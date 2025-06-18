Fight over Trump National Guard deployment in California continues in appeals court

Fight over Trump National Guard deployment in California continues in appeals court
David McNew/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — The legal battle over the Trump administration’s deployment of the National Guard in California continued in a federal appeals court on Tuesday.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals presided over a remote hearing regarding California’s challenge to President Donald Trump‘s federalization of the state’s National Guard troops amid protests over immigration enforcement in the Los Angeles area.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who had instituted a curfew within downtown LA amid the protests, announced Tuesday she was lifting the measure.

“The curfew, coupled with ongoing crime prevention efforts, have been largely successful in protecting stores, restaurants, businesses and residential communities from bad actors who do not care about the immigrant community,” Bass said in a statement. “I am lifting the curfew effective today, and as we continue quickly adapting to chaos coming from Washington, and I will be prepared to reissue a curfew if needed. My priority will continue to be ensuring safety, stability and support in the Downtown neighborhoods.”

The hourlong hearing took place before a three-judge appeals court panel — made up of two judges nominated by Trump and one nominated by former President Joe Biden.

Brett Shumate, representing the federal government, said the appeals court should grant the Trump administration’s request for a stay of a lower court’s order, which would have blocked would have blocked Trump’s deployment of the troops and returned control of the California National Guard to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who did not consent to the Guard’s activation.

Shumate said the “extraordinary” court order, which was put on hold by the appeals court, interferes with the president’s commander-in-chief powers and “upends the military chain of command.”

Shumate argued that Trump acted within his discretion in calling up the National Guard “based on his determination that the violent riots in Los Angeles constituted a rebellion against the authority of the United States and rendered him unable to execute federal laws.”

He continued, “Yet the district court improperly second-guessed the president’s judgment about the need to call up the guard in order to protect federal property and personnel from mob violence in Los Angeles.”

Shumate also argued that Trump has “unreviewable” powers as commander-in-chief to deploy troops as he sees fit for any reason.

Meanwhile, Samuel Harbourt — the attorney representing the state of California and Newsom — asked the appeals court to deny the federal government’s motion, calling the federalization of the National Guard an “unprecedented, unlawful executive action.”

“To be sure, Los Angeles has seen certain episodes of unrest and even violence in recent days, including violence directed at state and local law enforcement officials. The state has strongly condemned these acts, and it has responded forcefully to them,” he said, going on to argue that the federal government provided no evidence that they “even contemplated more modest measures to the extreme response of calling in the National Guard and militarizing the situation.”

Harbourt said diverting thousands of National Guardsmen for a deployment up to 60 days takes them away from “critical work” such as wildfire prevention and drug interdiction, defies state sovereignty and “would allow defendants to further escalate tensions” in Los Angeles.

The judges did not issue a ruling on Tuesday or give any indication on when they would decide, while acknowledging that there is another hearing set by the lower court judge, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, on Friday.

To send thousands of National Guardsmen to Los Angeles, Trump invoked Section 12406 of Title 10 of the U.S. Code on Armed Services, which allows a federal deployment in response to a “rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States.” In his order, Trump said the troops would protect federal property and federal personnel who are performing their functions.

Breyer, the lower court judge, had called Trump’s actions “illegal.”

“At this early stage of the proceedings, the Court must determine whether the President followed the congressionally mandated procedure for his actions. He did not,” Breyer said in his June 12 order granting the temporary restraining order sought by Newsom. “His actions were illegal — both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. He must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith.”

The order did not limit Trump’s use of the Marines, which had also been deployed to LA.

In a press conference after the district court’s order, Newsom said he was “gratified” by the ruling, saying he would return the National Guard “to what they were doing before Donald Trump commandeered them.”

In its appeal to the Ninth Circuit, administration lawyers called the district judge’s order “unprecedented” and an “extraordinary intrusion on the President’s constitutional authority as Commander in Chief.”

Some 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines were ordered to the Los Angeles area following protests over immigration raids. California leaders claim Trump inflamed the protests by sending in the military when it was not necessary.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Rap rivalries, sex performances and assault weapons come into focus at trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Rap rivalries, sex performances and assault weapons come into focus at trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
John Lamparski/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A run-in with a rival record executive at Mel’s Drive-in, assault weapons with illegally defaced serial numbers and a sex performance at Trump International Hotel & Tower on Central Park West were some of the topics that jurors in Sean Combs’ criminal trial heard about Tuesday, as prosecutors tried to build their racketeering and sex trafficking case against the rap mogul.

Across nearly six hours of testimony on the trial’s 11th day, federal prosecutors called to the stand Combs’ former personal assistant, a federal agent, the mother of the government’s star witness and a sex worker nicknamed “The Punisher.”

