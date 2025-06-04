FEMA’s acting director unaware hurricane season has started, White House denies US is ill-prepared

Department of Homeland Security

(WASHINGTON) — Acting Federal Emergency Management Agency Director David Richardson told staff in an all-hands meeting that he was unaware hurricane season had started, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

Hurricane season started on Sunday, June 1, and goes through Nov. 30. It is unclear if Richardson, who has led the agency since mid-May, was joking in the Monday meeting, but a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson argued he was.

When asked by reporters Tuesday during a White House press briefing whether President Donald Trump is “still comfortable” with Richardson following his remarks, press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed concerns and said FEMA is taking hurricane season “seriously, contrary to some of the reporting we have seen based on jokes that were made and leaks from meetings.”

Reuters first reported on Richardson’s comments.

Richardson’s comments follow an internal review indicating FEMA is “not ready” for the 2025 hurricane season in mid-May.

The DHS spokesperson denied FEMA is unprepared, saying, “Despite meanspirited attempts to falsely frame a joke as policy, there is no uncertainty about what FEMA will be doing this Hurricane Season.”

“FEMA is laser-focused on disaster response and protecting the American people,” the spokesperson added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., slammed Richardson, posting on X that he is “unaware of why he hasn’t been fired yet.”

“Trump’s FEMA chief is incompetent,” Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., added. “People will die.”

The meeting was held Monday morning after Richardson had said he would update staff on a plan to tackle hurricane season.

“It’s not a secret that under Secretary Noem and acting Administrator Richardson, FEMA is shifting from bloated, D.C.-centric dead weight to a lean, deployable disaster force that empowers state actors to provide relief for their citizens,” the spokesperson added. “The old processes are being replaced because they failed Americans in real emergencies for decades.”

However, sources in the meeting said Richardson is sticking with the original plan, made during the Biden administration, in order to avoid getting in the way of FEMA’s Review Council, which was established by President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Dan Stoneking, a former FEMA official and owner of Stoneking Strategic Communications, argued this reveals that the Trump administration believes its best chance at success this hurricane season is relying on the last administration’s plan, rather than its own.

Still, Stoneking said the original plan was created with more funding and before thousands of employees departed FEMA since the Trump administration took over, which he said would “clearly necessitate changes in planning in order to be successful.”

“This is not laser-focused. This is not empowering,” he said. “It is nothing more than a preamble to a less efficient federal response that this administration has caused but will still erroneously and egregiously blame on their predecessors.”

“You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all of the time,” he added.

Leavitt denied that the United States is ill-prepared to handle disasters, saying, “The president will deeply and thoughtfully consider any requests for federal aid that come to his desk.”

Van Hollen: ‘I am not defending the man, I am defending the rights of this man to due process’
ABC News

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said Sunday that his recent trip to El Salvador was not about defending Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident deported despite a court order, but about defending the Constitution.

“I am not defending the man. I’m defending the rights of this man to due process,” Van Hollen told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday. “And the Trump administration has admitted in court that he was wrongfully detained and wrongfully deported. My mission and my purpose is to make sure that we uphold the rule of law, because if we take it away from him, we do jeopardize it for everybody else.”

Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador last week to seek answers about the detention and safety of Abrego Garcia, who was deported in March to the country’s notorious CECOT prison, despite a 2019 court order prohibiting his removal due to safety fears. The Trump administration alleged he was affiliated with the MS-13 gang — an accusation his attorneys and his family firmly deny.

Abrego Garcia, who fled from gang threats in El Salvador in 2011, is married to a U.S. citizen and is the father of a 5-year-old son with autism. He was apprehended by ICE in Maryland on March 12, transferred to a Texas detention center, and then deported — something the administration later called an “administrative error.” He remains under a final order of removal.

“I think, at some point, the president of El Salvador realized it was looking really bad to have this person who had been absconded from the streets of Maryland in one of their prisons and not able to communicate,” Van Hollen said. “So I ended up getting a call saying, ‘We will bring him to your hotel,’ and that’s how we met.”Initially denied access to CECOT, Van Hollen had been preparing to leave the country when he was notified that Abrego Garcia would be brought to him.

