressure on prices would result from a shortage of products caught up in the supply chain blockage, leaving too many dollars chasing after too few items, they added.
Food products are especially vulnerable to an uptick in prices, since food could spoil if suppliers sent the products ahead of time to minimize the strike impact, as they have done for some other goods, Adam Kamins, a senior director of economic research at Moody’s Analytics, told ABC News.
Additionally, a significant share of the nation’s imported auto parts pass through the ports impacted by a potential strike, which could cause an increase in vehicle prices if the strike persists.
Price increases have slowed dramatically from a peak in 2022, but inflation remains higher than the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%. A strike could prevent further progress, according to Kamins.
“We’re not talking about prices skyrocketing by any means, but I think it halts the momentum we’ve had over the last year or so getting inflation back in the bottle,” he said.
In 2002, a strike among workers at West Coast ports lasted 11 days before then-President George W. Bush invoked the Taft-Hartley Act and ended the standoff. However, the last time East Coast and Gulf Coast workers went on strike, in 1977, the work stoppage lasted seven weeks.
Tuesday’s potential work stoppage follows high-profile strikes undertaken last year by auto workers as well as Hollywood writers and actors. Most recently, 33,000 Boeing workers walked off the job in early September, demanding better pay and retirement benefits.
“Trade unions all over the country have been going out on strike,” Sriram Narayanan, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, told ABC News. “We’re seeing that happen now at the ports.”
Ahead of the historic strike, the president of the Teamsters labor union, Sean O’Brien, released a letter of solidarity to the International Longshoreman’s Association, saying, “The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, including our members in the freight industry, stand in full solidarity with the International Longshoremen’s Association as they fight for a fair and just contract with the ocean carriers represented by USMX.”
“Don’t forget –Teamsters do not cross picket lines. The Teamsters Union is 100 percent committed to standing with our Longshoremen brothers and sisters until they win the contract they deserve,” O’Brien said.