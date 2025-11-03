Fincher to step down as police chief; will continue as interim city manager

MARTINSVILLE, VA— The City of Martinsville announces that Police Chief Robert Fincher will step down from his role as Chief of Police effective January 1, 2026. Fincher will continue to serve as Interim City Manager at the will and pleasure of the City Council.

Fincher has served with the Martinsville Police Department for 31 years, including the last three as Chief of Police. Under his leadership, overall crime in the city has been reduced by one-third, officer retention has improved, and the department has strengthened its relationships with community partners and state and federal agencies.

“After more than three decades in law enforcement, I feel it is the right time to take on the next chapter of my career,” said Fincher. “The Martinsville Police Department is strong, and its leadership is fully prepared to continue moving forward. I am confident in the team that is in place and grateful for their dedication to our community.”

Fincher noted that while he retains the title of Chief of Police, he remains responsible for certain federal and state obligations that cannot be delegated, which limits the Acting Chief’s ability to assume command fully.

“The department deserves clear, uninterrupted leadership,” Fincher said. “Stepping aside now will ensure continued progress.”

City officials expressed appreciation for Fincher’s ongoing leadership during this period of transition. As Interim City Manager, Fincher will focus on advancing organizational priorities and supporting the City Council’s work.

The search process and next steps for selecting the City’s next Chief of Police will be announced at a later date.