Karl asked the senator what Abrego Garcia shared during their meeting.

“He told me about the trauma he had been experiencing, both in terms of the abduction and the fact that he was originally sent to CECOT, which is this notorious prison,” Van Hollen said. “He specifically mentioned his 5-year-old boy who has autism, because that boy had been in the car with him when U.S. agents had stopped them and handcuffed him and then taken him away.”

Van Hollen also criticized the role of El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, saying his government was “complicit in this illegal scheme with the Trump administration,” and called it a violation of international law to prevent any communication with a prisoner.

“The family hadn’t heard from him. Nobody had any contact for weeks,” Van Hollen said. “This is a guy who’s just abducted off the streets of Maryland, put in a couple airplanes, didn’t know he was going to El Salvador, and ends up in the most notorious prison.”

The senator also addressed questions about optics after Salvadoran authorities reportedly tried to stage the meeting at a hotel pool.

“They actually wanted to have the meeting by the hotel pool,” Van Hollen said. “They wanted to put me right overlooking the pool. You’re absolutely right that the Salvadoran authorities tried to deceive people. They tried to make it look like he was in paradise.”

Karl asked if Van Hollen had walked into a trap.

“It wasn’t a trap. My goal was to meet with him and make sure I could tell his wife and family he was OK. That was my goal, and I achieved that goal,” the senator said.

Van Hollen also weighed in on broader implications for presidential power.

“This is a person who the United States courts have determined was illegally taken from the United States,” he said. “And my whole purpose here is to make sure that we observe the rule of law, the Constitution, due process, rights….It just goes to show the lengths that Bukele and Trump will go to try to deceive people about what this case is all about, and simply complying with the Supreme Court order to facilitate his return and make sure he gets due process.”

Of the Trump administration, Van Hollen said: “Here’s where they should put their facts: They should put it before the court. They should put up or shut up in court, because the district court judge in this case said, and I quote, ‘They put no evidence linking Abrego Garcia to MS-13 or to any other terrorist activity.’”

On criticism from Republicans that Democrats are defending a gang member, Van Hollen pushed back forcefully.

“The idea that you can’t defend people’s rights under the Constitution and fight MS-13 and gang violence is a very dangerous idea. That’s the idea the president wants to put out. That’s why they’re spreading all these lies.” Van Hollen said. “I would say that anyone that’s not prepared to defend the constitutional rights of one man when they threaten the constitutional rights of all doesn’t deserve to lead.”

Trump tariff formula misrepresents global trade economics, experts say
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — When President Donald Trump announced his controversial tariffs on virtually every trading partner in the world, he repeatedly called them “reciprocal” — a response, he said, to those nations that had hit the U.S. with tariffs and hurt the American economy.

But Trump’s claim is misleading not only because some of the nations hit with tariffs haven’t levied any against the U.S., but also because the math apparently used by the administration to come up the tariffs doesn’t hold up, according to several economic experts.

The White House’s list of tariffs issued against each location includes different tariff rates. In announcing the tariffs at the Rose Garden on Wednesday, Trump claimed the numbers were calculated based on “the combined rate of all their tariffs, non-monetary barriers and other forms of cheating.” Trump added that he was being “kind,” and divided that number in half and called it a “discount.”

The calculations for almost all of the tariffs was determined by dividing trade deficit of each nation with the value of its imports, according to economic experts’ analysis. That number was then divided in half for Trump’s “discount” for the final tariff percentage, experts said.

“Before yesterday, 99% of trade economists had never seen a formula like this before,” Oren Ziv, an assistant professor of economics at Michigan State University, told ABC News Friday.

Several economic experts and journalists blasted the formula soon after the speech, including James Surowiecki, a financial news journalist and author, who explained it in a post on X.

