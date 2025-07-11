FEMA maps underestimated risk in catastrophic Texas flood, data shows

Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The risk of the catastrophic flooding that struck Texas Hill Country as people slept on July 4 and left at least 120 dead was potentially underestimated by federal authorities, according to an ABC News analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency data, satellite imagery and risk modeling.

Some of the youth camps and recreational areas most devastated by the extreme weather were established on land designated by the FEMA as “special flood hazard areas” or in the river’s floodway, making them especially vulnerable to the July 4 flash floods that exceeded some federal estimates for a worst-case scenario.

At some points, water extended for hundreds of feet outside the Guadalupe River’s banks and beyond FEMA estimates, according to satellite data. First Street, a risk modeling company, told ABC News that the company believes that more than double the 8 million homes nationwide that are designated by FEMA to be in flood zones are actually at risk, finding that government models are outdated and fail to consider extreme weather events.
Devastated camp ‘predominantly in a flood zone’

Along the river banks in Kerr County, the all-girls Camp Mystic was overrun by flood waters, which claimed the lives of 27 campers and counselors and swept multiple buildings from their foundations. According to FEMA maps, more than a dozen of the 36 cabins were located within areas designated as high risk for potential flooding on the river and nearby Cypress Creek.

“We knew this camp was predominantly in a flood zone, and even the areas that we showed that were outside were right on the edge of a flood zone,” said Jeremy Porter, the head of climate implications research at First Street, which provides climate data for companies like Zillow and Redfin.

Multiple buildings at Camp Mystic, including four cabins, were built within the Guadalupe River’s “regulatory floodway,” where most new construction is severely limited due to flood risk and to “protect human life and health,” according to Kerr County’s Flood Damage Prevention Order from 2020. The document noted that the stretch of land where Camp Mystic is situated is “an extremely hazardous area due to the velocity of flood waters which carry debris, potential projectiles and erosion potential.”

An additional 12 cabins at Camp Mystic were built on land designated as “special flood hazard areas,” where residents face a 1% chance of flooding annually and are normally required to have flood insurance.

“These should guide where you should or should not construct, whether you should have mitigation processes in place, like putting homes on elevated beds,” said Jonathan Sury, a senior staff associate at the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University in Manhattan.

But some of those structures at the nearly 100-year-old camp were built decades before FEMA began issuing its flood maps in the 1960s and were likely permitted to remain despite modern construction regulations, Porter noted.

A row of cabins at Camp Mystic sat directly behind the “special flood hazard area” and was deemed a lower risk for typical flooding. However, the extreme flash-flooding over Independence Day weekend inundated even the area thought to be at lower risk for flooding, satellite and radar analysis show.

‘Outdated’ maps

At its maximum point, the floodwaters were recorded to be more than 500 feet from the Guadalupe River banks, and more than 200 feet from the edge of the FEMA Special Flood Hazard Area, according to the satellite data. The satellite data was collected and provided to ABC News by ICEYE, a company operating synthetic aperture radar satellites, which can obtain real-time data worldwide by using radar pulses to generate data. The data collected measures the depth of the water in a given location.

Other areas along the Guadalupe River were not only vulnerable to flooding but also saw a higher-than-expected water level, exceeding the area marked for a 0.2% annual chance of inundation. Experts told ABC News that Texas practices “very little oversight” over youth camps, and state officials last week approved Camp Mystic’s emergency plans.

At the Heart O’ the Hills Camp for Girls – where 1 person was killed – at least seven structures were built in the Special Flood Hazard Area. The data shows that the floodwater reached up to 220 feet from the riverbed.

Floodwaters devastated RV parks north of the other camps on the Guadalupe River. More than 60 RV spots had been situated in the FEMA-designated Special Flood Hazard Area. Satellite data shows the area was covered in floodwater spanning the entire RV park.

