Fisher-Price recalling over 366K dumbbell toys due to potential choking hazard

Fisher-Price recalling over 366K dumbbell toys due to potential choking hazard
Fisher-Price is recalling over 366,000 dumbbell toys that were sold as part of the brand’s Baby Biceps Gift Set. — United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

(NEW YORK) — Toy giant Fisher-Price is recalling hundreds of thousands of dumbbell toys due to a potential choking hazard.

The dumbbell toys were included in the Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which announced the recall on Thursday. About 366,200 recalled units were sold in the United States, with another 37,850 sold in Canada.

Fisher-Price states on its recall website that the gray caps on the dumbbell toys can separate, leading to a potential choking hazard for infants. The company recommends taking away recalled toys from kids immediately.

The CPSC states that the dumbbell toys were sold between April 2020 through August 2024 and were part of Fisher-Price’s Baby Biceps Gift Set, which includes three additional toys and is marketed as suitable for children ages 3 months and up.

According to Fisher-Price and the CPSC, the dumbbell component features a plastic gray bar and red and orange plastic “weights” with gray caps on each side of the bar. The recalled dumbbell toys bear the model number GJD49 on the back of the kettlebell toy in the gift set.

The toys were manufactured in China and Vietnam and sold in the U.S. at stores nationwide, according to the CPSC. The toys were sold at Buy Buy Baby, Fred Meyer, Hobby Lobby, Kohls, Marshalls, Target, TJMaxx and Walmart stores and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, Zulily.com and other websites, retailing for about $18.

Fisher-Price says it has received seven reports of incidents where the gray caps separated from the toy, but has not received any reports of injuries as a result of the incidents.

Customers with the recalled dumbbell toys can reach out to Fisher-Price for a $10 refund on the company’s recall website, which also provides instructions on how to dispose of the recalled toys. Fisher-Price says a receipt or proof of purchase is not required to receive a refund for the dumbbell toy.

ABC News has reached out to Fisher-Price for comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Department of Transportation opens investigation into Delta over flight disruptions
Department of Transportation opens investigation into Delta over flight disruptions
EllenMoran/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has opened an investigation into Delta Airlines over recent flight disruptions, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday in a post on X.

“All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld,” Buttigieg said.

The airline is struggling to resume normal service five days after a global IT outage at cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. Delta canceled more than 400 flights on Tuesday morning, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. The airline with the second-most cancellations on Tuesday has nixed only 55 flights, FlightAware says.

The outage at CrowdStrike on Friday hindered services at airlines and hospitals in the U.S., banks in Europe and a media company in Canada.

Thousands of flights were cancelled across a host of airlines on Friday, but many companies have limited disruptions over the days since.

Buttigieg requested that Delta passengers share information with the Department of Transportation.

“While you should first try to resolve issues directly with the airline, we want to hear from passengers who believe that Delta has not complied with USDOT-enforced passenger protection requirements during the recent travel disruptions,” Buttigieg said.

“We will follow up,” he added.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pumpkin spice latte season returns: Where to get the coveted fall flavors early
Pumpkin spice latte season returns: Where to get the coveted fall flavors early
Krispy Kreme

(NEW YORK) — Although the first day of fall is still over a month away on the calendar, food and beverage brands are betting big on their seasonal bestsellers early, rolling out the return of pumpkin spice lattes.

For fans of the sweet and spicy aromas of ginger, clove, cinnamon and nutmeg, the wait for autumnal flavors returning to menus is almost over.

Pumpkin spice latte season returns at Krispy Kreme

The doughnut chain announced Monday that its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte will be returning to shops for a limited time starting Aug. 12.

The pastry will be available for individual purchase or in a specialty dozen, while Krispy Kreme’s classic Pumpkin Spice Latte comes hot, iced or frozen, and gets topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice seasoning.

Pumpkin spice pancakes and more at IHOP

The breakfast restaurant chain known for its pancakes is adding the autumn flavor on menus nationwide starting Sept. 1.

IHOP is making Maple Pumpkin Cheesecake pancakes the flavor of the month. Each stack of four will be topped with maple glaze, cheesecake mousse and whipped topping.

The restaurant is also bringing back its popular Pumpkin Spice Pancakes. IHOP said it has sold nearly one million Pumpkin Spice Pancakes per year since 2008.

The Pumpkin Spice Pancakes will be available in short and full-stack form and are made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices and finished with creamy whipped topping.

Finally, fans of the seasonal pumpkin flavor can enjoy a Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew to sip as well. The beverage is made with 100% Arabica Iced Cold Brew that’s sweetened with vanilla and topped with pumpkin spice creamy cold foam.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AT&T says hacker stole some data from ‘nearly all’ wireless customers
AT&T says hacker stole some data from ‘nearly all’ wireless customers
Karl Tapales/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — AT&T has announced that the company believes a hacker stole records of calls and texts from nearly all of AT&T’s wireless customers, according to a financial filing from the company.

“The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information,” AT&T said in their statement released early Friday morning. “These records identify the telephone numbers with which an AT&T or MVNO wireless number interacted during these periods, including telephone numbers of AT&T wireline customers and customers of other carriers, counts of those interactions, and aggregate call duration for a day or month.”

AT&T says it has taken “additional cybersecurity measures” in response to this incident including closing off the point of unlawful access.

AT&T confirmed that it will provide notice to its current and former impacted customers.

“AT&T is working with law enforcement in its efforts to arrest those involved in the incident,” the company said. “Based on information available to AT&T, it understands that at least one person has been apprehended. As of the date of this filing, AT&T does not believe that the data is publicly available.”

AT&T says the incident has not had a “material impact on AT&T’s operations,” and AT&T does not believe that the incident is “reasonably likely to materially impact AT&T’s financial condition or results of operations.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.