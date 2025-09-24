First lawsuit over DC plane crash blames the airline, the FAA and the Army

Wreckage from American Airlines flight 5342 is pulled from the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan National Airport, Feb. 3, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Family members of one of those killed on American Airlines Flight 5342 announced the first federal lawsuit filed Wednesday over the January midair collision between a regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington Reagan National Airport.

The lawsuit filed in federal district court in Washington alleges “wrongful death and survival claims, jointly and severally” against American Airlines and PSA Airlines — a regional carrier operating the flight for American — as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and the Army for what the suit calls their acts and omissions.

“The crash of American Eagle 5342 was predictable, it was preventable and caused the needless loss of 67 lives on that fateful evening,” Bob Clifford, one of the attorneys representing the families, said at a news conference.

All 67 people on board Flight 5342 and the helicopter were killed when they collided as the jet approached Reagan National, marking the nation’s first major commercial airline crash since 2009.

The lawsuit states that the crash could have been prevented if the Army and FAA had done what they were supposed to and had the FAA not created an environment which allowed certain conditions to exist in the Reagan National airspace.

“Knowing that there was massive congestion and these number of near-misses, we turned to the FAA and their responsibility to properly provide air traffic control that was not fully provided and properly provided on that evening,” Clifford said.

The lawsuit was also filed against American as the plaintiffs believe that despite having knowledge of the near-misses, the airline exposed its customers to the dangers and continued to seek more gates at the airport.

“Operators of a motor vehicle can’t run through a red light. Operators of a commercial aircraft cannot run through yellow lights, and they ran blatantly for years, many red lights here by allowing these planes to operate in the navigable space at DCA, knowing that there was massive congestion, that there was a massive intersection between military traffic regarding runways that were unique and required special training that they failed to provide to their pilots, the complaint against American is set out in a way that emphasizes their responsibility,” Clifford said.

Rachel Crafton, whose husband Casey was killed in the collision, said in a statement: “Because of systematic failures and reckless disregard for safety, his life, along with 66 others, was taken. Casey was betrayed by this system he trusted — we all were. As his wife, I cannot stand by and allow his life to be lost in vain.”

Crafton’s lawsuit is requesting a trial by jury and monetary damages from the airline and the U.S. government, with the compensation will be determined by a judge. The average time of a lawsuit of this nature is between two and three years, according to the lawyers.

Brian Alexander, a partner with the law firm of Kreindler and Kreindler which is also representing the families, said the lawsuit is also against the air traffic controllers who failed to issue a safety alert to the passenger jet, advising it to change course and avoid the collision.

“The primary duty of an air traffic controller is to separate traffic and to avoid midair collisions. In this particular case, they completely failed to meet that responsibility,” Alexander said.

In response to the lawsuit, American told ABC that the airline “has a strong track record of putting the safety of our customers and team members above everything else. We continue to support the ongoing NTSB investigation and will defend American and PSA Airlines against any legal action claiming the airline caused or contributed to this accident.”

The FAA said in a statement “Our hearts go out to the families who lost loved ones on that tragic January evening. Since the accident, [Transportation] Secretary [Sean] Duffy and the FAA have acted decisively to make the skies over our nation’s capital safer. We will continue to work closely with the NTSB to ensure no family has to suffer this pain again.”

The Army did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on the suit.

Democrats lean into MAGA infighting over Epstein files
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — When financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was in the news for his arrest for sex trafficking and eventual death in 2019, Democrats distanced themselves from the onetime donor, disavowing his campaign contributions and condemning conservative conspiracy theories about his death.

Six years later, many Democrats and party leaders are leaning into the GOP infighting and far-right anger over the Trump administration’s handling of the case, raising the issue in press conferences, social media posts and on the floor of the House.

“The American people deserve to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth as it relates to this whole sordid Jeffrey Epstein matter,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Monday. “Democrats didn’t put the Jeffrey Epstein thing into the public domain. This was a conspiracy that Donald Trump, Pam Bondi and these MAGA extremists have been fanning the flames of for the last several years and now the chickens are coming home to roost.”

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., introduced an amendment to a cryptocurrency bill set for a House vote this week that would compel Attorney General Pam Bondi to “retain, preserve and compile” Epstein-related records and release them within 30 days.

Khanna’s measure failed on a 5-7 vote in the House Rules Committee, though Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina voted with Democrats.

On the House floor Tuesday, Democrats raised the issue again, in an unsuccessful effort to force consideration of Khanna’s amendment to get all Republicans on the record.

Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, also introduced a resolution this week calling for the release of “all” unclassified records on Epstein.

Both Democrats told ABC News that the issue underscores the “us versus the elites” dynamic they believe has emerged in politics across America.

“It goes to the central question of our times: Whose side are you on? Are you on the side of the American people who feel that rich and powerful interests have their thumb on the scale and haven’t given them a fair shake? Or are you on the side of protecting the rich and powerful?” Khanna said.

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., for weeks has led efforts demanding an explanation from the Justice Department about withholding the files.

“A lot of the people who believe all these conspiracy theories did so because they were told that they were accurate by the current FBI director [Kash Patel] and [FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino],” he said.

Before Trump’s election victory, both Patel and Bongino raised questions on conservative podcasts about the withholding of records. Since they have been in office, they have defended the administration’s handling of the situation.

“There could be two reasons for that. One is that it’s all made up for clicks and to make money, and that there’s no basis in fact or evidence, or there is some truth to it, and they’re trying to hide it,”Goldman added.

“People don’t like being misled and don’t like being promised things that are not delivered. And that’s true as it relates to the Epstein files and it’s true as it relates to all of Donald Trump’s campaign promises,” he said.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin has also raised the issue, telling The Bulwark that Democrats are “going to call [Trump] out” for not sharing more records.

The committee also created an X account, called “TrumpEpsteinBot,” to tweet about whether the administration has released the files.

Some Democrats believe the party should be focusing their messaging on the real-world impacts of Trump and Republicans’ policy and legislative agenda.

“This all causes divisions in the MAGA base, which serves Democrats well,” one Democratic operative told ABC News. “But beyond that, most voters are still going to vote based on their pocketbooks.”

A White House spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on Democrats’ attacks against the administration over the Epstein case.

ABC News’ John Parkinson, Lauren Peller and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.

Special election to fill slain Minnesota lawmaker’s seat shines light on political violence
Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Minnesotans are set to vote Tuesday in the special election to replace Melissa Hortman, the former Democratic Minnesota House speaker who was killed alongside her husband at their home in June, a politically motivated killing thrust back into the spotlight after the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

The election has significant political implications, too, due to Republicans’ one-seat edge in the statehouse.

Voters will choose between Democratic nominee XP Lee, a former Brooklyn Park City Council member, and Republican nominee Ruth Bittner, a real estate agent.

Lee told The Associated Press that continuing Hortman’s legacy is one of the reasons why he is running for her former seat.

“It makes me want to focus on healing and coming together even more,” he said. “You know, I wouldn’t be running if it wasn’t for the murder of Melissa Hortman. So I am very conscious of political and gun violence. So I want to help our community heal.”

Born in a refugee camp in Thailand after his family fled the Vietnam War, Lee says he is focused on improving education and access to health care.

Lee won the Democratic primary last month over two others with 59% of the vote, according to KSTP. On Sunday, he was joined for a door-knocking event by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who encouraged the community to cast their ballots in favor of the Democratic candidate.

Lee is favored to win in Hortman’s blue-leaning home district, which would restore the chamber to a 67-67 deadlock.

The Republican contender similarly seeks to honor the late Minnesota House speaker, with Bittner telling MPR News that Hortman was a “very unique individual” and that “we will not be trying to replace her.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Bittner was concerned about running for office amidst the heightened environment of political violence, but she emphasized that “we have to move forward as a country” and argued that “there’s no way to solve this problem if we shrink back in fear.”

Bittner is capitalizing on her lack of political experience, branding herself as a new voice that is focused on eliminating government inefficiencies and improving public safety and education.

The candidates have acknowledged the fear plaguing Minnesotans in recent days, with Lee noting that he has spoken to citizens that have brought up the Charlie Kirk shooting and the Annunciation Church shooting that took place in their state — two instances of violence that had occurred after Hortman’s murder.

Hortman’s alleged killer, Vance Boelter, is charged with shooting and killing Hortman and her husband Mark at their home in Brooklyn Park and shooting and wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette at their house in nearby Champlin in the early hours of June 14, authorities said.

Boelter allegedly showed up at their doors, impersonating a police officer and wearing a realistic-looking latex mask to carry out his “political assassinations,” prosecutors said.

Investigators recovered a list of about 45 elected officials in notebooks in Boelter’s car, according to prosecutors. The alleged shooter’s list of potential targets also included the names of abortion providers and pro-choice activists, several sources told ABC News. Many of the Democratic lawmakers on the list have been outspoken about pro-choice policy positions, two sources said.

