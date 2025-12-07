Fire fatality in Patrick County

A person has died following an early morning residential structure fire, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

The 911 Communication Center received a call at 3:01 AM on Sunday from a caller stating that the residence at 154 Memory Lane in Stuart was on fire. Multiple fire departments were dispatched and responded to fight the fire.

The sheriff confirmed that a male subject was unable to escape and died inside the structure. “Out of respect for the family, we are not releasing the name of the victim until proper notification has been made,” Smith said in a Sunday morning release.

Virginia State Police fire investigators are assisting Patrick County Sheriff’s Office investigators in determining the cause and origin of the fire.

“At this point in the investigation, nothing stands out as being malicious or suspicious,” the sheriff stated.