First look at ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ shows off new Na’vi clans

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Avatar: Fire and Ash made a big splash at CinemaCon 2025.

Convention attendees were all given 3D glasses to wear while watching a trailer for the film, which has yet to be released to the general public. According to Variety, the trailer showed off footage from the alien moon of Pandora, including two new Na’vi clans called the Wind Traders and the Ash People.

Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the franchise, took to the stage to introduce the brand-new footage and explain the new film’s story.

“The Wind Traders are a peaceful, nomadic air-traveling clan, and the Ash People are former Na’vi who have forsaken Eywa,” Saldaña said, according to the outlet.

While director James Cameron was not in attendance, he prerecorded a video that was shared during the presentation.

“The Sully family are really put through the wringer on this one as they face not only the human invaders, but new adversaries, the Ash People,” Cameron said.

The director also apologized for not being in person at the convention.

“So sorry I can’t be there, but I’m in New Zealand, finishing up Avatar: Fire and Ash, which I think we can all agree is a good use of my time,” Cameron said. “I hope this film can provide a shot in the arm for theater owners, as we’re still struggling after the one-two punch of the pandemic and streaming.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash flies into movie theaters on Dec. 19.

Related Posts

Alan Cumming, Channing Tatum and more react to ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast announcement
Marvel Studios

The newly announced stars of Avengers: Doomsday are reacting to the jam-packed cast announcement.

Several big names took to social media to celebrate their casting in the star-studded project after Marvel revealed who will appear in the upcoming film — which is now in production — in a livestream on Wednesday.

Alan Cumming, who will be joining the film reprising his Nightcrawler role from X2: X-Men United, shared a video of himself jumping into frame from off-screen and creeping through what appeared to be a hotel lobby. He also shared a photo of his Nightcrawler character.

“Never say never! #AvengersDoomsday,” he captioned the post.

Channing Tatum, who played Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, shared a post on Instagram, writing, “It all leads to Doom. #AvengersDoomsday is now in production!”

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s sister Shuri, shared her excitement in an Instagram post, writing in the caption, “Unfinished business.”

Wright’s Black Panther co-star Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku, also hyped up the film on his Instagram Story, writing, “Back in the saddle baby!!!”

Simu Liu, who will reprise his character Shang-Chi, kept it short and sweet in his Instagram post, writing, “DOOMSDAY!”

Rebecca Romijn, who starred in several X-Men films as the all-blue Mystique, shared an Instagram photo of her name in the cast announcement, as well as a photo of her character. She wrote in the caption, “She’s back. True. Blue.”

The film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, originally announced the project at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, revealing that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom.

Miley Cyrus, Miles Teller announced as final 97th Oscars presenters
TheStewartofNY/WireImage via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller have been announced as the final presenters for the 97th Academy Awards.

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday, the academy shared that Cyrus and Teller will appear at the ceremony, while also teasing more surprises up its sleeve.

“Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller round out our presenters… or do they?” the academy captioned the post.

Cyrus and Teller join a star-studded group of previously announced Oscars presenters, including Joe Alwyn, Dave Bautista, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Margaret Qualley, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey, Bowen Yang and Rachel Zegler.

At the 97th Oscars Creative Team press conference, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor teased the ceremony would have an element of surprise to it.

“There is still more to come. There are people that are not going to be announced. You need to keep a sharp lookout for cameos that happen throughout,” Kapoor said.

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony, which will take place on March 2. The show will be televised live on ABC and stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

‘Captain America’ stays on top as ‘The Monkey’ drums up million for #2 slot
Eli Adé/Marvel

It’s still Captain America‘s Brave New World at the box office.

The latest installment in the MCU, starring Anthony Mackie as Captain America and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, topped the domestic box office for a second week, bringing in $28.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo.  The movie has grossed over $140 million domestically to date.

The Monkey, a horror film based on a Stephen King short story about an evil, wind-up toy monkey that causes gruesome deaths, took the #2 spot in its first week in theaters, bringing up $14.2 million.  Last week’s #2 film, Paddington in Peru, slips to #3 with $6.5 million.

The only other new film in the top 10 this weekend is The Unbreakable Boy, based on the true story of a child on the autism spectrum who has brittle bone disease.  It took in $2.5 million in its first week, good enough for #9 on the list.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Captain America: Brave New World – $28.2 million
2. The Monkey – $14.2 million
3. Paddington in Peru – $6.5 million
4. Dog Man – $5.59 million
5. Ne Zha 2 – $4.4 million
6. Heart Eyes – $2.8 million
7. Chhaava – $2.7 million
8. Mufasa: the Lion King – $2.5 million
9. The Unbreakable Boy – $2.5 million
10. One of Them Days – $1.4 million

