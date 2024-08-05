Finer: US ‘preparing for every possibility’ on potential Iran retaliation

Finer: US 'preparing for every possibility' on potential Iran retaliation
(NEW YORK) — After a top Hamas political leader was assassinated in Tehran last week, White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said the United States is “preparing for every possibility” regarding potential retaliation from Iran.

“I won’t lay out what I expect Iran to do, because I don’t think we want to show our hand in that way,” Finer told ABC News “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. “But I will tell you, we’re preparing for every possibility just as we did in advance of April 13 when Iran attacked Israel, and the United States and a coalition of our partners and allies worked with Israel to defeat that attack.”

The Pentagon on Friday announced new defensive measures that it said in a statement were “designed to improve U.S. force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies.” Those force posture adjustments include sending an additional fighter squadron and more warships into the Middle East.

Finer noted the action and said that, at the same time, the U.S. is “working very hard to de-escalate this situation diplomatically.”

When asked by Stephanopoulos if there are any back-channel conversations with Iran about how to contain the escalation, Finer was tight-lipped but said the U.S. is doing everything it can to make sure the conflict doesn’t expand.

“Part of what makes back-channel messages and conversations effective is that they need to stay private,” Finer said. “So I won’t speak to the details of the diplomatic activity that is underway other than to say in close coordination and conjunction with our Israeli allies and other partners and allies in the region. We’re doing everything possible to make sure that this situation does not boil over.”

President Joe Biden and other top administration officials are still pushing for Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire to end the war in Gaza, launched shortly after Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

But concerns about reaching such a deal grew last week after both a Hezbollah commander, Fouad Shukr, and a top Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, were killed in separate incidents. Israel took responsibility for the strike that killed Shukr but has not said if it was also behind the attack that killed Haniyeh in Tehran, which Iran has blamed on Israel.

On “This Week,” Finer emphasized that achieving a cease-fire remains a top priority for the White House.

“Part of why we think this is so urgent is because in the context like this in which there are hostilities taking place throughout the region, there is always some outside factor that can intervene and interfere and make these negotiations harder,” he said. “So we want this deal to take place as soon as possible before that happens again.”

Turning to the historic 24-person prisoner swap last week that freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and Russian American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, Finer said the freed Americans were “overwhelmingly happy” when they spoke to the president and their families upon touching down in Turkey on their return to the United States.

“The president and their families were gathered in the Oval Office and they showed just extraordinary strength,” Finer said. “It was quite a moving scene.”

In a separate “This Week” interview on Sunday, Wall Street Journal publisher and Dow Jones CEO Almar Latour told Stephanopoulos that he spoke to Gershkovich on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews and again over the weekend and that he “is doing well.”

“You saw a lot of energy when he got off that plane, and he still has a lot of energy,” Latour said.

When asked about the role the Wall Street Journal played in the negotiations, Latour said that “constant advocacy” was key.

“Our part was to make sure that there was constant advocacy with decision-makers, seen [and] unseen, getting public statements out there, but also, making sure people would see the suffering that the parents were going through, the assault on free press,” he said.

“The newsroom did its part in reporting and having the emotional support, putting a spotlight on it. But as a company, we wanted to get our guy back and we pushed really hard,” he added.

On Gershkovich’s request for an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the reporter made in a statement for his clemency hearing, Latour said it showed that Evan’s journalistic spirit is not lost.

“He’s a journalist with a hunger for stories. He’s a storyteller,” he said.

“Boy, wouldn’t that be an amazing thing to see,” Latour added.

While the historic prisoner exchange has been met with a great deal of praise, several top Republicans have also criticized the deal, arguing that swapping innocent Americans for Russian criminals sets a dangerous precedent, which Finer pushed back on.

“We do not think that it is responsible or the right thing to do for American interests to leave those people in harm’s way,” he said Sunday. “So the president, from the moment he took office, has prioritized getting Americans who were in captivity when we came here out, and those who have been taken since, trying to free them, as well.”

“He makes no apologies for doing that,” Finer told Stephanopoulos.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Biden said he might leave office ‘if I had some medical condition that emerged’
Biden said he might leave office 'if I had some medical condition that emerged'
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden said in an interview airing on Wednesday that, should his doctors tell him he had a “medical condition,” he would consider leaving office and turning over power to Vice President Kamala Harris in a second term.

It is his latest explanation of what might cause him to step aside as a growing number of Democrats pressured him to do so.

“If there had [muffled] some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if the doctors, came to me, said, ‘you got this problem and that problem.’ But I made a serious mistake in the whole debate, ” he told BET’s Ed Gordon n a preview clip of the interview set to air at 10 p.m. ET

The interview was done before the White House announced late Wednesday that Biden had tested positive for COVID-19, saying that his symptoms were mild.