They argued that the wide-reaching testimony helps prove the lengths to which Combs was willing to go to benefit from and protect what they alleged is a criminal enterprise.

Combs has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers argued that his private conduct in the bedroom does not amount of sex trafficking. His lawyers have argued any violence alleged by witnesses was driven by love, jealousy and drug use — not a desire to coerce anyone into sex.

Prosecutors plan to continue their case Wednesday by calling Dawn Hughes, a psychologist who specializes in sex trauma, George Kaplan, a former assistant to Combs and Scott Mescudi, the rapper known as Kid Cudi and who briefly dated Combs’ former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Combs’ former assistant testifies about Suge Knight encounter

Combs’ one-time personal assistant David James told jurors about the wide range of tasks he completed for the rap mogul: from stocking hotel rooms and allegedly buying drugs to being the driver when Combs – allegedly armed with multiple guns – wanted to confront rival record executive Marion “Suge” Knight.

Jurors first heard about the alleged interaction between Combs and Knight during the testimony of Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. It allegedly occurred in approximately 2008 or 2009 and was a moment that threatened to dredge up the violent history between the titans of 1990s rap music and the long-standing rivalries between the East and West Coasts.

Ventura testified that, after a so-called “freak off,” a security guard named D-Roc informed him that Knight, the former CEO of Death Row Records and a longtime rival of Combs, was spotted at Mel’s. Despite her pleas to stop, Ventura said Combs packed up his weapons and headed to the restaurant to confront Knight.

“I was crying. I was screaming, like, please don’t do anything stupid,” Ventura testified last week.

James told jurors the other side of the story, describing D-Roc confronting Knight when they were at Mel’s to pick up cheeseburgers for Combs.

“We pulled into the parking lot and D-Roc looks over and says, ‘That’s motherf——- Suge Knight,'” James said, describing how he drove back to Combs’ house to find Combs and Ventura arguing. “Cassie looked very distressed. She was telling him not to go,” James testified.

James testified that Combs, allegedly with three guns on his lap, ordered him to drive back to the diner. It was that moment, he said, that eventually prompted him to stop working for Combs.

“I was really struck by it. I realized for the first time being Mr. Combs’ assistant that my life was in danger,” James testified.

Prosecutors have charged that Combs and his alleged associates used “violence, use of firearms, threats of violence, coercion” to protect and promote the “power of the Combs’ enterprise.”

James also testified about buying and supplying drugs for Combs and stocking the moguls’ hotel rooms with baby oil, Astroglide lubricant, condoms and prophylactics. He told the jury he once accidentally walked in on a freak-off, featuring Ventura and a male sex worker.

When questioned by defense lawyers, James testified that he once had sex with a prostitute and that he declined to pay for her services, and that he got into a physical altercation with another one of Combs’ employees. James said he spoke with prosecutors under a proffer agreement, meaning he had immunity from being prosecuted for anything he said on the stand.

“Have they given you some type of immunity?” defense attorney Marc Agnifilo asked.

“I’d have to ask my lawyer that question,” he said. “My lawyer said I have no legal visibility.”

Cassie Ventura’s mother testifies about Combs blackmailing her daughter

Regina Ventura, the mother of star witness Cassie Ventura, took the stand on Tuesday to testify about taking a home equity loan to pay Combs in order to prevent him from following through on an alleged threat to release a sex tape of her daughter.

“The threats that have been made towards me by Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs are that … he is going to release 2 explicit sex tapes of me,” Ventura wrote in an email to her mother and Combs’ assistant Capricorn Clark on Dec. 23, 2011. Jurors saw the email when Cassie Ventura testified last week.

“I was physically sick. I did not understand a lot of it. The sex tapes threw me,” Regina Ventura testified about the threat.

Regina Ventura testified that she and her husband decided to take out a loan so they could send Combs the $20,000 he demanded, though he ultimately returned the money.

“We decided that’s the only way we could get the money,” she said. “I was scared for my daughter’s safety.”

Regina Ventura also told jurors she decided to photograph the injuries her daughter allegedly suffered from Combs so that they would have a record of the alleged abuse.

Approximately 15 years after she documented the injuries, prosecutors last week showed the photos to the jury to underscore Cassie Ventura’s testimony about the violence she suffered at Combs’ hands.

‘The Punisher’ testifies about a dozen alleged freak-offs

Known professionally as The Punisher, male escort Sharay Hayes told the jury that he first met Combs and Cassie Ventura in 2012, when he was hired to help create a “sexy erotic scene” for what, Ventura said, was Combs’ birthday. He testified that he got his nickname when he was a teenager based on the way he played basketball.

He testified that Ventura, who used the name Janet when booking sex workers, instructed him to come to Trump International Hotel & Tower on Central Park West in Manhattan to perform a strip act. When he arrived, Ventura asked him to cover her baby oil while Combs watched, Hayes said.