Lorena Guillen, the owner of the Blue Oak RV Park, told ABC News that she was familiar with where her business fell on the FEMA flood map and never considered that the floodwaters could reach as far as they did last week.

“It’s always come up…but there was nothing that would give us an indication that the flood was going to get all the way up 35, 40 feet high in 40 minutes,” she said. “Everything is gone. And there is so much debris, so much cleanup to do that it is going to take, it’s going to take months and months.”

Requests for comment to the camps and FEMA were not immediately answered.

“Our City of Kerrville and Kerr County leadership are committed to a transparent and full review of processes and protocols,” the Kerr County Joint Information Center said in an email. “The special session [of the state legislature] will be a starting point in which we will begin this work, but our entire focus since day one has been rescue and reunification.”

According to Porter, the extent of the flooding at Camp Mystic and other areas is representative of a broader problem with FEMA’s modeling, which places 8 million properties across the country at risk of a 100-year flood.

FEMA’s flood maps are generally used by the government to determine what insurance requirements are needed for homeowners, according to Lidia Cano Pecharroman, a researcher at MIT Department of Urban Studies and Planning.”When planning for flooding we cannot be over-reliant on these maps,” she said. “They are a useful tool but they are based on limited modeling and data.”

FEMA’s model considers factors like coastal storm surge and risks of flooding along river channels, but does not take into account heavy precipitation, such as the extreme rains that swept across Texas last week, Porter said.

“They’re outdated in the sense that they’re not climate corrected,” Porter said. “As those intensities increase of those rainfall events, we’re getting more rainfall happening all at once. It’s filling the waterways, and we’re seeing rapid increases in the river levels.”

First Street estimates that there are more than 2.2 times the number of properties at risk of hundred-year floods than FEMA’s model suggests.

“It’s a devastating event that occurred, but people should look at it and say, you know, if we know our risk, we should retrofit our buildings,” said Porter. “We should make sure that they’re designed to a standard that can withstand the risk that exists in an area right outside of that flood zone.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Suge Knight speaks out about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking case
ABC News

Through the course of three weeks of testimony in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, one man has loomed large even as he remains locked up in a prison, more than 2,500 miles away. That man is Marion “Suge” Knight, the rap impresario who was viewed by many as Combs’ chief competitor at the peak of Combs’ prominence atop the hip-hop world.

During hours of conversation with ABC News this weekend, Knight offered his reactions to the trial that has grabbed headlines and offered an often-disturbing portrait of the private life of a pop-culture icon and fashion tastemaker who could end up being sentenced to serve the rest of his life in federal prison, if convicted. Combs has pleaded not guilty and denied all wrongdoing.

Knight’s name has been mentioned in the Combs trial at least 50 times so far, with some of those references connected to the notorious Combs-Knight rivalry and others simply acknowledging that Knight once led Combs’ fierce competitor, Death Row Records. Their names are synonymous with the explosion of hip-hop, and the bad blood between the two moguls, and their record labels.

Speaking for himself in a series of phone interviews Saturday, Knight described what he saw as a toxic culture of abuse in some parts of the hip-hop industry that certainly did not start with Combs.

Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter stemming from a 2015 fatal hit-and-run not connected to Combs’ case, to which he pleaded no contest in 2018. The famed founder of Death Row Records had an extensive criminal rap sheet that added time to his current sentence because it triggered California’s three strikes law. According to law enforcement, Knight has longstanding ties to LA’s infamous Bloods street gang.

On the phone, Knight said that, if Combs is the only one held accountable for alleged violence and abuse inside the world of rap, it won’t break the cycle.

“If you’re going to make Puffy answer, make everyone answer,” Knight said, referring to those who benefited from a system of trading sexual favors for advancement, or enabled the kind of behavior of which Combs is accused.

“Change the theme of the culture of the problems in hip-hop,” Knight said, repeatedly referring to Combs by his earlier street names “Puff” and “Puffy.”

