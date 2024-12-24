Final trailer for Bob Dylan movie ‘A Complete Unknown’ released

Final trailer for Bob Dylan movie ‘A Complete Unknown’ released
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown hits theaters on Thursday, and the final trailer for the film just dropped.

While the clip features scenes from the movie, as well as audio of Timothée Chalamet singing the Dylan classic “Like A Rolling Stone,” the main focus of the trailer is all the positive reviews the film has been getting.

Words like “Electric,” “Masterful,” “Hypnotic,” “Brilliant” and more flash across the screen at the beginning of the trailer, followed by quotes from several publications calling it one of the best films of the year.

It also lists all the nominations the film’s already received, including Best Actor Golden Globe and Critics Choice nods for Chalamet, Best Supporting Actor nods for Ed Norton and Best Picture.

A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the ’60s to the top of the charts, ending with his electric rock ‘n’ roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jennifer Love Hewitt to return as Julie James in new ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ film
Jennifer Love Hewitt to return as Julie James in new ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ film
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Jennifer Love Hewitt is slated to reprise her role as Julie James in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer film.

The actress shared the news on Friday in an Instagram post that was also shared on the film’s official Instagram page.

“It’s never too late to go back,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Julie James is returning. I know what you will be doing next summer!”

In the image, Hewitt is looking into a mirror with notes taped all around that include the film’s title.

Hewitt starred as Julie James in the 1997 film of the same name, which also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe.

The film followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after hoping to hide a tragic accident.

It earned over $125 million worldwide and led to the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Earlier in December, a photo of a hook and a film slate was shared on the official Instagram page for the upcoming movie to mark that production was underway.

In September, ABC News learned that Prinze would also be joining the cast for the new film. The actor portrayed Ray Bronson in the horror film.

In addition to Prinze and Hewitt, the cast of the upcoming Sony Pictures film will include Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer film is slated to arrive in theaters in summer 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tallulah Willis shares photos with dad Bruce Willis: “I love this guy so much”
Tallulah Willis shares photos with dad Bruce Willis: “I love this guy so much”
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Tallulah Willis is sharing a look inside her relationship with her dad, Bruce Willis.

In an Instagram post shared Sept. 30, Willis’ youngest daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore shared a series of undated photos of her and the Die Hard actor enjoying some downtime together.

“Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I’m so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it!” she captioned the snaps, which she said came from “the forever archives.”

The first photo shows Tallulah, 30, standing in front of her dad, who is giving her a kiss on her head.

In the second photo, the father-daughter duo is smiling as they enjoy some soup.

The third photo shows Bruce, 69, smiling down at his kiddo as she looks at a scrapbook of memories.

Tallulah’s post comes amid her dad’s battle with frontotemporal dementia, which led him to retire from acting.

Moore opened up to Good Morning America in January about how Bruce and their daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis — are dealing with his health struggles.

“I think, given the givens, he’s doing very well,” she said, adding of their daughters, “What I’ll say is what I say to my children, which is it’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold onto what isn’t, because there’s great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that.”

In addition to his three daughters with Moore, Bruce also shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Abbott Elementary’ sweepstakes giving away 0,000 worth of prizes to educators
‘Abbott Elementary’ sweepstakes giving away $100,000 worth of prizes to educators
ABC

The folks at ABC’s Abbott Elementary have teamed up with education company Lakeshore Learning for a sweepstakes benefiting teachers nationwide. 

Four educators will score a grand prize of a full classroom makeover courtesy of the company. The Classroom Makeover Sweepstakes is giving away a total of $100,000 worth of prizes, including $500 Lakeshore Learning e-gift cards.

The sweepstakes is open to all K-8 teachers in public and private schools in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Full details and how to enter can be found here — but hurry up, because the sweepstakes ends Sunday at 2:59 p.m. ET. 

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. 
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.