As Guard deploys, Trump to seek ‘long-term’ federal control of DC police
Members of the National Guard arrive at the Guard’s headquarters at the D.C. Armory on August 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will seek more permanent federal control of the Washington, D.C., police force as he continues his efforts to ramp-up crime enforcement in the nation’s capital.

Earlier this week, Trump announced his plans to deploy National Guard troops in the nation’s capital, declaring a public safety emergency in order to put the Washington police department under federal control and station the National Guard on the city’s streets. Trump’s current control of the D.C. police force expires in 30 days, after which Congress would have to weigh in.

Asked Wednesday whether he’d work with Congress to extend the emergency authorization allowing him to temporarily seize control of local law enforcement, Trump said he’ll ask Congress for a “long-term” extension of federal authority over the Washington police force.

“We’re going to be asking for extensions on that — long-term extensions, because you can’t have 30 days,” Trump said at an event at the Kennedy Center.

Trump indicated at one point that he’d ask Congress for more funds to fight crime and to make repairs to Washington’s streets and parks.

“We’re going to make Washington beautiful. We’re going to redo roads. We’re going to redo the medians. The pavers and the medians are all throughout the city. We’re going to take all the graffiti off. We’re going to have to remove the tents. And the people that are living in our parks, we’re going to be redoing the parks, the grasses and all. We’re going to be going to Congress for a relatively small amount of money. And [Senate Budget Committee chair and GOP Sen.] Lindsey [Graham] and the Republicans are going to be approving it,” Trump said.

Trump has long threatened to take control of Washington, saying he wants to crack down on violent crime in the District although police statistics show that in the past two years, violent crime has gone down.

“Fighting crime is a good thing. We have to explain we’re going to fight crime — that’s a good thing,” Trump said Wednesday. “Already they’re saying, ‘He’s a dictator,’ he said, referring to Democrats. “The place is going to hell. We’ve got to stop it. So, instead of saying, ‘He’s a dictator,’ they should say, ‘We’re going to join him and make Washington safe.'”

“We’re going to be essentially crime-free. This is going to be a beacon, and it’s going to also serve as an example of what can be done,” Trump said.

National Guard troops began deploying in larger numbers along the National Mall overnight, according to a person familiar with the plan.

According to a person familiar with the effort, the latest plan calls for sending the activated Army soldiers to spots around the National Mall in the middle of the night so they will be visible to D.C. residents by Friday morning.

Officials said the Trump administration is still in the process of setting up a joint task force, which will be led by Army Col. Larry Doane. While the task force is expected to include 800 activated soldiers, D.C. residents won’t see that many on the streets.

The troops will work in shifts of 100 to 200 troops at a time, and some of them will be assigned to administrative or logistical roles in support of local law enforcement, officials told ABC News.

ABC News producers did not see any National Guard or increased law enforcement presence around Washington Wednesday afternoon — including around the National Mall, D.C. Armory or in Logan Circle where a man was gunned down and killed earlier this week.

A White House official told ABC News that, beginning Wednesday night, officials expected a “significantly higher National Guard presence to be on the ground throughout Washington, D.C.” The White House official added that beginning Wednesday night, the deployment will transition to round-the-clock, 24/7 operations. Those operations had been previously focused on evening and overnight hours.

On Tuesday night, more than 1,450 federal law enforcement officers and National Guard members patrolled Washington, according to a White House official. Law enforcement teams made 43 arrests on Tuesday night — nearly twice the number made Monday night, the official said.

Those law enforcement teams included 750 D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers who were “uniformed, marked as patrol and directly assigned as anti-crime officers,” the White House official said. That was in addition to the federal law enforcement who had been previously mobilized in the area. The White House official said that there were about 30 National Guard troops on the ground last night.

The law enforcement teams were “deployed throughout all seven districts in D.C. to promote public safety and arrest violent offenders,” the White House official said.

After Trump’s announcement Monday, approximately 850 officers and agents fanned out over D.C. right after Trump declared a crime emergency in the capital, making 23 arrests, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, National Guard troops were spotted on the National Mall, with many stationed around the base of the Washington Monument. The troops left Wednesday morning.

It was not immediately clear why the presence of U.S. troops along the National Mall was needed, other than to put Trump’s orders on display. The area, marked by museums, monuments and long stretches of grass, is known as a relatively safe part of the city that attracts mostly tourists and school groups.

ABC News’ John Parkinson contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that National Guard did not make any arrests of individuals in Washington.

