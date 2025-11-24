First trailer released for ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff, ‘Y: Marshals’

CBS Original Series ‘Y: Marshals’ (Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Kayce Dutton is ready to grace your TV screens again.

The first teaser trailer for CBS’ Yellowstone spinoff, Y: Marshals, has been released. It shows Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton after leaving the Yellowstone ranch behind to join an elite unit of the U.S. Marshals Service in Montana.

“I fought every day to get out from under the weight of the Yellowstone,” Kayce says in a voice-over. “I’ve lost my teammates, my parents, even my brothers. I know sometimes good men have to do bad things. But I’m trying to find a new beginning.”

The Taylor Sheridan drama also stars Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means and Brett Cullen. Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty will be reprising their roles from Yellowstone.

Y: Marshals will debut March 1 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Yellowstone ended its five-season run on Paramount Network in December 2024.

‘Road House 2’ adds six professional fighters to cast
A photo of Rico Verhoeven. (Glory Kickboxing)

Road House 2 has added six professional fighters to its cast.

Amazon MGM Studios has announced that Rico Verhoeven, Michael Chandler, Michael “Venom” Page, Dustin Poirier, Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley have joined the cast of the action sequel. Additionally, Jay Hieron has been set to reprise his role as Jax “Jetway” Harris in the upcoming film.

This group of actors joins star Jake Gyllenhaal and the previously announced ensemble members Leila George, Aldis Hodge and Dave Bautista.

Will Beall wrote the film’s script, although its plot still remains under wraps. The film’s production will take place in the U.K., Malta and Savannah, Georgia.

The studio promises that the new film will be “an even bolder, more adrenaline-charged ride” that brings “the franchise’s signature fighting spirit to new heights,” according to a press release.

Road House 2 is a direct sequel to the 2024 film Road House, which was a reboot of the ’80s classic film starring Patrick Swayze.

Verhoeven is a 13-time and the reigning Glory heavyweight world champion fighter, who has been recognized as The King of Kickboxing. Chandler is a UFC fighter and has won many Fight Of The Night and Fight Of The Year honors. Page is a British mixed martial artist and a former kickboxing champion. Poirier is a former UFC lightweight fighter, and Thompson is a former kickboxing world champion currently competing in the UFC’s welterweight division. Woodley is a professional fighter and boxer who has gone head to head with Jake Paul twice.

In brief: Netflix announces competition series based on board game ‘Clue’ and more

A new competition series based on the board game Clue is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has announced that the new show will have players stepping into a real-life game of deception. They will face both mental and physical challenges to uncover the answers to three questions: who, where and with what? Correct guesses add more money to the prize pot, while wrong deductions could lead to elimination …

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Variety reports that the first film in the Harry Potter franchise will be rereleased globally in theaters in 2026 to celebrate the milestone. Warner Bros. Pictures is also introducing a yearlong celebration across all divisions of its media company, which will include a newly designed logo, special-edition products and retail promotions …

Chris Pine and Jenny Slate are uniting for a new love story. Deadline reports that the actors are set to star in Rachel Lambert‘s film Carousel. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it is reportedly a romance. Abby Ryder Fortson, Sam Waterston, Katey Sagal, Heléne Yorke, Jessica Harper and Jeffrey DeMunn also star in the upcoming film …

Navigating new land: The world of Catan coming to Netflix
A woman takes the board game Settlers of Catan off a shelf. (Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Settlers of Catan has forged a new alliance: the popular board game is being adapted into Netflix programming.

Asmodee, the company responsible for games like Ticket to Ride and Exploding Kittens, has partnered with Netflix to bring the world of Catan to the small screen via scripted and unscripted programming.

“Anyone who has played Catan knows [that] the intense strategy and negotiation at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama,” said Jinny Howe, head of scripted series, U.S. and Canada, for Netflix.

Created by Klaus Teuber in 1995, Settlers of Catan is a multiplayer board game in which players build settlements and cities on the island of Catan, collecting and trading resources while navigating new landscapes. The game has sold more than 45 million copies and been translated into more than 40 languages, according to a release. Under the new partnership, Netflix and Asmodee are turning the island into “an epic new storytelling universe.”

“Millions of people [have been] enjoying Catan since it was created, and for many it remains a gateway to modern board gaming,” Thomas Koegler, CEO of Asmodee, said in a news release. “It’s also a testament that board gaming is truly part of pop culture and a popular form of entertainment in everyone’s homes.”

Upcoming Settlers of Catan programming will join Netflix’s slate of game-to-screen stories, including ArcaneCastlevania, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed series and the Gears of War film.