“I think it’d be a great thing to let Puffy tell his truth. Tell the real truth, and bring everybody accountable,” Knight said.

Long before federal authorities charged Combs for alleged sex-trafficking and racketeering in connection with a lifestyle of allegedly forced sex sessions called “freak-offs,” Knight claimed there had long been rumors about Combs’ sex life back to the 1990s and 2000s.

“Everybody knew that,” Knight said, but that “Puffy didn’t just pop in the industry and say ‘hey, I want to have sex with everybody,’” Knight said. “I mean, we don’t have enough time to name all the names.”

Combs’ alleged use of fear and force to get what he wanted has been a frequent theme in his criminal case, far beyond sexual favors. The prosecution of Combs hinges on the core accusation that Combs used coercion and force to get what he wanted. To make that point, prosecutors presented Combs’ former assistant, Capricorn Clark, who said she returned to work for Combs after leaving his employment because Combs allegedly made it impossible for her to work elsewhere in the music industry.

“He held all the power as it related to me,” Clark testified through sobs.

Clark told jurors she had worked for Knight before Combs – a connection that, she claimed, did not sit well with Combs.

“He told me he didn’t know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight and, if anything happened, he would have to kill me,” Clark testified.

On cross-examination, Combs’ defense attorney Marc Agnifilo attempted to undermine Clark’s overall portrayal of Combs — and why she would want to continue working for a man who had allegedly threatened her.

“I wanted my life back, sir,” Clark explained.

“You want to work with him again,” Agnifilo said. “I wanted to work in the music industry,” Clark replied.

In his comments to ABC News, Knight lamented how Clark had allegedly been treated.

“I feel bad for Capricorn,” Knight said, describing “a young woman who want to work hard and become successful in the world.”

“She did great things for Puffy. Anything he needed, she got it. Anything he wanted, if she didn’t have it, she made it happen,” Knight said. “A lot of people might say, well, Capricorn could have did anything else she wanted to do. She did try. If you go get a job at Universal and Puffy makes a phone call, you’re not getting that job. If you go get a job at a counter agency or in the movie business and Puff make that call, your career is over.”

Knight recalled Clark telling him she had been warned by another records executive not to “tell on Puffy,” and that she was allegedly paid for her silence, he said.

On the witness stand, Clark recalled one meeting where, she claimed, she was given such a warning.

“It wasn’t about job opportunities. They were there to tell me to leave Puff alone and that this wasn’t going to end well for me,” Clark testified. “The outcome of that meeting was that — well, no job, but it was a warning.”

In response to that testimony, Knight said “They put that woman in a situation where she didn’t have no choice but try to be cool with these people if she’s gonna be in the industry.”

Knight said Combs did not invent the hardball tactics he allegedly employed.

“Don’t get me wrong, he (Combs) did terrible things, but he just didn’t come up with those stuff and those ideas on his own,” Knight said. “I don’t feel that they should take Puffy and lock him up and throw away the key. I think he can do so much good right now, him telling the truth about the industry,” Knight said. “When you can pick and choose who to put on the fire pit, it’s not fair.”

Combs should tell “the whole truth, nothing but the truth so help him god. That way, everybody would – history won’t keep repeating itself,” Knight said. “It’s a long list of people in the industry that’s unhappy because of the things they were being put through. And that’s the sad part about it.”

Knight said he sympathizes with Combs’ position.

“I feel that people in Puffy’s life, going on his journey growing up, they failed him,” Knight said.

“Do I think he made some mistakes? I think he repeats what he’s seen. He repeats what he learnt,” Knight said.

“First thing I would tell Puffy is this – I’m not going through what he’s going through for his freak-offs. But I’ve been there sitting in those cells. And I know he feels that he don’t have a friend in the world,” Knight said. Of all those once in his glamorous orbit, “none have been to court. None of them have been a help. So I’m quite sure he’s in a lonely place right now,” Knight said.

