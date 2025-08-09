Ferrell-Benavides filed discrimination suit against city with EEOC

Cardinal News is reporting today that former Martinsville city manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides is telling them she was fired because she filed a civil rights complaint against the city with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in July, alleging discrimination based on gender, race, and color.

She had previously told the Martinsville Bulletin she filed complaints with two unnamed regulatory agencies. She has called the termination unjustified and retaliatory.

The Henry County Enterprise is reporting that Mayor LC Jones told them that he didn’t blame Ferrell-Benavides for applying for a similar position in Elgin, Texas, because unnamed council members have disrespected her, falsely accused her in public, notified other cities of their experience with her in Martinsville, and “dredged up old issues.”

Ferrell-Benavides is still under investigation by the city’s law firm, Sands Anderson, and the results will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

The details of the investigation have not been released.