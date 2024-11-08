First look at new ‘Mufasa’ trailer debuts on ‘Good Morning America’

Photo Courtesy of Disney

A first look at the new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King debuted exclusively on Good Morning America on Friday.

The highly anticipated Barry Jenkins-directed film, arriving in theaters Dec. 20, is a prequel to 2019’s The Lion King.

The exclusive first-look opens with Rafiki telling a story about two brothers: Mufasa and Taka, and how they embarked on a journey to find a new home and start a new kingdom.

The clip shares a glimpse of the adventure the brothers go on and the characters they meet, including Zazu and Sarabi, Mufasa’s future mate and Simba’s mother in the 2019 film.

According to a synopsis for the film, Rafiki tells the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala.

“Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka — the heir to a royal bloodline,” the synopsis reads.

“The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny — their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

The new look at the film comes after Walt Disney Studios released the official trailer for the film in August.

The star-studded cast for Mufasa includes Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Blue Ivy Carter, Donald Glover, Mads Mikkelsen, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Anika Noni Rose.

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release in theaters on Dec 20.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.
 

Disney/Randy Holmes

Eddie Murphy has reportedly signed on to play a funk music icon on screen.

Variety reports that the actor/comedian is set to star as Parliament-Funkadelic leader George Clinton in a biopic directed by Bill Condon, the same director who directed Murphy in Dreamgirls, a role that earned him an Oscar nomination.

The film, which Murphy will also produce, will be based on Clinton’s 2014 memoir Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain’t That Funkin’ Kinda Hard On You?

Clinton, who launched his funk career in the ’70s as one of the founding members of the collective known as Parliament-Funkadelic, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. He and the band were also honored in 2019 with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Apple TV+

Funnyman Billy Crystal is playing against type as a troubled psychologist in the creepy new trailer to Apple TV+’s thriller series Before

Crystal plays a grieving widower and former child therapist named Eli, who finds his wife, Lynn (Judith Light), dead — possibly by her own hand — and finds a disturbed young boy named Noah (Jacobi Jupe), who literally shows up at Eli’s doorstep. 

The little boy has scratched weird symbols into Eli’s door, bloodying his fingers in the process. As he questions Noah, he realizes Noah is plagued by troubling visions that seem to link to Eli’s past. 

Oh, and Eli’s wife is haunting him, too. 

“He was my first foster,” Rosie Perez says as Denise. “The other parents found him unnerving.” 

“Suffering from hallucinations, repeated expulsions from school,” Eli says of the boy. “I’m starting to think there’s a reason he found me. If we’re connected, maybe I can save him.”

In treating the boy, it becomes apparent Eli’s fixated on the image of a creepy-looking cabin that Noah repeatedly sketches. Eli asks him what makes him mad, and Noah says, “People who do bad things.” 

Then he says to Eli, “You know what you did.” 

With a montage of disturbing images, it ends with Lynn saying to her husband, “What have you done?”

Apple TV+ teases of the 10-episode series, “You’ve never seen Billy Crystal in a role like this.”

Before premieres Oct. 25.

The Passage

Prince William is providing a glimpse into one of his most significant royal causes in a two-part documentary titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

Good Morning America announced Monday that the upcoming docuseries highlighting the Prince of Wales’ initiative to combat homelessness will premiere on Disney+ Nov. 1. 

In a newly released clip from the documentary, William recalls a childhood memory that features his brother, Prince Harry, making it one of the rare public mentions of his brother in recent years.

The teaser, which was posted on YouTube on Friday, shows William sharing how his late mother, Princess Diana, first introduced him to the issues of homelessness by taking him and Harry to The Passage, a U.K. charity that assists those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, filmed over 12 months, provides an in-depth look at William’s Homewards program, which aims to demonstrate that ending homelessness is possible, according to a press release.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