Combs’ family has remained by his side, some even sitting in on trial proceedings; Knight noted that cannot be easy for his kids especially.

“If there’s a situation where he can do some time, but not a lot of time, go knock it out. Don’t keep torturing yourself,” Knight said. “Once he get where he going, to a real prison, he’ll be able to, you know, have a step closer to freedom.”

Knight suggested that, perhaps, Combs should plead out. (Knight himself pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to prison in 2018.) Combs declined a plea deal on the eve of trial last month.

“I think they should work out a deal with Puffy,” Knight said.

Though Combs and Knight are usually portrayed by the media and law enforcement as having been rivals, Knight said he saw it differently.

“I wouldn’t quite say we was rivals, because to say we rivals that means we had to be really really bad enemies,” Knight said.

“I do feel that he cared about the music industry. I think he do love the industry, and he did a great job with his artists, I do an incredible job with my artists,” Knight said, detailing a long history of competition as hip-hop went from being a street sound to a billion-dollar business. “I say it all the time, Puffy is known for making hit singles, like one song to go crazy. I’m known for making hit albums. Puffy can take an artist and make great music with them. I can take an artist and make them a superstar.”

The alleged grudge between Combs and Knight was a focus of early testimony in Combs’ trial. Combs’ former personal assistant, David James, said that, one night in 2008, he spotted Knight and his entourage eating at Mel’s Drive-in diner in Hollywood, and said Combs, upon hearing that, wanted to go confront Knight and the rival group.

Knight responded to that testimony this way:

“If there’s anything suggesting that I was doing anything illegal, I’m gonna say, definitely not,” Knight said chuckling. “I’m’a put it to you like this — I’m quite sure I remember some of that.”

“Anybody that know me — from 2 o’clock in the morning or 3 o’clock in the morning, to almost 6 o’clock in the morning, I’m always at Mel’s with six or seven [pretty women] enjoying myself. Until I finally was in a relationship with someone,” Knight said. “I’m a real West Coast man, and I have different stuff that I like to eat, but Mel’s was one of my places, because, Mel’s was open 24 hours, you know?”

If Combs did insist on returning to the diner to confront Knight, as James testified, Knight said perhaps it’s because “he’s got to show power.”

Of the competition between the two record-label bosses, Knight said he was told Combs would listen to Death Row music.

“I was surprised about that,” Knight said, making a reference to the late Death Row rap star Tupac Shakur. “He’d put on Death Row music, he’d put on Tupac, they’d go to the boat in the marina, the yacht, whatever it was, and get the Death Row music going again.”

“I hope he wasn’t jealous of me, ’cause if he was jealous of me, that means he was liking me too much, loving me too much,” Knight said.

“I don’t put myself in his head – or no one else’s head – because the man is on trial fighting for his life,” Knight said.

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous and Kaitlyn Morris contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial day 19 recap: Security guard says Combs paid him 0,000 for assault video
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A hotel security guard on Tuesday told the jury in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering trial that the rap mogul paid him $100,000 in an attempt to secure his silence and bury a video that is now the central piece of evidence in the criminal case that threatens to send him to prison for life.

In the video captured in 2016 by security cameras at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles — and shown to the jury during the testimony of three different witnesses — Combs is seen kicking and dragging his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Ventura, a musician who testified as the government’s star witness, said she was trying to escape Combs and one of his drug-fueled orgies, called “freak-offs.”

“When I chose to leave, I grabbed what I could and I got out,” Ventura testified during the second week of the trial. “Sean followed me into the hallway before the elevators and grabbed me up, threw me on the ground, kicked me, [and] tried to drag me back to the room.”

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges in the case. His lawyers have said that Combs takes “full responsibility” for the domestic violence captured in the video but argue that the rap mogul has not committed the sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and prostitution alleged by federal prosecutors.