“So we have a $17.9 billion trade deficit with Indonesia. Its exports to us are $28 billion. $17.9/$28 = 64%, which Trump claims is the tariff rate Indonesia charges us. What extraordinary nonsense this is,” he said in his post.

The White House later put out an explanation of its calculations that said it was using the trade deficit and import figures.

“This calculation assumes that persistent trade deficits are due to a combination of tariff and non-tariff factors that prevent trade from balancing. Tariffs work through direct reductions of imports,” the White House said in a statement.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told Fox News on Thursday about the administration’s thinking behind their policy.

“So what happened was that the U.S. Trade Representative looked at where the trade deficits were and adjusted the tariffs in order to respond to the national emergency that I think we all agree about,” he said.

Ziv said this logic does not fit with any modern definition of trade deficits.

“When economists study trade deficiency, they don’t find any evidence for this rationale,” he said.

Ziv noted that trade deficits are more related to the markets rather than exports and imports and manufacturing.

Ziv said the formula is not very likely to yield the results that the administration is seeking.

“Since World War II, most industrial countries have followed a consistent set of rules of trade policies. Essentially, they learned that trade wars don’t help anyone,” he said.

US military says standards for investigating sex assault claims to remain unchanged
Bo Zaunders/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. military’s standards for investigating sexual assault claims will remain unchanged, a senior official told reporters on Thursday, as it launches a separate department-wide review into how discrimination claims are handled in general.

The promise also comes as the Defense Department faces a potential loss of personnel available to process sexual assault cases due to efforts by the Trump administration to trim staff across government.

“At the end of the day, the standard of proof remains the same with regard to any sexual harassment complaint,” said Dr. Nathan Galbreath, director of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office.

“To that end, all complaints are reviewed, the evidence is analyzed, and a legal officer often opines on whether or not action can be taken,” Galbreath told reporters in a briefing call on tracking sexual assault cases in the military.

Last week, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called on service secretaries to review equal opportunity programs to ensure discrimination complaints weren’t being “weaponized” by disgruntled employees.
The military tracks sexual harassment complaints through its equal opportunity personnel.

In his April 23 directive, Hegseth specifically called on secretaries to ensure “complaints that are unsubstantiated by actionable, credible evidence are timely dismissed.” He called it the “no more walking on eggshells policy.”

“Too often, at the Defense Department, there are complaints made that for certain reasons that can’t be verified that end people’s careers,” Hegseth said in a video posted on X.

“Some individuals use these programs in bad faith to retaliate against superiors or peers. I hear that all the time,” he said of general discrimination complaints.

When it comes to sexual assault, unfounded claims are extraordinarily rare. According to the military, 1% of cases involve evidence that either exonerates the person accused or shows the crime did not occur.

When asked if Hegseth’s latest mandate will raise the standard of proof for sexual assault victims, Galbreath said “no.”

President Donald Trump also asked the Pentagon to review regulations that are potentially burdensome and streamline operations, an effort that resulted in offers to employees for early retirement as well as hiring freezes across the department.

Galbreath and other officials told reporters Thursday that they aren’t sure exactly how the military’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program will be affected just yet.

When a recent hiring freeze went into effect, there were about 300 sexual assault prevention jobs put on hold, said Dr. Andra Tharp, director of the Defense Department’s office of command climate and well-being integration.

“We’re really trying to get our arms around total impacts of that,” she said.

Tharp said she is encouraging the services to seek hiring exemptions for sexual assault response coordinators and victim advocates.

Galbreath said that 100% of victim services remain available now and that sexual assault response coordinators and victim advocates are stationed at every military installation around the world.

The number of sexual assaults reported across the military fell by nearly 4% last year, according to data released by the department.

The report is the first full-year account since the Pentagon put in place new prosecution procedures that empower independent lawyers, rather than military commanders. The changes were called for by lawmakers who said not enough was being done to encourage personnel to report assault.

“Even though we’d like to see the number of reports increase, I’m still very satisfied that our military members know that they can come forward,” and “get the help that they need to recover,” said Galbreath.

