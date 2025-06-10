First wave of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 10 cast announced

First wave of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 10 cast announced
Disney/Samantha Drasin

The first wave of contestants taking part in Bachelor in Paradise season 10 have crashed to shore.

ABC has announced the names of the familiar faces from Bachelor Nation who will hit the beach in the premiere episode.

They include Alexe Godin from The Bachelor season 29; Bailey Brown, also from season 29 of The Bachelor; Brian Autz from The Bachelorette season 21; Dale Moss from The Bachelorette season 16; Hakeem Moulton from The Bachelorette season 21; Jeremy Simon, also from The Bachelorette season 21; Jess Edwards from The Bachelor season 28; Jonathon Johnson from The Bachelorette season 21; Justin Glaze from The Bachelorette season 17 and Bachelor in Paradise season 8; Kat Izzo from The Bachelor season 27 and Bachelor in Paradise season 9; Kyle Howard from The Bachelorette season 17; Lexi Young from The Bachelor season 28; Ricky Marinez from The Bachelorette season 21; Sam McKinney and Spencer Conley, both from season 21 of The Bachelorette; and Zoe McGrady from The Bachelor season 29.

Those 16 cast members aren’t the only ones living it up on the beach. For the first time, members of the Golden series will make appearances on the show. The Golden Bachelor‘s Leslie Fhima and The Golden Bachelorette‘s Gary Levingston are set to appear. Additional cast announcements can be expected.

This landmark 10th season of Bachelor in Paradise takes place on a brand-new beach. The cast members will be joined in Costa Rica by host Jesse Palmer, bartender Wells Adams and fan-favorite Hannah Brown, who joins the show as the head of Paradise Relations and will introduce the brand-new Champagne Lounge.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres July 7 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Alexis Bledel narrates ‘Tuck Everlasting’ audiobook to celebrate 50th anniversary
Alexis Bledel narrates ‘Tuck Everlasting’ audiobook to celebrate 50th anniversary
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images

Alexis Bledel‘s involvement in the Tuck Everlasting world seems to be everlasting.

The actress will narrate a 50th anniversary audiobook of Natalie Babbitt‘s classic children’s novel, People reports. The new audiobook will be released on Sept. 2. It is available for preorder now.

Bledel starred as Winnie Foster in the 2002 film adaptation of the novel. The story follows Winnie, a young girl who discovers immortality is possible after she meets the Tuck Family, who are able to live forever because they drink from an enchanted spring.

“It has been an amazing experience to revisit this world,” Bledel said. “Tuck Everlasting holds a special place in my heart, having played Winnie Foster in the film many years ago. Narrating this beloved story for its 50th anniversary edition is a wonderful journey back into a tale that challenges us to think about what it truly means to live a meaningful life.”

The actress also said the story is a timeless piece that continues to inspire.

“I’m thrilled to bring this magical narrative to life for a new generation of listeners,” Bledel said.

Tuck Everlasting was originally released in 1975. A special 50th anniversary print edition of the novel, as well as an original graphic novel by K. Woodman-Maynard, will be published simultaneously to the audiobook’s release.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Lili Taylor to play Mags in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ and more
In brief: Lili Taylor to play Mags in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ and more

Game of Thrones fans will be waiting another year for the new spinoff series to premiere. According to Entertainment Weekly, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the upcoming show A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will debut in 2026. The news came during WBD’s upfront presentation on Wednesday. While no official release date had ever been set, executives had previously said the new show would air before the end of 2025 …

Minnie in Paris. Minnie Driver has joined the cast of Emily in Paris for season 5, Variety reports. Driver will play Princess Jane on the show, who is described to be a friend of Sylvie’s who married into a royal family. Lily Collins stars in the fifth season of the show, which began filming in Rome earlier in May …

It’s almost summer, because Big Brother season is upon us. The reality competition show will return to CBS with its 27th season on July 10. Julie Chen hosts the season, which will welcome an all-new group of houseguests in a special 90-minute premiere. CBS is calling this the biggest-ever season of the show, with the addition of extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes and brand-new Friday episodes …

Lili Taylor has joined the cast of The Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping.  Taylor will play Mags, the former Hunger Games winner and mentor of District 12 tributes. She joins recent additions to the cast Maya Hawke and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the upcoming film, which will come to movie theaters on Nov. 20, 2026 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael B. Jordan explains why ‘Sinners’ is a ‘truly unique and special’ experience for him
Michael B. Jordan explains why ‘Sinners’ is a ‘truly unique and special’ experience for him
Warner Bros. Pictures

Michael B. Jordan gets double the trouble in Ryan Coogler‘s latest movie, Sinners. He plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack, World War I veterans who go back to their Mississippi hometown to open a juke joint — but are met with vampires and the harsh reality of the Jim Crow laws in their community. MBJ tells ABC News the film was a first for him in many ways.

“I never did a horror film before and playing two characters, and twins at that … I think the combination of all those things makes this experience like truly, truly unique and special for me,” he says.

Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Mary, one of Jordan’s love interests in Sinners, praises his performance in the film.

“I was so in awe the entire time of Michael and his ability to so seamlessly go between the two all while keeping a smile on his face and setting the tone for the rest of us,” she says. 

Sinners, out now in theaters worldwide, marks the fifth film Jordan and Coogler have worked on together. Their previous collaborations are Fruitvale StationCreedBlack Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.