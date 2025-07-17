Flamingos beat Mustangs 3-2

The Flamingos outflanked the Mustangs last night 3-2, handing Martinsville its 20th loss of the season. With 16 wins on the season, the Mustangs are 5.5 games out of first with 12 games left. Martinsville out-hit Florence 10-8, but fell short in runs, leaving eight runners on base. Neither team committed any errors. The Mustangs play first-place Forest City at home tonight.