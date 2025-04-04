Figure skating tributes dedicated to DC plane crash victims raise $1.3 million

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A tearful tribute from the United States’ most decorated figure skaters coupled with multiple fundraising efforts has garnered $1.3 million on behalf of the Washington, D.C., plane crash victims, organizers said Thursday.

“Legacy on Ice,” a figure skating tribute show that took place last month at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., honored the 67 lives lost in the fatal midair collision on Jan. 29 — with nearly half of the passengers being members of the figure skating community.

On Thursday, almost exactly nine weeks since the crash, Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE), which co-hosted the event with U.S. Figure Skating (USFS), announced a total of $1.3 million had been raised from the sold-out event and subsequent fundraising.

“This is evidence of what good that can happen when people band together,” MSE CEO Ted Leonsis said in a statement provided to ABC News, emphasizing the “herculean effort and generosity” of organizers and the Washington community.

“The kids that were lost — skating is what they loved to do, so it only felt right that that’s how we remember them,” two-time U.S. national champion Gracie Gold said in a video compilation of the “Legacy on Ice” event posted by Team USA on Friday.

The midair crash between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Eagle Flight 5342 above the Potomac River left no survivors and was the first major commercial crash since 2009.

The incident was particularly poignant within the skating community given the sport’s history with aviation tragedy — in 1961, the entire U.S. national team died aboard Sabena Flight 548 while traveling to the World Figure Skating Championships in Prague, Czechoslovakia.

Last week, the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships took place in Boston, marking two months since the fatal crash in D.C. and 64 years since the 1961 tragedy.

Pausing from the fierce competition, skaters and spectators took time to remember the victims.

Maxim Naumov, 23, who lost both of his parents in the crash, received a one-minute standing ovation at a gala on Sunday that concluded the competition.

“I don’t have the strength or the passion or the drive or the dedication of one person anymore. It’s three people,” Naumov said in an interview with NBC News’ Craig Melvin last week. He described his parents, 1994 Russian world champions and coaches Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, as “superheroes.”

At last month’s “Legacy on Ice” tribute, Naumov performed to his parents’ favorite song in Russian, “The city that does not exist.”

He opened with choreography clasping each of his hands around the empty air on either side of him, symbolizing him reaching for his parents’ hands that are no longer here.

Naumov’s performance concluded with him sobbing on his knees and repeatedly mouthing words, which he later explained was him saying in Russian “This is for you” and “Mom and Dad, I love you.”

During the World Figure Skating Championships, a remembrance memorial featured videos of the plane victims on the TD Arena jumbotron, and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu highlighted the six members lost from the Skating Club of Boston.

Just a day after clinching his second consecutive world championship title, Ilia Malinin delivered an emotional tribute performance at the gala, in which he fought back tears and brought the audience to their feet.

Known as the “Quad God” and the first skater to land a quadruple axel in competition, Malinin also performed at “Legacy on Ice” last month, closing out the show with an upbeat, motivating number titled “Hope.”

U.S. pairs champions Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov displayed photos of the Skating Club of Boston members, and two-time U.S. champion Amber Glenn sported a T-shirt that said, “Skate with their spirit.”

Efimova, Mitrofanov, and Glenn also performed at “Legacy on Ice,” where they were accompanied by a cast of U.S. Figure Skating’s top stars, past and present.

Included in the lineup was 17-year-old Isabella Aparicio, who lost both her father, Luciano, and her 14-year-old brother, Franco, in the crash. Skating to a recording of her father playing “Canon in D” on the guitar, Aparicio fell to her knees at the conclusion of her routine, and the tear-ridden audience leapt to their feet in support of the skater.

“Legacy on Ice” also honored the victims’ final skating endeavor as they had been traveling home from a development camp that is hosted annually for the highest-performing youth skaters following the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The performers reenacted a skating skills class that is traditionally conducted at such camps, staging the exercise to Beyonce’s “Halo.”

“Against the backdrop of this massive tragedy, this region has provided a light in showcasing its generosity and empathy for the victims, their families, and the heroic first responders,” Leonsis said in a statement following the event.

According to MSE, donations will be distributed to USFS, the Greater Washington Community Foundation’s “DCA Together Relief Fund,” and the D.C. Fire & EMS Foundation, with each organization receiving approximately $425,000.

USFS continues to collect donations from its own fundraiser, the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund, which benefits victim family members.

Editor’s note: The author of this story has been a member of U.S. Figure Skating since 2008.