Biden has now given several shifting reasons about what might make him decide to step aside.

He told ABC News in a July 5 interview after his poor debate performance debate that only the “Lord Almighty” might get him to drop out of the presidential race.

When ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked, “If you can be convinced that you cannot defeat Donald Trump, will you stand down?” Biden answered, “Well, it depends on .. on if the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me that, I might do that.”

In a news conference a week ago, he said he would stay in the race unless his aides told him he had no chance to win a second term.

“No, unless they came back and said, ‘There’s no way you can win.’ “No one is saying that. No poll says that,” Biden told reporters.

Also in the BET interview, Biden said, “When I originally ran, I said I was gonna be a transitional candidate, and I thought that I’d be able to move from this just pass it on to someone else. But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided and quite frankly, and I think the only thing age brings a little bit of wisdom,” he said. “And I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact that we [were] told we couldn’t get it done. But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that.”

On Tuesday, he wholeheartedly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as not only a “great vice president” but so great that “she could be president of the United States,” he said while addressing the NAACP national convention in Las Vegas.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated, after the full interview aired, to reflect that Biden said he would consider stepping aside from a second term if he had a “medical condition.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump stays relatively quiet, unseen as Biden struggles to save political future
Trump stays relatively quiet, unseen as Biden struggles to save political future
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Feeling confident after last week’s debate, former President Donald Trump is uncharacteristically staying out of the public eye while questions swirl about President Joe Biden’s mental fitness and status of his reelection campaign.

“We’re trying something new and shutting up,” is how one source described the Trump team’s strategy.

Multiple sources close to Trump tell ABC News they’re watching and waiting to see how Biden and his campaign answer tough questions about his political future.

Biden will have a critical opportunity to do so when he has a sit-down interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Friday. The first excerpts will air on “World News Tonight” and then the interview will be broadcast in its entirety in a prime-time ABC network special on Friday evening at 8 p.m. ET.

The White House has repeated this week that Biden is not considering stepping down.

Trump and his campaign have publicly contended that Biden will end up being the Democratic nominee, while at the same time arguing he’s not competent enough to survive through November.

However sources say the campaign is preparing for all scenarios, going on to tout Trump’s debate performance and polling they feel is tracking in their direction.

As an example of that, the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee have spent the week highlighting what it said were Vice President Kamala Harris’ gaffes and slamming her record. It comes as buzz has built around Harris as a possible Biden replacement should he withdraw.

“Joe Biden is weak, failed, dishonest, and not fit for the White House,” senior campaign advisers Chris Lacivita and Susie Wiles wrote in a statement. “Every one of them has lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive state and supported his disastrous policies over the past four years, especially Cackling Copilot Kamala Harris.”

This week, Trump was filmed outside the clubhouse of his Bedminster golf course where he bashed Biden’s chances at reelection, going on to disparage Harris.

“I got him out of the race — and that means we have Kamala,” Trump said in a video someone covertly took of him and obtained by “The Daily Beast,” which Trump later posted on his social media platform. “I think she’s going to be better. She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic. She’s just so f—— bad.”

The Biden campaign responded to the video with a list of some of the “bad” things that have happened under Trump.

“No, Donald. What is bad is taking away women’s rights; What is bad is losing an election and encouraging a violent mob to attack the Capitol,” the Biden campaign said in a statement with more than 20 reasons — including that he has a bad golf game.

Aside from that video, a couple of radio interviews and victory social media posts after the Supreme Court largely ruled in his favor regarding presidential immunity, Trump has remained quiet, allowing the Biden campaign’s future to consume the news cycle.

On Thursday, Trump spent July Fourth evening delivering virtual remarks to veterans in Wisconsin and Florida — doing so from Bedminster, New Jersey, where he has been staying this past week, Trump himself posted on his social media platform.

Next week, he is set to campaign in Doral, Florida, and Butler, Pennsylvania, ahead of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee later this month — which will be his first public campaign appearance since his Virginia rally the day after the debate.

The light campaign schedule this past week comes on the heels of Trump campaigning and fundraising back to back in the past few weeks. This has been the case since the conclusion of his hush-money payment trial, which freed him from the Manhattan courthouse, but ended with a jury finding him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York.

Since the end of the trial in late May, the former president has criss-crossed the country courting wealthy donors in the West Coast and rallying with battleground state voters in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Biden, in contrast, has been making back-to-back public appearances since the debate in an attempt to prove to the American people that he’s fit for the job and ease doubts inside his own party. Biden has hit big and small campaign stops, held multiple campaign fundraisers and participated in official White House events as president.

