‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ marks 25 years of the iconic horror franchise

Eric Milner

The Final Destination franchise is back after a prolonged absence with Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Final Destination is such an amazing treat for directors, because really at the end of the day it’s the filmmaking that comes for these characters,” says co-director Zach Lipovsky.

The series adheres to a strict formula: a group of characters survive a near-death experience, then must contend with death itself as it comes back to finish the job.

“There’s no personified antagonist, there’s no man with a knife or a monster or anything like that,” Lipovsky tells ABC Audio.

Final Destination is known for elaborately staged kills, often triggered by something as benign as condensation on a paper cup, or a load of logs on a tractor-trailer.

“We often start with this idea of what it is that we can ruin for people,” says Lipovsky. “What are objects that we all experience throughout our daily life that we could put into the film in a way that will horrify people to no end every time they see that object in the rest of their lives?”

Many of Bloodlines’ gory effects are done without the help of computer effects, which star Kaitlyn Santa Juana says helped her performance.

“It’s so much easier when there are literally limbs flying everywhere!” she says.

Bloodlines marks 25 years since the first Final Destination hit theaters, and in that time the franchise has garnered a rabid fanbase.

“I was a little bit nervous to do right by them because that was really important to me — that we make a film for the fans,” says star Teo Briones. “And I think we achieved that.”

The film also features one of the final performances from horror legend Tony Todd, who’s appeared in nearly every Final Destination film. Todd passed away last year, and Bloodlines is dedicated to him.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fox reveals ‘Fear Factor’ reboot, ‘American Dad!’ as part of its upcoming slate
Fox

Fox has revealed its upcoming slate of shows for the 2025-26 season.

Brand-new and returning shows are coming to the network, including the return of the animated series American Dad!, a reboot of Fear Factor and the Jane Lynch-hosted series Weakest Link moving over from NBC.

Several new shows are being added to the lineup for Fox’s upcoming broadcast season, including the one-hour comedy Best Medicine, the thriller Memory of a Killer and a multipart series called The Faithful.

Best Medicine follows “a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village,” according to its official synopsis. Memory of a Killer will follow a hitman who develops early onset Alzheimer’s, while The Faithful will be a six-episode limited series based on the book of Genesis to be presented during 2026’s Easter and Passover season.

Additionally, the competition series’ 99 to Beat, Celebrity Weakest Link and the aforementioned reboot with the working title Fear Factor: The Next Chapter are also joining the upcoming slate of shows.

“Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, FOX delivers a 2025-26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter,” FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said. “Next year more than ever, we’re bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences across linear, Hulu and beyond.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Shōgun’ season 2 to begin shooting in early 2026
FX

Shōgun season 2 will start filming in early 2026.

FX Entertainment has announced that the Emmy-winning drama series will begin production on season 2 in January 2026. It will film in Vancouver, Canada.

The first season of Shōgun is the most-viewed program in the history of FX. It was based on James Clavell‘s novel of the same name. A writers room led by creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks has created an entirely original new chapter in the story for season 2, based on the characters created by Clavell.

Part two of Shōgun takes place 10 years after the events of season 1. It tells the stories of Lord Yoshii Toranaga, played by Hiroyuki Sanada, and English pilot John Blackthorne, played by Cosmo Jarvis. Season 2 will continue “the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined,” according to an official synopsis.

In addition to returning to their roles, Sanada and Jarvis will serve as executive producer and co-executive producer on the series, respectively.

The first season of Shōgun, which is available to watch on FX, Hulu and Disney+, set the record for the most Emmy Awards won by a series in a single season with 18 wins.

Sanada recently spoke with reporters on the red carpet of the TIME100 Gala, where he talked about the pressure of living up to the success of the first season.

“Since we got a great reaction and numbers or award[s], you know, our pressure is getting higher, of course. But I think that’s going to be a good motivation,” Sanada said. “Pressure, but also pressure always can be a power — energy. So, I hope we can do it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robert Pattinson, Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in ‘Here Comes the Flood’ for Netflix
Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is sinking his teeth into his next project with two other A-listers.

The actor will star alongside Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the upcoming film Here Comes the Flood.

Netflix made the announcement about the film on Wednesday. The trio will lead the movie, which is to be directed by Fernando Meirelles from a script by Mr. & Mrs. Smith writer Simon Kinberg.

Described as a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat, the film “is an unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses,” according to Netflix.

While there’s no word as to which actor will play the guard, the teller and the thief, Netflix says to stay tuned for more details and casting announcements for the film.

Along with directing, Meirelles will produce the film alongside Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films, while Samson Mucke will executive produce.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.