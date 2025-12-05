First snow of the season arrives

A winter weather advisory expires at 1 p.m. today as low pressure over the area moves east and away from the area by the afternoon. Wintry precipitation is expected to end by then, with a total accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Untreated roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely be slick and hazardous.

Low pressure over the southeastern United States will move off the coast this afternoon. This storm system was producing snow across the Virginias, mixed rain and snow for northern North Carolina, and mainly rain farther south. All precipitation is expected to end by this afternoon. High pressure arrives on Saturday. Clearing will be slow with lingering clouds and the potential for fog and drizzle through tonight. Another front moving in from the west may bring a chance of precipitation late Sunday into Monday.