Sources maintain that Trump is the calmest they have seen him in recent months as he has finally had the time to dive into more of his political life as the courtroom has quieted down.

The downtime has also given Trump the ability to focus on convention planning and the selection of a vice presidential candidate, aides told ABC News.

A running-mate selection is not a done deal just yet, sources insist to ABC News, but next week could be the marker when the former president chooses to announce his pick ahead of the party’s convention starting July 15.

The former president has also been fundraising off of this week’s news cycle and the potential announcement of his running mate, claiming to supporters in a fundraising blast Friday morning that Biden “could be dropping out.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden tells Americans freed from Russian detention, ‘Welcome almost home’
Biden tells Americans freed from Russian detention, 'Welcome almost home'
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden on Thursday celebrated an extraordinary prisoner exchange that freed several Americans wrongfully detained in Russia, calling it a “feat of diplomacy and friendship” in remarks from the White House.

Biden was surrounded by family members of Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan, Alsu Kurmasheva and Vladimir Kara-Murza as he spoke about the efforts involved in the swap, which is the largest since the Cold War involving 24 people and several countries.

“This is an incredible relief for all the family members gathered here,” Biden said. “It’s a relief to the friends and colleagues all across the country, who’ve been praying for this day for a long time.”

Biden took a moment to describe the three American citizens and one legal permanent U.S. resident being brought back to the U.S. He said each was arrested, convicted and sentenced by Russian authorities “with absolutely no legitimate reason whatsoever.”

“And now their brutal ordeal is over and they’re free,” Biden said.

Biden, who officials said was directly involved in helping negotiate the deal, had gathered the families at the White House earlier Thursday to inform them that the release was underway. Biden said he and the families were able to contact the freed Americans over the phone.

When asked what he said to them, Biden replied: “I said, ‘Welcome almost home.'”

The multipart prisoner swap is the product of months of detailed, painstaking negotiations, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The nations involved also included Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Turkey.

A senior administration official said even the day Biden announced he was no longer seeking a second term, he was on the phone working to secure this deal.

Sullivan, who addressed reporters at the White House daily briefing, choked back tears as he emotionally talked about the extensive effort to secure the deal and said it “was vintage Joe Biden rallying American rallying American allies to save American citizens.”

Biden, in his remarks, touted his administration’s work and the power of global alliances while also seemingly criticizing his Oval Office predecessor Donald Trump.

“For anyone who questions whether allies matter, they do. They matter,” he said.

“Our work did not start just on Day 1. It started before Day 1,” Biden said. “During the transition, I instructed our national security team to dig into all the cases of hostages being wrongfully detained, which were inherently — well, we inherited them from the private — the prior administration.”

“I wanted to make sure we hit the ground running, and we did,” Biden continued. “As of today, my administration has brought home over 70 Americans who were wrongfully detained and held hostage abroad. Many since before I took office.”

Later, when asked by a reporter about Trump’s repeated claims he could’ve gotten the hostages out of Russia without concessions, Biden took a more direct jab at his former political opponent.

“Why didn’t he do it when he was president?” Biden responded.

Speaking further on Thursday’s release, Biden noted several of the 16 individuals freed on Thursday were Russian political prisoners who “stood up for democracy and human rights” and were subsequently jailed by their own leaders. He took a moment to contrast that with the work of the U.S. and its partners.

“The United States helped secure their release as well. That’s who we are in the United States,” he said. “We stand for freedom, for liberty, for justice, not only for our own people, but for others as well. And that’s why all Americans can take pride in what we’ve achieved today.”

As he closed his remarks, Biden turned back to the families gathered in the State Dining Room, saying he couldn’t imagine what they’ve endured these last few years.

He then led the singing of “Happy Birthday” to Miriam, the daughter of Kurmasheva, an American-Russian journalist who was freed on Thursday. Biden said Mariam will turn 13 on Friday and will now be able to celebrate with her mother.

“That’s what this is all about. Families able to be together again, like they should have been all along,” Biden said. “So, I want to thank you again to everyone who did their part. In just a few hours, we’ll welcome home our fellow Americans.”

The two top Republicans in Congress issued a joint statement calling the Gershkovich and Whelan release “encouraging news” but then went on to cite the “costs of hostage diplomacy.”

“Without serious action to deter further hostage-taking by Russia, Iran, and other states hostile to the United States, the costs of hostage diplomacy will continue to rise. As we renew our call for the return of all persons wrongfully detained by the Kremlin, we recognize that trading hardened Russian criminals for innocent Americans does little to discourage Putin’s reprehensible behavior,” House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

ABC News’ Lauren Peller contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.