Flags at half-staff today

If you notice the flags flown at half-staff today, it is in remembrance of the victims of a mass shooting that occurred in Virginia Beach in 2019. Governor Youngkin issued the order on Friday. There were 12 people who died in a shooting that occurred at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

