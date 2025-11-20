First teaser released for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

‘The Hunger Game: Sunrise on the Reaping’ (Lionsgate)

We have our first look at The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Lionsgate has released a teaser for the prequel film, which shows a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, being chosen as a tribute for the 50th Hunger Games.

The teaser shows glimpses of the arena and counts down from 10 as we see the tributes – 48 instead of the usual 24 – prepare to fight to the death.

There are also shots of Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee and Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket.

At the end of the teaser we hear the voice of Woody Harrelson — who played Haymitch in the original films — say, “I think these games are gonna be different.”

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence, who was behind the camera for four out of the five previous movies in the franchise, is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The character of Haymitch eventually becomes the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson in the original films. 

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Ariana Grande ‘heartbroken’ to miss ‘Wicked: For Good’ Brazil premiere
Ariana Grande is Glinda in ‘Wicked: For Good,’ directed by Jon M. Chu. (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Too bad she didn’t have a floating bubble or magic broomstick. Ariana Grande will be missing the Brazil premiere of Wicked: For Good Tuesday due to issues with her flight.

The singer/actress, who plays in Glinda in the movie musical, posted a heartbroken Instagram message explaining the situation.

“Brazil, I can’t believe this is happening and I am beyond devastated to be sending this message,” she wrote. “A few hours ago, my team and I had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue and it will not be taking off until 1 a.m. tomorrow.”

“My team and Universal have tried every single thing possible to fix this,” she continued. “We’ve searched every other flight, overnight, early morning, connecting flights, commercial and also private options and absolutely nothing was available or possible that would get us there in time. Even in attempting a private option, there is a permit necessary in order to fly from here that takes time to attain.”

“I am so heartbroken that I’m unable to be there with you all,” she added. “We sincerely tried everything we could and I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

The São Paulo premiere marks the first major international premiere for the film, which hits theaters Nov. 21. Variety reports the next premieres are scheduled for Paris on Nov. 7, London on Nov. 10 and Singapore on Nov. 13.

‘The Buccaneers’ renewed for season 3 at Apple TV+
Alisha Boe and Josh Dylan in season 2 of ‘The Buccaneers.’ (Apple TV+)

The Buccaneers is coming back for season 3.

Apple TV+ has renewed the romantic drama series for a third season. The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday. The Buccaneers is based on Edith Wharton‘s unfinished final novel. The series’ creator, Katherine Jakeways, expressed excitement over the show’s renewal.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next,” Jakeways said in a press release. “Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do.”

Season 2 ended with the Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers) renouncing his title in order to be with Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag). It also found Nan (Kristine Frøseth) revealing her pregnancy and running away, with plans to raise her child on her own.

As for what fans can expect from season 3, a description from Apple says the fun-loving young American girls are looking for the loves of their lives.

“With a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future,” the description reads. “If polite English society thought these American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship.”

Along with Frøseth, Ibrag and Remmers, season 2 of The Buccaneers starred Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Leighton Meester and Matthew Broome.

The season 2 finale premiered on Aug. 6. The first two seasons of The Buccaneers are available to watch on Apple TV+.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ ﻿season 2 trailer sets sail for Sea of Monsters
Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries star in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

The official trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is here.

Disney+ released the new trailer for the upcoming season of the series based on Rick Riordan‘s beloved bestselling books on Thursday.

This season follows the events of the series’ second book in the Percy Jackson series, The Sea of Monsters. It promises to have higher stakes, even more action and thrilling new monsters.

“After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece,” according to its official synopsis. “With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.”

Walker Scobell once again stars as the titular son of Poseidon. Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri also star as Annabeth Chase and Grover.

Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer make up the rest of the main cast, while a star-studded cast of recurring and guest stars includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Timothy Simons, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Margaret Cho and Kristen Schaal.

“You guys get nightmares, right?” Scobell’s Percy asks in the trailer. “I usually get ones that tell me the future. Or, try to kill me.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premieres with two episodes on Dec. 10. New episodes will debut every Wednesday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

