Ferrell-Benavides claims firing illegal

Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, the former Martinsville city manager who was fired last week with cause, has responded, claiming the City Council violated its own rules when it terminated her employment.

Specifically, she cited a requirement in the City Code that states the city manager must be notified in writing at least 60 days before such removal becomes effective and is entitled to be paid during that time.

Mayor LC Jones, who is defending her, cast the only dissenting vote in the 4-1 action.

Ferrell-Benavides also threatened to sue the city and confirmed she has filed formal complaints with state and federal regulatory agencies, claiming she has been defamed, harassed, and discriminated against based on her gender, race, and color.