Hotel security guard Eddy Garcia testified Tuesday that Combs frantically worked to make sure the CCTV video never saw the light of day, paying $100,000 to obtain what Combs thought was the only copy of the recording.

“He was concerned this video would get out and it would ruin his career,” Garcia testified. According to Garcia, Combs promised “he would take care of me” and ended up paying $100,000 in cash to the man he later referred to as “Eddy my angel.”

When the video was obtained by CNN last year, the condemnation was swift and led to Combs offering a public apology, saying he was “truly sorry” for his conduct and that he “sought professional help” after the incident.

Prosecutors have argued that Combs’ $100,000 payment to Garcia was a bribe and one of the underlying crimes at the heart of their allegation that the hip-hop superstar is guilty of racketeering conspiracy. They allege that Combs realized the episode could reveal years of criminal conduct and might pull back the curtain on how the mogul used his business empire to coerce women into sex, threaten them into silence, and protect his public reputation.

The trial is set to resume Wednesday when three more witnesses are expected to take the stand.

Frank Piazza, a video expert, is expected to be the first witness followed by Bryana Bongolan, who has alleged Combs threatened to kill her by dangling her over a balcony in the presence of Ventura. Bongolan made similar allegations in a civil case, which Combs has denied.

A woman being called “Jane” is expected to take the stand on Wednesday afternoon and to testify for as long as five days, according to prosecutors. Jane is expected to be the third and final alleged victim to testify against Combs.

Security guard testifies about Combs’ alleged effort to bury assault video

Garcia testified Tuesday that he heard about the assault shortly after he clocked in for his shift at the InterContinental Hotel on March 5, 2016. Garcia told the jury he understood law enforcement was not contacted at the time because Ventura did not request medical or police attention.

About an hour into his shift, Garcia explained to jurors that he got an unexpected call on his work phone from Combs’ assistant Kristina Khorram, who requested a copy of the security video. Despite telling her she would need to contact hotel management or get a subpoena to view the footage, Garcia testified Khorram arrived in the hotel lobby an hour later to watch the recording.

“She was asking about the video and if there was any way she could see it,” he said. “She wanted to know what they were dealing with.”

Garcia said he apologized and said he could not show it to her, though he testified he warned her, “Off the record: it’s bad.”

That evening, Garcia testified he once again received a call on his personal cell from Khorram. He told the jury within seconds, a noticeably “nervous” Combs came on the other end of the line, trying to explain his actions.

“He asked me if I knew who he was. I said yes,” Garcia said. “Mr. Combs sounded very nervous. Just was talking really fast. Was just saying that he had a little too much to drink and that I knew how things was with women when one thing led to another.”

Garcia testified, “He stated that I sounded like a good guy, that I sounded like I wanted to help, that something like this could ruin him. He was concerned this video would get out and it would ruin his career.”

He said he also remembered Combs telling him, “he would take care of me.” After Garcia informed Combs that he would accept $100,000 in exchange for the video, Garcia testified that Combs “sounded excited” and “referred to me as ‘Eddy my angel.'”

“He wanted the video as soon as possible,” Garcia told the court. He explained he was then given an address about a 20-minute drive from the InterContinental Hotel, where he was to make the trade.

Security guard recounts getting $100,000 in cash from Combs

Once he got to the designated location with a thumb drive containing what he said was the only copy of the video, Garcia told the court that someone who introduced himself as Combs’ bodyguard brought him up to an apartment. He testified he recalled seeing Combs “smiling, excited” and looking happy.

“Eddy my angel, he was smiling. He said ‘come in,’ making me feel comfortable,” Garcia testified Combs told him, adding that Combs instructed Khorram to make him a cup of tea.

After Garcia assured Combs the drive had the only copy of the video, the rap mogul allegedly contacted Ventura on FaceTime so she could communicate that she, too, wanted the video to go away.

She was wearing a hoodie, and the lighting wasn’t that great,” Garcia said of Ventura. “Before he passed the phone over to me he said, ‘Let him know that you want this to go away too.'”