“I was specifically told to not acknowledge her husband. Try not to look at him. No communication between me and him,” Hayes testified. “The room was dimly lit, maybe electronic candles. All of the furniture was covered in sheets and there was an area pretty much for me to sit and for her to sit across from me. There were bowls of water and bottles of baby oil.”

Hayes told jurors that Combs was nude for the encounter and wore a veil, occasionally masturbating during the interaction and offering “subtle directions” to Ventura.

After their first interaction, Hayes said he worked for the couple another eight to 12 times, receiving $1,200 to $2,000 on each occasion.

During their last encounter, Hayes testified Combs instructed him to have sex with Ventura but declined because he could not sexually perform under “a lot of pressure.”

Cross-examined by Combs’ lawyers, Hayes testified that he believed Ventura was comfortable during the exchanges, potentially undercutting the argument she was coerced to participate.

“I didn’t get any cues there was any discomfort there,” Hayes said when asked if Ventura seemed uncomfortable with the encounters.

The question of whether Ventura was forced or participated voluntarily is one of the most critical issues in the prosecution of the onetime cultural icon Combs.

Jurors see evidence of weapons with defaced serial numbers

For the final witness of the day, jurors heard from a federal agent who testified about recovering multiple assault-style weapons from Combs’ Miami Beach residence when it was raided in March 2024. The agent, Gerard Gannon, said the serial numbers of the weapons had been defaced – a violation of federal firearms laws.

Holding parts of the weapons in court for the jury to see, Gannon testified that investigators recovered a 30-round magazine containing 19 rounds and a full 10-round magazine in Combs’ home, with the ammunition on the same shelf as 7-inch platform heels and lingerie.

Prosecutors have alleged Combs and his associates relied on “violence, use of firearms, [and] threats of violence” to operate their criminal enterprise.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Massachusetts mother falls about 75 feet to her death while hiking with her children at Purgatory Chasm
Massachusetts mother falls about 75 feet to her death while hiking with her children at Purgatory Chasm
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(TOPSFIELD, Mass.) — A 49-year-old mother of four died on Wednesday after she fell about 50 to 75 feet from a cliff while hiking at Purgatory Chasm in Massachusetts.

The woman, who was from Topsfield, Massachusetts, was hiking at the Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton just before 2 p.m. when the incident took place, according to local police. She was hiking with three of her children and other family members when she fell, authorities said.

“There were multiple medical professionals in the area hiking the chasm at the same time, and were able to provide medical attention right away,” Sutton police said. “However, she had succumbed to the injuries sustained during the fall, and was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

The chasm, a popular hiking destination about 20 minutes south of Worcester, is closed in the winter due to slippery conditions. However, the weather was warm and dry on Wednesday.

The fall remains under investigation, but appears to be accidental, police said.

The Sutton Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police, Northbridge Police Department, LifeStar and others were involved in the rescue efforts, according to Sutton police.

“There are trails above the chasm you can go along, [and] dangerous overhangs if you’re going to the edge to look down,” hiker Andy Spears told Boston ABC affiliate WCVB. “It’s really sad that it had to happen at a place like this.”

The woman was not identified, out of respect to the family, according to Sutton police.

“Lastly, the Sutton Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family during this very difficult time,” the department said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Meet 5 of the alleged gang members the Trump administration sent to an El Salvadoran mega-prison
Meet 5 of the alleged gang members the Trump administration sent to an El Salvadoran mega-prison
Maiker Escalona was a barber in Venezuela. (Raida)

(NEW YORK) — Over the last month, the Trump administration has sent over 200 alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador to be detained in a notorious mega-prison with a track record of human rights abuses.

An official with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has acknowledged that “many” of the men lack criminal records in the United States — but said that “the lack of specific information about each individual actually highlights the risk they pose” and “demonstrates that they are terrorists with regard to whom we lack a complete profile.”

The families of some of the men — who learned about their whereabouts by seeing them in promotional videos shared by the El Salvadoran and United States governments — have denied any gang affiliation in court filings and shared their stories with ABC News. They said that they fear for the safety of their loved ones and do not know if they will ever return.

Maiker Espinoza Escalona – Deported to El Salvador under Title 8 on March 30

Escalona was detained by U.S. authorities last year when he tried to enter the United States to seek asylum with his partner Yorely Bernal Inciarte and their one-year old baby.

The family was immediately separated, with Escalona sent to a detention center in El Paso, Texas.

On Sunday, Escalona was deported to El Salvador under Title 8, with authorities alleging he was a member of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua — an accusation his family denies.

“They are liars,” said Raida, Inciarte’s mother, of the Trump administration. “I cannot believe that half of Venezuela is Tren de Aragua. That can’t be.”

