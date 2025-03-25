‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ gets haunting new trailer

Death seems to be inevitable for one family in the new Final Destination Bloodlines trailer.

The new look at the latest installment in the horror franchise previews the story of a grandmother warning her family of death’s grip on them after she evaded a violent death in her past.

The trailer opens with a backyard barbecue that nearly turns fatal several times over.

A shard of glass lands in a beverage, a grill catches fire, and a trampoline collapses, among other potentially disastrous events.

Elsewhere in the trailer, grandmother Iris explains that years ago, she had a “premonition” that saved several people from death.

“I saved a lot of lives that night. Lives that were never meant to be saved. But Death doesn’t like it when you mess with his plans,” Iris says.

Actress Kaitlyn Santa Juana plays college student Stefanie, who sets up the central conflict. “Death is coming for us because we were never supposed to exist,” Stefanie says in the trailer.

A synopsis for the upcoming film reads, “Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.”

Final Destination Bloodlines hits theaters May 16.

Robert Pattinson says his fanbase has a lot of men now: ‘It’s quite strange’
Robert Pattinson is used to being for the girls.

While being interviewed on the red carpet for his new film Mickey 17, Pattinson said it’s strange to now have a fanbase that is dominated by men.

When asked about so many male fans coming out to support him at the premiere, the actor said, “It’s quite strange.”

“There’s like a bunch of guys, which is a new one for me!” Pattinson continued.

The switchup is likely due to Pattinson starring as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves’ 2022 DC superhero film The Batman. He started his career, however, with a mostly woman-dominated fanbase after starring as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise.

Reeves’ The Batman earned $772 million at the global box office. A sequel to that film is set to go into production at the end of 2025, with a scheduled release date of Oct. 1, 2027.

Pattinson spoke about The Batman sequel to Variety at the Mickey 17 London premiere.

“I know what it’s about but I can’t tell anyone, but it’s like, it’s very cool,” Pattinson said. “It’s very exciting.”

Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry and more to present at 2025 Oscars
Another round of Oscars presenters has been announced.

Ahead of the 2025 Oscars, the Academy revealed on Tuesday that Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz and Whoopi Goldberg will take the stage to hand out trophies.

Elle Fanning, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang will also present.

Last year’s Academy Award winners — Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone — were previously announced as presenters for the upcoming awards show.

More talent will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the Academy.

The 97th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be televised on ABC, streamed on Hulu and will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Emmy Award-winning television host Conan O’Brien is this year’s Oscars host.

Jesse Eisenberg granted Polish citizenship
Jesse Eisenberg is now a Polish citizen.

The actor, director and writer was granted citizenship in Poland Tuesday by President Andrzej Duda. The ceremony happened a few days after the 97th Academy Awards, where Eisenberg was nominated for his original screenplay for his film A Real Pain.

A Real Pain is primarily set in Poland. It follows the story of two American cousins who travel to the country to honor their recently deceased grandmother, who was a Holocaust survivor. Eisenberg said he applied for Polish citizenship after filming in the country.

“I’m so unbelievably honored,” Eisenberg said at the ceremony, according to a video shared by Radio RAMPA. “This is an honor of a lifetime and something I have been very interested in for two decades.”

He said that while they were filming A Real Pain in Poland, he found himself “walking the streets and starting to get a little more comfortable in the country.”

“Something so obvious occurred to me, which is that my family had lived in this place far longer than we’ve lived in New York,” Eisenberg said. “And of course, the history ended so tragically, but in addition to that tragedy of history is also the tragedy that my family didn’t feel any connection anymore to Poland, and that saddened me and confirmed for me that I really wanted to try to reconnect as much as possible.”

Eisenberg ended his speech saying he hopes this will be the first step in reconnecting with his Polish roots.

“I really hope that tonight in this ceremony and this amazing honor is the first step for me and my family to reconnect with this beautiful country,” Eisenberg said.

