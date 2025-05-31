Flags at half-staff today

If you notice the flags flown at half-staff today, it is in remembrance of the victims of a mass shooting that occurred in Virginia Beach in 2019. Governor Youngkin issued the order on Friday. There were 12 people who died in a shooting that occurred at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