“And how did Cassie respond?” prosecutor Mitzi Steiner asked.

“When I got passed the phone, I said, ‘Hi’, she said ‘Hi’ and she said she had a movie coming out and it wasn’t a good time for this to come out and she wanted it to go away,” Garcia responded.

Garcia told jurors that Combs demanded he sign a nondisclosure agreement, agree to a certification that there was only one copy of the video, and hand over his ID as well as the identifications of his supervisor and coworker. Garcia then testified Combs left the room and returned with a brown bag and a money counter, which Combs fed “stacks of $10,000 at a time.”

“In total, at the end it was $100,000,” he testified.

Garcia testified Combs and a bodyguard then accompanied him out of the suite and walked him to the valet where his car was parked.

“He asked me how I would spend the money, and I said I didn’t know,” Garcia testified. “He said not to make any big purchases.”

A few weeks later, Garcia testified he received a message from Combs. “Happy Easter, Eddy my angel. God is good,” Garcia remembered the message, saying Combs “proceeded to ask if anyone had asked about the video.” He said he had heard nothing.

Jury sees alleged paper trail of 2011 extortion payment

Following Garcia’s testimony about accepting a $100,000 payment from Combs, prosecutors called Combs’ longtime employee Derek Ferguson to drill down into the financial structure of Combs’ business empire. Prosecutors have argued that Combs’ companies doubled as a criminal enterprise that allowed the rap mogul to commit crimes for years with few repercussions.

Ferguson, who worked as the chief financial officer for Bad Boy Entertainment for 12 years, walked the jury through Combs’ bank accounts, financial arrangements, how the businesses managed cash and how employees were reimbursed for expenses charged to their corporate cards. Several of Combs’ personal assistants testified about being tasked with purchasing supplies for freak-offs, including gallons of baby oil, sexual lubricant, drugs and alcohol.

Jurors also saw documents showing a series of wire transfers in 2011 to and from Cassie Ventura’s mother. While Ferguson said he did not know the reason for the $20,000 payment, jurors last month heard directly from Regina Ventura, who testified that she and her husband took out a home equity loan to fund the payment. She testified Combs demanded to “recoup” money he had spent on Cassie Ventura “because he was angry that she had a relationship with Scott Mescudi.” Mescudi is also a well-known rapper, performing under the name Kid Cudi.

The jury saw a Dec. 14 transfer from an account set up to manage Combs’ home in Alpine, New Jersey, to Cassie Ventura for $20,000. On Dec. 23, the same account took in $20,000 from Ventura’s father. Four days later, on Dec. 27, the account transferred $20,000 for “return of funds.”

Regina Ventura testified that she decided to send the money because she feared for her daughter’s safety after Combs threatened to release explicit videos of her. Combs ultimately returned the money, she said.

During his cross examination, Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo tried to use Ferguson’s 19 years of experience working with Combs to cast doubt on the way the prosecutors have described Combs’ business empire. .

“Did you see anyone help Sean Combs commit crimes?” Agnifilo asked.

“No,” Ferguson answered.

“Did you see anyone help Sean Combs commit acts of violence?” Agnifilo asked.

“No,” Ferguson replied

“Did you see anyone make the company stronger through threats of violence?”

“No.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

3 sisters allegedly killed in Washington during visit with their father were suffocated: Authorities
Wenatchee Police Department

(CHELAN COUNTY, Wash.) — Three young sisters who were found dead near a Washington campground after they left home for a “planned visitation” with their father died from suffocation, authorities said Monday.

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were located on June 2 near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, following a search, police said.

An autopsy completed on Friday determined the girls’ cause of death to be suffocation and the manner of death is homicide, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The girls had each been found with plastic bags over the heads and their wrists were zip-tied, according to court documents previously obtained by ABC News.

Their father, Travis Decker, who is wanted for their murders, remains at large.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.