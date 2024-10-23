‘Fights, Camera, Action’: Netflix goes deep behind the scenes of ‘The Jerry Springer Show’

Netflix

Netflix is pulling the curtain back on one of the biggest pop culture touchstones of the 1990s, The Jerry Springer Show, ABC Audio has confirmed.

On Jan. 7, 2025, the streaming service will debut Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action, which will feature “first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders,” including interviews with former guests and producers who shed light on “the destruction it caused.”

Netflix teases that the “jaw-dropping, premium two-part series” will explore “how this daytime talk show became one of the biggest and most outrageous TV hits of the nineties.”

It teases further, “But behind the entertaining facade lay some darker truths. As we hear from the producers and ex-guests … a murkier picture begins to emerge of the destruction it caused, raising renewed questions about who was responsible, and how far things should go in the name of entertainment.”

‘Abbott Elementary’ sweepstakes giving away 0,000 worth of prizes to educators
ABC

The folks at ABC’s Abbott Elementary have teamed up with education company Lakeshore Learning for a sweepstakes benefiting teachers nationwide. 

Four educators will score a grand prize of a full classroom makeover courtesy of the company. The Classroom Makeover Sweepstakes is giving away a total of $100,000 worth of prizes, including $500 Lakeshore Learning e-gift cards.

The sweepstakes is open to all K-8 teachers in public and private schools in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Full details and how to enter can be found here — but hurry up, because the sweepstakes ends Sunday at 2:59 p.m. ET. 

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. 
 

‘Scream 7’ sets February release date
Neve Campbel in 2021’s “Scream” — Paramount Pictures/Brownie Harris

Following a series of setbacks, Scream 7 will finally be creeping its way into theaters Feb. 27, 2026.

Neve Campbell, who is returning to the horror franchise after sitting out the sixth installment due to a salary dispute, and series creator Kevin Williamson shared the news in an Instagram post that showed the date on a blood-splattered calendar with the words “Scream 7” scribbled at the bottom.

“It’s gonna be a killer 2026,” reads the caption.

Jenna Ortega, who co-starred in Scream 6 opposite Melissa Barrera, reportedly left the project due to her shooting schedule for Netflix’s Wednesday, shortly after Barrera was reportedly fired from the film for her social media comments about the Israeli and Palestinian conflict, according to Variety.

Additionally, Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon dropped out of the project in December 2023 over creative differences. Production was further delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Scream franchise, originally launched in 1996 with Wes Craven helming the first installment, has grossed over $908 million globally.

David Harbour warns of “uncontrollable crying” caused by ﻿’Stranger Things’﻿ finale
Courtesy of Netflix

When it’s finally time to watch the last episode of Stranger Things, you may want to have a box of tissues handy.

According to PeopleDavid Harbour, who stars as Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi show, revealed during a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that things got pretty emotional during the table read for the series finale.

“The end of this episode when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying,” Harbour shared. “Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people.”

Harbour notes that much of the emotional heaviness comes from the cast’s young actors — including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp — having essentially grown up on the show.

“I think part of that also is the fact that these kids, it was their childhood,” Harbour said. “Like, they started the show when they were 11 and 12, and here we are reading [the finale].”

Harbour adds that, while he’s “very close to the show” and has “very strong opinions,” he firmly believes in the quality of the finale.

“They land the plane,” he said. “It is the best episode they’ve ever done.” 

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to premiere in 2025. The show’s first season premiered in 2016.

