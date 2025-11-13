Federal services, agencies slowly returning after government shutdown ends

In this March 12, 2025, file photo, a person walks by the headquarters of the Department of Education in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — After 43 days, the longest federal government shutdown in history is history after President Donald Trump late Wednesday night signed the funding bill passed in both chambers of Congress.

With the bill now signed, federal agencies and services are expected to immediately return to normal; however, some benefits, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, will take a little time to be doled out.

The spending bill reopens and funds the federal government until Jan. 30, 2026, with some agencies like the Department of Agriculture and Veterans Affairs funded through the end of the fiscal year.

Here’s what to know about the government reopening.

When will federal employees return to work?

At least 670,000 federal employees were furloughed during the shutdown, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Furloughed employees are expected to return to work immediately and there is some indication that those orders have gone out to specific agencies.

Furloughed employees at Health and Human Services were told to “report for duty” on Thursday, according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

“If HHS employees do not have previously approved leave scheduled, or do not get leave approved, then they will be “considered absent without leave (AWOL),” the memo reads.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) also told agencies Thursday that they should consider “the disruption in the lives and routines of furloughed employees.”

Back pay and undoing Trump firings

Federal workers deemed essential, including Capitol Police officers, Transportation Security Administration workers and air traffic controllers, were forced to work without pay during the shutdown.

During the shutdown, the administration issued layoffs through Reduction in Force orders for federal workers in various agencies.

All federal workers are entitled to back pay under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019, signed into law by Trump during the now-second-longest shutdown in his first term in office.

The law covers both furloughed employees and those required to work without pay during a government shutdown.

The funding bill includes additional language to reverse Trump administration firings during the shutdown and ensures that furloughed workers receive back pay.

It also includes language to prevent any additional reductions in force until the next government funding deadline on Jan. 30, 2026.

When will SNAP benefits get doled out?

The bill includes a provision to fully fund SNAP benefits through the end of September 2026.

The money is expected to be doled out soon, but the timetable has not been revealed by officials.

Federal courts ordered the administration to pay SNAP benefits during the shutdown, however, the administration went to the Supreme Court to get the order paused as the appeals litigation continued.

On Thursday, the administration withdrew its case.

Solicitor General John Sauer said in a filing that the “underlying dispute here is now moot.”

When do D.C.’s museums open?

All of the Smithsonian museums have been closed since Oct. 12 after running out of funding.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, the National Air and Space Museum and the Steven F. Udvar-Hazey Center will reopen on Nov. 14, according to a notice on its website.

“All other museums,  research centers, and the National Zoo will reopen on a rolling basis by Monday, Nov. 17,” the message read.

When will the air traffic system be fully staffed?

The shortage of air traffic controllers, who were not furloughed, was so dire during the shutdown that the Federal Aviation Administration was forced to reduce flights by 10% at 40 airports — leading to thousands of flights being canceled and delayed across the country.

As many as 15 to 20 controllers resigned during the shutdown, according to the Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Duffy told reporters Tuesday that air traffic controllers will get 70% of their back pay within 24 to 48 hours of the reopening.

It could take up to a week for air travel to return to normal operations after the government shutdown ends, Airlines for America President and CEO Chris Sununu said at a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Sununu said he doesn’t see any impacts lasting into the holiday season.

“I don’t think any flights over the Thanksgiving week have actually been canceled yet. I think the airlines have been pretty tight working with the FAA looking a few days out to be sure,” he said.

Where do Obamacare subsidies stand?

Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies that Democrats held out for during the shutdown were not included in the Senate deal to reopen the government, which passed with the help of eight moderate Democrats.

The enhanced ACA tax credits don’t expire until Dec. 31, and if no deal is reached, health premiums will jump for more than 20 million Americans.

Sources told ABC News on Monday that Senate Republican leadership promised to allow a vote on a bill of Democrats’ choosing related to the ACA in December.

