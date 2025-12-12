Fired University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore charged with home invasion, stalking

The home invasion charge is a felony and the other charges are misdemeanors.
Moore, 39, has been in custody since his arrest on Wednesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, police in Pittsfield Township, just outside of Ann Arbor, received a call from a woman who said a man was attacking her and had been stalking her for months.
Pittsfield Township police said the incident doesn’t appear to be random.
Moore is due to make his first court appearance on Friday. His attorney told ABC News he had no comment.
The University of Michigan announced on Wednesday that the married father of three was fired with cause, saying in a statement that “credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”
University of Michigan President Domenico Grasso sent a letter to the campus community calling for anyone with information about “Coach Moore’s behavior” to come forward.
“There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan,” he said.
Moore, who was in his second season taking over for Jim Harbaugh, was 18-8 as head coach for the Wolverines, including a 9-3 record this season. Michigan is set to play the Texas Longhorns in the Citrus Bowl, which will now be helmed by interim head coach Biff Poggi.
ABC News’ Matt Foster and Alex Fine contributed to this report.
(PERSHING COUNTY, Nev.) — Nearly three weeks after a Burning Man attendee was found dead in a pool of blood at the annual event in Nevada, officials said they have located what is believed to be the murder weapon, according to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.
Vadim Kruglov, 37, from Russia, was found dead at the event on Aug. 30 at approximately 9:14 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
On Wednesday, officials said they are in possession of a knife they believe was the murder weapon used to kill Kruglov.
The fatal injury appears to have been caused by a single stab wound to the victim’s neck using the alleged weapon, officials said.
Efforts are still underway to identify the suspect, with officials saying they have received hundreds of tips since the start of the investigation.
The night Kruglov’s body was found, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was alerted by another participant that there was a man “lying in a pool of blood,” with officials “immediately” responding to the campsite.
Once at the scene, officials found a “single white adult male lying on the ground, obviously deceased,” according to authorities.
Officials said they interviewed “several participants in the immediate area.”
On Sept. 3, officials identified the victim as Kruglov and notified his family in Russia.
One of Kruglov’s friends, Sofia, said this was his first time attending the event, according to a statement from Burning Man.
“We want Vadim to be remembered as the talented, bright, and inspiring human being that he was. Let his memory remain as a creator, a dreamer, and a man who gave love,” his friend said, according to a statement from Burning Man.
Burning Man said in a statement they are “cooperating with law enforcement” and that the event — in collaboration with Secret Witness of Northern Nevada — is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for Kruglov’s murder.
Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen told ABC News earlier this month the investigation is made more difficult by the fact that Black Rock City, Nevada — where the event is held — is a temporary city that disappears once attendees have left.
Because Kruglov’s death happened in such a remote location in the desert, cellphone service is nonexistent in most areas, so video and surveillance evidence is not as available as it would be elsewhere, officials said.
Along with Kruglov’s murder, officials said Wednesday there were 44 arrests at this year’s Burning Man, ranging from possession of a controlled substance and assault with a deadly weapon to domestic battery, sexual assault and burglary.
(NEW YORK) — An asylum seeker who fled Afghanistan last year after being persecuted by the Taliban is at risk of being deported back to his home country, according to his attorney.
Attorney Elora Mukherjee told ABC News that despite having no criminal record and having future asylum hearings scheduled, her client was apprehended by immigration authorities last Wednesday during a routine “check in” at 26 Federal Plaza in New York City.
Mukherjee and her client’s family requested his name not be used due to fear of threats.
The asylum seeker’s arrest comes after President Donald Trump directed his administration to suspend all Afghan immigration cases in response to a shooting earlier this month that killed one National Guard member and left another in critical condition in Washington, D.C. The administration has accused the Biden administration of not properly vetting asylum seekers.
The suspected shooter is an Afghan refugee named Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who previously worked with the U.S. government, including the CIA, in Afghanistan. He has pleaded not guilty.
Since the shooting, immigrant advocates and attorneys say Afghan asylum seekers and refugees have been targeted for detention and deportation.
Mukherjee told ABC News that her client applied to enter the United States through the Customs and Border Protection’s One app and received an appointment to enter the country in May 2024.
According to a habeas petition filed by Mukherjee, her client fled Afghanistan “after being subject to forced eviction and threats of potential death by the Taliban.”
The man was held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody for six months and then released on parole, according to court documents. Shortly after being released, he appeared before immigration court and applied for asylum, withholding of removal, and Convention Against Torture relief.
Mukherjee said her client has attended all of his immigration hearings and has one scheduled for February 2026.
But last Wednesday, Mukherjee told ABC News, her client received a notification from ICE to appear at 26 Federal Plaza, the government building that has become an epicenter for clashes between immigrants and immigration authorities, for a “check in.”
After the man entered the ICE waiting room, Mukherjee said, he was apprehended by immigration authorities and taken to a detention center in New Jersey.
“I tried to stay by his side, but officers insisted on separating us … in fact, they took [him] and detained him,” said Mukherjee.
Mukherjee told ABC News she filed a habeas petition challenging his detention.
“He’s not done anything wrong,” she said. “He has complied with all of his immigration check-in requirements. Filed a timely asylum application. He was persecuted by the Taliban and he will be very seriously harmed, tortured and killed by the Taliban if he’s forced to return to Afghanistan.”
ABC News reviewed federal and state court records and did not find a criminal record for the man.
During a hearing on Friday, a federal judge ordered the government to answer to the habeas petition by Wednesday and Mukherjee to respond by Thursday.
A representative of the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
“He was not safe in his home country,” said the man’s brother, who also asked that his name not be used due to fear of threats to him and his family. “So he came to the United States and he feels safe over here, and he wants to establish a secure life for his future.”
