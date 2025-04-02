Filming for ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ to begin in July

Filming for the next Hunger Games film, Sunrise on the Reaping, is set to begin in July.

Francis Lawrence, who has directed each Hunger Games film since Catching Fire in 2012, will be returning to direct the upcoming project.

Lawrence, who attended CinemaCon on Tuesday, spoke to attendees about the new film and said that they’re working on casting.

“We’re very excited,” he said. “We’ve been working on this draft for a year. We start shooting in July.”

Additionally, a promotional clip for the film was shared on Instagram. It features Woody Harrelson‘s character, Haymitch Abernathy, saying at the end, “I think the games are going to be different.”

Sunrise on the Reaping is based on author Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. The book was released in March 2025 and “revisits the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games,” according to a press release from Scholastic.

The novel begins on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. It follows a young Haymitch, whose name is called to participate in the games, according to a synopsis.

In a statement shared in the Scholastic press release, Collins said, “With Sunrise on the Reaping, I was inspired by David Hume‘s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.’ The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

Sunrise on the Reaping will arrive in theaters Nov. 20, 2026.

Joy Behar returns to the stage in her new play, My First Ex-Husband.

Written by Behar over the span of 12 years, the new show features a rotating cast of actresses playing women who tell stories about the people they used to be married to. While fictional, the play is based on interviews Behar conducted with women in her life. It opens off-Broadway on Thursday, and The View co-host says it’s great to finally be producing something she spent so much time writing.

“I had to find people who were willing to talk about their first marriage,” Behar said. “Everything is anonymous, obviously, and the names are changed. The places are changed, the dates, all sorts of things. No one will recognize who they are. So, that took a while.”

Performing alongside Behar is one of her best friends of over 40 years, actress Susie Essman.

“People say to me, ‘How come you never had a fight with each other?’ We never fought. We never had a problem. And I’ve had girlfriends that have ghosted me or I’ve ghosted them over the years, you know. But not her,” Behar said.

She says she loves performing her own comedy for the instant feedback of laughter.

“With the drama, you don’t know if they’re crying. You don’t even know if they’re moved or touched. You can’t tell,” Behar said. “I like to have that immediate response. It might be my own insecurities, I don’t know. But that’s what it is. So, I like comedy.”

While My First Ex-Husband is funny, Behar says it has its serious moments.

“I was surprised at how funny it was, frankly,” Behar said. “Because it is poignant. I mean, a divorce is not a happy occasion. And yet, when you talk about what happened in retrospect and with distance, it’s funny.”

Amanda Seyfried thinks her movie Jennifer’s Body deserved better.

The actress starred alongside Megan Fox in the 2009 horror comedy film. She spoke about the role in a recent video with GQ where she looked back on some of her past performances.

“It’s got balls,” Seyfried said. “We were expressing a certain angst in a very, very specific, comedic way in a very specific genre. … There was everything you could want.”

The actress called the film a “perfect movie,” saying it was ruined by a marketing strategy that ultimately misrepresented what it actually was going for.

“If the critics criticize anything it would be the marketing. The marketing sucked. It just did. And we all agree. … The marketing team cheapened it like it was just, you know, a romp, a gory romp. I think they ruined it,” Seyfried said.

Seyfried said she and Fox made a really good team and that she’s looking forward to the eventual sequel, which is in the works.

“I’m looking forward to the sequel. They’re working on it. I already said thumbs up. I was like, ‘Whenever you’re ready, I’m ready,'” Seyfried said. “We all just had a lot of fun, so I wanna celebrate it by doing a sequel.”

Jennifer’s Body was directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody.