But House Speaker Mike Johnson has not committed to holding a vote in the House on the subsidies.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday filed a discharge petition to extend the Obamacare subsidies. He would need a few House Republicans to vote with Democrats for it to pass.

Supreme Court appears ready to limit key part of Voting Rights Act
Supreme Court appears ready to limit key part of Voting Rights Act
Voting rights activists protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the court prepares to hear arguments in a case challenging Louisiana’s congressional map in Washington on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared ready to limit how a key part of the Voting Rights Act long aimed at protecting equal opportunity for racial minority voters is applied to the drawing of state election maps. 

During oral arguments in a complicated case challenging the drawing of a second majority-black district in Louisiana, the court’s conservative majority suggested race may have improperly predominated as a factor in its creation.

At the same time, it was not clear whether a majority of the court was prepared to issue a more sweeping ruling that any use of race as a factor in redistricting is unconstitutional. 

Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act has long been a guardrail against states “packing” Black voters into districts and “cracking” communities of color into other districts with an aim of diluting their electoral influence.

Courts that have found a violation of Section 2 then order states to redraw their maps, with an eye on race, to ensure minority voters are given fair chance at political participation. 

The law does not require proof of intent to discriminate — prohibiting any discrimination in effect — but several conservative justices suggested that plaintiffs should have to show at least some possibility of intent, a tougher standard to meet. 

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who could be the key vote in the case, voiced particular concern about the indefinite use of race to draw maps compliant with Section 2.

“This court’s cases in a variety of contexts have said that race-based remedies are permissible for a period of time, sometimes for a long period of time, decades in some cases, but that they should not be indefinite and should have an end point,” Kavanaugh said. 

“What is not grounded in case law,” replied Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which is defending Louisiana’s map, “is the idea that an entire statute should somehow dissolve simply because race may be an element of the remedy.”

The court’s longstanding precedents have said that race cannot be a primary motivating factor when drawing congressional districts under the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, but they also grant states have breathing room to consider race in order to comply with the Voting Rights Act. 

The court most recently upheld Section 2 in a 2023 decision. 

“What Section 2 does is to say where the effects [of a congressional map] are discriminatory such that … African Americans here are not being given the same voting opportunities as white people are, then a remedy is appropriate,” Justice Elena Kagan told Louisiana Solicitor General Benjamin Aguinaga. “That remedy doesn’t have to be race-based, but sometimes it is race-based in order to correct the racially discriminatory situation that exists.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson most vigorously defended the legacy of Section 2 and its use to create two majority-black districts in Louisiana, describing the Civil Rights-era law as a “tool” to identify racial disparities. 

“It’s like a tape measure that we’re looking [at] as to whether or not certain circumstances exist, and those circumstances that Congress is worried about – unequal access to electoral opportunity,” she said. “That’s why it doesn’t need a time limit, because it’s not doing any work other than just pointing us to the direction of where we might need to do something.”

Justice Samuel Alito said outright that he believed lower courts did not correctly apply the Supreme Court’s precedents around Section 2 to the maps at issue in Louisiana. 

“There’s a serious question about whether the Black population within the district in question in the illustrative map was geographically compact,” he said, referring to one of the legal requirements for a VRA-compliant map. 

A decision in Louisiana’s favor could, at the very least, require the state to redraw its map under more race-neutral criteria ahead of the 2026 midterm election. The two majority-black districts are represented by Democrats. 

A broader conclusion in the case could upend congressional maps nationwide, potentially triggering the redrawing of race-neutral districts in multiple states and in turn putting minority representation at risk in legislatures nationwide.  

Nelson argued that a further rollback of the Voting Rights Act would be “catastrophic.” 

 “If we take Louisiana as one example, every congressional member who is Black was elected from a VRA opportunity district,” she said. “We only have the diversity that we see across the south, for example, because of litigation that forced the creation of opportunity districts under the Voting Rights Act.” 