Trump claims Biden’s pardons for Jan. 6 committee are ‘void.’ Legal experts disagree
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is taking aim at one of his predecessor’s final acts in office: preemptive pardons for members of the House Jan. 6 select committee.

In a late-night social media post, Trump claimed without evidence President Joe Biden used an autopen to sign the pardons and so he considered them “hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT.”

Trump, who made retribution against his perceived political enemies a focal point of his 2024 campaign, said the committee members should “fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level” despite no findings of wrongdoing.

Despite his claims, legal experts told ABC News that Trump does not have the power to overturn Biden’s actions.

A president’s clemency power is vested in Article II of the Constitution and is “broad and virtually unlimited,” said Jeffrey Crouch, an assistant professor at American University and expert on presidential pardons.

Its few restrictions include that it can only apply to federal offenses and can’t interfere with the impeachment powers of Congress.

In 1929, a memo by the solicitor general to the attorney general on pardons held that “neither the Constitution nor any statute prescribes the method by which Executive clemency shall be exercised or evidenced.”

“It is wholly a matter for the President to decide, as a practical question of administrative policy,” the department said. “Nobody but the President can exercise the power, but the power having been exercised the method of making a record and evidence thereof is a mere detail which he can prescribe in accordance with what he deems to be the practical necessities and proprieties of the situation.”

The memo was cited in a federal appeals court ruling just last year that said pardons don’t necessarily have to be in writing.

And while autopens (mechanical devices used to automatically add a signature to a document) have come under scrutiny in the past, the Justice Department as recently as 2005 determined they were constitutional and could be used for a president to sign a bill into law in a study commissioned by then-President George W. Bush.

Former President Barack Obama used an autopen to extend the Patriot Act, avert a fiscal crisis and more during his administration. Other presidents, including Lyndon B. Johnson and John F. Kennedy, are also documented as having used the device or one similar.

“If the autopen is illegal, then many of the actions and regulations that presidents have done for the past four or five decades are null and void. It’s a ridiculous argument,” said Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow of governance studies at the Brookings Institution.

“There is nothing in the Constitution that requires that a pardon must be signed without an autopen. Obviously, that is a 20th century invention, and earlier presidents had no access to such technology. Nonetheless, Trump has zero authority to undo a Biden pardon, just as the next president has no authority to undo Trump’s pardons,” said Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional law expert at the University of North Carolina.

ABC News has inquired with Biden’s team and the current White House to learn more about their autopen usage but has not received comment.

Aboard Air Force One late Sunday, Trump was asked if any executive order or action from Biden that included an autopen would be considered null.

“It’s not my decision, that’ll be up to a court,” Trump responded, “but I would say that they’re null and void because I’m sure Biden didn’t have any idea that it was taking place, and somebody was using an autopen to sign off and to give pardons.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also suggested, without evidence, that Biden was unaware of his signature being affixed to the pardons.

“Was his legal signature used without his consent or knowledge?” Leavitt said during Monday’s briefing.

Asked specifically if attorneys at the White House told Trump he has the legal authority to undo a pardon because it was signed by autopen, Leavitt said Trump was just “begging the question that I think a lot of journalists in this room should be asking.”

Biden issued the eleventh-hour pardons just hours before Trump’s inauguration. He spoke several times in his final media interviews about how he was considering such an option for people he feared could be targeted in the next administration, such as Liz Cheney or Anthony Fauci.

What would happen if Trump tried to ignore or challenge Biden’s action?

“It could open a Pandora’s box if a sitting president tried to undo a pardon by one of their predecessors. The better rule would be that pardons — whether perceived as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ decisions — should be final,” said Crouch.

ABC News’ Molly Nagle and Nicholas Kerr contributed to this report.

Who is Mike Waltz, the national security adviser who added journalist to Signal group chat?
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said he is confident in his national security adviser, Mike Waltz — a day after a report detailed how he inadvertently added a journalist to a Signal group chat discussing Yemen war plans.

Trump told NBC News on Tuesday that Waltz “has learned a lesson and is a good man.”

The president brushed off concerns about the group chat on the messaging app, which reportedly included operational details about war plans in Yemen — and mistakenly included The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, according to a report from Goldberg published Monday.

Trump told NBC News that Goldberg’s presence in the chat had “no impact at all” and called the whole ordeal “the only glitch” his administration has faced since Inauguration Day.

Goldberg said he received a Signal invitation from Waltz, who was a member of the group chat. Goldberg said the group chat also appeared to include Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others.

