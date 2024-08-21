Fitness guru Richard Simmons’ cause of death revealed
Fitness guru Richard Simmons‘ cause of death has been revealed.
A spokesperson for Simmons’ family, Tom Estey, provided a statement to ABC News on Wednesday confirming the death was accidental.
“This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office,” began the statement. “The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.”
The statement also said, “The toxicology report was negative,” besides the medication that was prescribed to Richard.
Richard died on July 13 at 76 years old.
“The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss,” the statement concluded.
ABC News has reached out to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie bubbled to the top of Netflix’s most-watched English language movie list following its release on the platform on Aug. 2.
According to Netflix, the movie was watched 12.8 million times between its debut day through Aug. 4. For the week spanning July 29 through Aug. 4, the SpongeBob spin-off had more than 18.5 million hours viewed in just three days.
The live-action/animated film stars the voices of SpongeBob players Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy; Tom Kenny as SpongeBob Squarepants; Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs; Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star; and Rodger Bumpass as Squidward.
On the TV side, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder starring Emma Myers debuted at the top of the English language TV list for that week, debuting to 7.4 million views, with 34 million hours viewed, according to Netflix’s numbers.
The “Joy” buttons are being mashed in the minds of Disney executives, with the news that Inside Out 2 has just become the highest-grossing animated film in history.
The Disney/Pixar hit’s global take has passed the $1.46 billion mark, nudging out the previous record holder, 2019’s Frozen II, which made more than $1.45 billion during its run.
Deadline points out that Disney has seven of the top 10 animated films of all time on its resume, with five of those being collabs with Pixar.
Inside Out 2 was the first 2024 film to cross $100 million in its opening weekend back in June. The sequel features the voices of Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, Maya Hawke, Tony Hale and Paul Walter Hauser.
Matt Damon looked back at his breakout role in Good Will Hunting and his action star turn in the Bourne franchise for the Good Morning America series “Take It From Me.”
The 53-year-old actor, whose latest film The Instigators debuts Aug. 9 on Apple TV+, says he learned “innumerable lessons” from the late Robin Williams while filming 1997’s Good Will Hunting.
“He was one of the hardest working people that I ever, ever worked with. Take after take, he was absolutely tenacious and he was inventive and creative,” said Damon, who won an Oscar for writing the film with his best friend Ben Affleck.
“He just was exploding with ideas and creative energy, and he was really, really kind to everybody,” he said of Williams, who died by suicide in 2014.
Damon starred as the titular math genius MIT janitor Will Hunting in the film; Williams won an Oscar for playing Dr. Sean Maguire, a psychologist who both challenges and helps Will.
Damon continued, “I just feel incredibly lucky not just that he said yes to this movie, because that is why it got made, ultimately, but that I was exposed to that kind of a human being early on in my career while my work habits were still forming.”
Matt added, “I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or kinder scene partner and friend.”
Damon was also asked if he would ever reprise his role as Jason Bourne, the character he first played in 2002’s The Bourne Identity and its subsequent sequels, the most recent of which released in 2016.
“I would definitely take on this role again if there was a good script, if we could figure out where to take the character to make it interesting for the audience,” he explained. “… I would definitely — definitely — do that again.”
If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.