He told ABC News that his brother was working and taking English classes before he was detained.
“Being returned to Afghanistan is on everyone’s mind,” his brother said. “I’m very worried.”
(NEW YORK) — Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, has called “rapidly reusable, reliable rockets” the key to humans becoming a multiplanetary society. And when it comes to his company’s Falcon 9, SpaceX has shown that a rocket can do all those things.
The Falcon 9 has now completed 542 missions, 497 landings and 464 reflights, according to the SpaceX website.
But to reach the Moon and Mars and establish settlements on both, SpaceX will need its larger, more complex and significantly more powerful Starship and its Super Heavy booster to reach Falcon 9’s level of reliability and reusability.
Soon, SpaceX will have the chance to show that Starship’s successful August flight, the first to complete all its primary mission goals, was no fluke.
Barring a delay due to bad weather or mechanical issues, the stainless steel Starship and Super Heavy booster will conduct its 11th flight test on Monday, Oct. 13, at 7:15 p.m. ET, from the company’s Starbase in South Texas. A mission the company hopes will build on the much-needed success of its previous test. SpaceX will be operating Starship autonomously and there will be no astronauts aboard during the flight.
In late August, Starship and its Super Heavy booster successfully reached space on a suborbital trajectory at a near-orbital velocity, deploying a series of Starlink simulators before returning to Earth with such navigational precision that the reentry was captured on a camera attached to a remote buoy in the middle of the Indian Ocean.
“I would give [flight test 10] an A-plus. That was an A-plus performance. The only thing that was a little bit off was that there was some damage in the aft skirt compartment of Starship during the flight, but most of the mission objectives were achieved,” said Olivier de Weck, the Apollo Program Professor of Astronautics and Engineering Systems at MIT and editor-in-chief of the “Journal of Spacecraft and Rockets.” “I don’t think this could have gone much better,” he added.
But now, de Weck says SpaceX needs to demonstrate that it can build on its August success and move the program forward with new mission objectives.
“I think the next step is to actually land the Starship, still not go into orbit and stay over multiple orbits, but actually land and recover the actual Starship,” said de Weck. “Recovery of the Starship, an upright landing, with retro propulsion on a fixed platform, that’s the next step.”
SpaceX is not planning an upright, fixed platform landing for the upcoming 11th flight test. Like the previous mission, the Starship will splash down in the Indian Ocean. The Super Heavy first stage booster, with its 24 Raptor engines, which SpaceX said was previously used during flight test eight, is also scheduled to splash down in the ocean. In several previous missions, it returned to the launch site and was caught by the tower’s mechanical “chopstick” arms.
The development of Starship hasn’t come easily for SpaceX, with several high-profile setbacks along the way. However, despite an explosion on the launch pad during a pre-flight engine test and several explosions and mechanical failures during previous test flights, Musk has long maintained that learning from failures is an integral part of SpaceX’s engineering process.
“I’m not surprised where the program is. It’s moving forward through the usual SpaceX iterative development model, and not surprisingly, it’s behind SpaceX’s ambitious schedule projections,” said Greg Autry, associate provost for space commercialization and strategy at the University of Central Florida. “But that wouldn’t make it any different than almost everything else that they’ve done in the past, other than that the scale of this is so large,” he added.
Autry is President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the chief financial officer of NASA.
Autry says he’s confident that SpaceX is headed in the right direction and said that Elon Musk and his companies tend to prove their critics wrong in the long run, delivering results even if it takes longer than anticipated.
“About ten years ago, Elon Musk promised me I was going to have a self-driving car shortly, and a lot of people said that was completely crazy. It wasn’t shortly, but I now have a self-driving car. I literally get in my car, push the button, and fifty miles later, I arrive at work. It is amazing. He delivers eventually,” Autry said.
Experts say that making the next generation of U.S.-designed and built rockets and spacecraft work is critical to achieving NASA’s goals of not only returning to the Moon but building a permanent lunar settlement and doing it before the Chinese.
During a late September ceremony at the Johnson Space Center announcing the new class of NASA astronauts, Acting NASA Administrator and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy spoke about the competition for space dominance.
“Now some are challenging our leadership in space, say, like the Chinese, and I’ll just tell you this, I’ll be damned if the Chinese beat NASA or beat America back to the Moon,” said Duffy. “We are going to win. We love challenges. We love competition, and we are going to win the second space race back to the Moon,” he added.
Autry, who first wrote about a new space race with China back in 2010, says China is determined to reach the Moon and dominate low-Earth orbit, but he believes the global competition will push American efforts forward.
“There are very credible people saying that they’re about to eclipse us in the next five years. I think that’s great for the prospect of competition that spurs us to work harder and take our role more seriously, and frankly to put funding into programs that we badly, badly need to fund,” said Autry.
Autry says that today’s space race should be compared to the “Age of Exploration” in the 15th and 16th centuries. He points out that while China had “an ambitious sailing-exploration program” in the early 1400s, European countries overtook the Chinese when the Europeans accelerated their global exploration efforts later in the century, at a time when China was pulling back.
“We are at that same moment in time right now. The countries that aggressively pursue going to the Moon and using the assets of space will dominate human history for the next several hundred years,” Autry said.
Autry believes that the billions of dollars being spent by companies like SpaceX and the federal government to support space exploration, return to the Moon and potentially get to Mars is money well spent.
“The countries that choose to take advantage of space resources will be wealthy, prosperous and happier than the countries that don’t. We have plenty of history to show that,” Autry said.
Autry says you just have to look at the first space program to see the benefits of this kind of investment.
“We would not have the computing environment, AI, the internet, solar power, fuel cells, and a variety of technologies at the level they are now if we had not made those investments that drove so much effort into engineering development and STEM education. It created the boom we’ve experienced since the second half of the 20th century,” he added.