According to Escalona’s sister, he entered the United States to pursue a career as a barber and does not have a criminal record in Venezuela. She suspects he and his wife were detained based on their tattoos.

“He finished high school, he took courses in barbering and set up his barbershop in Venezuela. But things got a bit tough in Venezuela, so he emigrated to have a better life,” she said.

Jose Franco Caraballo Tiapa – Deported to El Salvador on March 15

Tiapa, a 26-year-old Venezuelan migrant who was seeking asylum in the U.S., was detained by immigration officials during a routine ICE check-in last month.

His wife Ivannoa Sanchez told ABC News she believes her husband is one of the hundreds of Venezuelan men who earlier this month was sent by plane to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.

According to Sanchez, the couple crossed the U.S. border in November 2023 and surrendered to authorities. After claiming asylum and being detained for a few days, ICE released them and ordered them to check in routinely with the federal agency.

Sanchez said the couple had gone to several of their scheduled check-ins without experiencing any issues. But on Feb. 3, Tiapa was not allowed to return home with his wife despite being scheduled to have his first court appearance in his asylum case in March.

Sanchez provided ABC News with documents that confirmed Tiapa’s scheduled appointment with an immigration judge on March 19. She also provided ABC News with documents that show Tiapa does not have a criminal record in Venezuela.

“He went to his routine ICE appointment and he didn’t come out,” Sanchez told ABC News.

Sanchez said that after being detained in Dallas, her husband was transferred to a detention center in Laredo, Texas, where she was able to speak with him regularly. In mid-March, she said her husband told her that he believed he was going to be transferred and possibly deported, and she now believes he is detained in El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison.

“He has never done anything, not even a fine, absolutely nothing,” Sanchez said of her husband. “We chose this country because it offers more security, more freedom, more peace of mind. But we didn’t know it would turn into chaos.”

Francisco Garcia Casique – Deported to El Salvador on March 15

Garcia Casique was detained by immigration authorities last month after going to an ICE office for a routine appointment, his brother told ABC News.

Garcia Casique originally entered the United States in December 2023 and surrendered to authorities, according to his brother Sebastian. After appearing before an immigration judge, Garcia Casique was released with an ankle monitor. A review of federal court records found no criminal court cases associated with Garcia Casique.

According to his brother, Garcia Casique was a professional barber who aspired to start a career in the United States.

“[He] was hoping for a better future to help us, help all the family members, and look at the situation now,” his brother said.

Earlier this month, Garcia Casique called his family from the detention center in Texas where he was being held to let them know that he believed he was being deported to Venezuela. A few days later, his family recognized his brother in a photo posted on social media by the White House.

“It’s a nightmare,” his brother told ABC News.

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia – Deported to El Salvador on March 15 due to ‘administrative error’

Abrego Garcia — a Salvadoran national who has two U.S. family members and protected legal status — was sent to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison due to an “administrative error,” according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official.

Abrego Garcia entered the United States in 2011 when he was 16 to escape gang violence in El Salvador, according to his lawyers. He received a form of protected legal status in 2019, married a U.S. citizen, and has a 5-year-old child.

Earlier this month, he was detained by ICE officials who informed him that his immigration status had changed, sending him to a detention center in Texas before being removing him to El Salvador on Mar. 15.

While the Trump administration has argued that Abrego Garcia is a MS-13 member who is a “danger to the community,” his attorneys said that he “is not a member of” and “has no affiliation with Tren de Aragua, MS-13, or any other criminal or street gang,” and that the U.S. government “has never produced an iota of evidence to support this unfounded accusation.”

Jerce Reyes Barrios – Deported to El Salvador on March 15

Reyes Barrios was a professional soccer player in Venezuela who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border legally in 2024 after being detained and tortured by the Maduro regime, according to his attorney Linette Tobin.

He was immediately detained after authorities accused him of being a member of TdA based on what they said was a gang-affiliated tattoo, and they claimed a photo showed him throwing up gang signs. However, the tattoo in question was an homage to the Real Madrid soccer team logo adorned with a rosary and the word “Dios” meaning God, according to the artist who did the piece.

Barrios did not have a criminal record in Venezuela, according to government records reviewed by ABC News, and he worked as a professional soccer player and children’s soccer coach.

“He collaborates with the schools to teach children his techniques. A lot of children admire him because he’s a goalie,” his family member Ayari del Carmen Pedroza Guerrero said in an interview with ABC News.

Border czar Tom Homan defended Barrios’ removal when pressed about the lack of evidence regarding his alleged gang affiliation by ABC’s Jonathan Karl.

“We got to count on the men and women who do this every day for a living, who designated these people as a members of TdA, through, like I said, various law enforcement methods,” Homan said. “This will be litigated.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.