White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes told ABC News on Monday that the group chat “appears to be authentic.”

Trump tapped Waltz, a former Florida congressman, to be his national security adviser in November, calling him “a nationally recognized leader in national security” and an “expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism.”

Waltz is a China hawk and was the first Green Beret elected to Congress. During the presidential campaign, Waltz proved to be a key surrogate for Trump, criticizing the Biden-Harris foreign policy record.

Elected to the House in 2018, Waltz sat on the Intelligence, Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees. He also serves on the House China Task Force with 13 other Republicans.

Before running for elected office, Waltz served in various national security policy roles in the George W. Bush administration in the Pentagon and White House. He retired as a colonel after serving 27 years in the Army and the National Guard.

ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Benjamin Siegel, Katherine Faulders and John Santucci contributed to this report.

Pentagon ‘cherry picked’ studies to support transgender service member ban, judge says
Pentagon ‘cherry picked’ studies to support transgender service member ban, judge says
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — 
 

A federal judge spent Wednesday morning grilling a Department of Justice lawyer about the legality of the Pentagon’s transgender service member ban, repeatedly suggesting the policy relies on a flawed understanding of gender dysphoria.

The Pentagon’s new policy to separate transgender U.S. service members from the military is facing its first legal test as U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes considers issuing an order blocking the policy from taking effect.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Reyes said that the government “egregiously misquoted” and “cherry picked” scientific studies to incorrectly assert that transgender soldiers decrease the readiness and lethality of the military.

While Judge Reyes has not yet issued a formal ruling, she repeatedly suggested that the policy unfairly targets a class of people that the Trump administration dislikes.

“The question in this case is whether the military under the equal protection rights afforded to every American under the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment, if the military … can do that and targeting a specific medical issue that impacts a specific group that the administration disfavors,” she said.

Judge Reyes also pressed DOJ attorney Jason Manion to identify any other similar medical issues that has prompted a similar response from the Department of Defense.

“Identify for me a single other time in recent history where the military has excluded a group of people for having a disqualifying issue, because I can’t think of one,” Judge Reyes asked.

Manion answered that the military applied a similar policy for soldiers who declined to take the COVID-19 vaccine, prompting an incredulous Judge Reyes to ask anyone in the gallery to raise their hand if they had gotten COVID.

“Lots of people raise their hands, right?” Judge Reyes said. “All different kinds of people … so it wasn’t just aimed at getting rid of one group of people.”

The plaintiffs have argued that the DOD’s policy — which was finalized in late February and bans most transgender service members from serving with some exceptions — violates the Fifth Amendment’s right to equal protection and causes irreparable harm by denigrating transgender soldiers, disrupting unit cohesion and weakening the military.

“This case is a test of the core democratic principle that makes our country worth defending — that every person is of equal dignity and worth and is entitled to equal protection of the laws,” the plaintiffs argued.

Lawyers with the Department of Justice have defended the policy by arguing the court should not intervene in military decision-making, describing gender dysphoria as a condition that causes “clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of human functioning.”

“DoD has been particularly cautious about service by individuals with mental health conditions, given the unique mental and emotional stresses of military service,” government lawyers argued.

During a hearing last month, Judge Reyes — a Biden appointee who was the first LGBT judge on the D.C. District Court — signaled deep skepticism with the government’s claim that transgender service members lessen the military’s lethality or readiness, though she declined to intervene until the DOD finalized their policy.

When the policy was formalized last month, she quickly ordered the government to clarify key tenets of their policy, including identifying what “mental health constraint” other than gender dysphoria that conflicts with the military’s standards of “honesty, humility, and integrity.”

She also raised doubts about the government’s claims about the exceptions to the policy, flagging on the court’s docket a recent DOD social media post that “transgender troops are disqualified from service without an exemption.”

The hearing comes amid an increasingly hostile relationship between Judge Reyes and the Department of Justice.

After Judge Reyes excoriated a DOJ lawyer last month during a hearing in the case, the Department of Justice filed a complaint with an appeals judge about what they alleged was Reyes’ “hostile and egregious misconduct.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s chief of staff Chad Mizelle alleged that Reyes demonstrated a political bias, compromised the dignity of the proceedings and inappropriately questioned a DOJ attorney about his religious beliefs.

“At minimum, this matter warrants further investigation to determine whether these incidents represent a pattern of misconduct that requires more significant remedial measures,” Mizelle wrote.