The court is expected to release a decision before the end of its term in June 2026.  How quickly it releases its ruling could determine whether or not states will have sufficient time to redraw maps — if necessary — before midterm voting begins.

Trump greeted by king, thousands of protesters in UK visit
Trump greeted by king, thousands of protesters in UK visit
Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

(LONDON) — President Donald Trump kicked off his state visit to the U.K. on Wednesday by traveling to Windsor Castle to meet with King Charles III.

Trump is the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch, having already been hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

The president and first lady Melania Trump will attend a state banquet with the royal family in Windsor on Wednesday evening.

Trump arrived at Windsor Castle aboard Marine One on Wednesday, having spent the night at Winfield House in central London. He and Melania Trump were greeted in the castle’s Walled Garden by Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

After being welcomed by the king, Trump and the first lady were taken by carriage to Windsor Castle, where they observed a ceremonial reception.

A crowd gathered in central London to protest Trump. Many of the protesters held anti-Trump signs and Palestinian flags.

The protest, which was organized by the Stop Trump campaign, planned to march towards Parliament later in the afternoon.

The Trumps explored Windsor Castle with the king and queens and viewed historical items from the Royal Collection.

Laid out across five tables were a collection of artifacts symbolizing U.S.-British relations, such as 18th-century watercolor paintings, transatlantic messages between Queen Victoria and President James Buchanan and a hot dog picnic in the 1930s that young Queen Elizabeth wrote about.

Trump walked around the displays, marveling at them as a guide explained what they were.

“That is so amazing,” Trump said.

Following the tour, the president and some of his key advisors, Scott Bessent, Marco Rubio, Susie Wiles, James Blair, Steve Witkoff and Stephen Miller, visited St. George’s Chapel for a service.

A choir of small children performed for the audience.

The Trumps laid a wreath on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II during the service and spoke with the children before taking a tour of the chapel.

Following the service, the two couples, seated in red chairs, watched the Beating Retreat musical performance.

This was the first time the Beating Retreat had been performed at a state visit. At least 200 military personnel were involved in the ceremony, according to U.K. officials.

The roughly 30-minute musical performance ended with a flyover from the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force display team. Red, white and blue smoke came out of the plane’s engines, filling the sky with colorful smoke.

Thursday will see Trump meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, the prime minister’s official country residence in Aylesbury. The two men are expected to hold a press conference before Trump begins his journey back to the U.S.

During a background call on Monday with reporters, White House officials said that this visit will highlight what they called the deep ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.

“This historic second state visit is set to highlight and renew the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. At the same time, the visit will recognize and celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States,” a White House official told reporters during a background call previewing the trip.

Trump will be greeted by a joint U.S.-British flypast of F-35 fighter jets. Around 1,300 members of the British armed forces accompanied by 120 horses will be involved in the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle.

The guard of honor at Windsor will be the largest ever organized for a state visit to the U.K.

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart, Zoe Magee and Joseph Simonetti contributed to this report.

Mental health, substance abuse staffers fired amid government shutdown: Sources
Mental health, substance abuse staffers fired amid government shutdown: Sources
A view of the U.S. Capitol on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Dozens of employees at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration were laid off in the wave of government shutdown firings last week, multiple sources told ABC News. 

Best known for overseeing the rollout of the 988 suicide prevention hotline, SAMHSA works with state and local governments on mental health and addiction initiatives and gives out billions in grants. 

The firings, which began Friday, include widespread layoffs of staff that oversee child, adolescent and family mental health services, sources told ABC News.

Roughly one in 10 of SAMHSA’s 900 staff were fired in the spring Department of Government Efficiency cuts. Other staff were recently transferred to other programs in the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees SAMHSA.

A HHS spokesperson told ABC News that employees who received a Reduction in Force notice “were deemed non-essential by their respective division.”

While the impacts of these latest firings are still being determined, a source tells ABC the agency was “hard hit.”

ABC News’ Will McDuffie contributed to this report.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide — free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

