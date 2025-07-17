Flamingos beat Mustangs 3-2

Flamingos beat Mustangs 3-2

The Flamingos outflanked the Mustangs last night 3-2, handing Martinsville its 20th loss of the season. With 16 wins on the season, the Mustangs are 5.5 games out of first with 12 games left. Martinsville out-hit Florence 10-8, but fell short in runs, leaving eight runners on base. Neither team committed any errors. The Mustangs play first-place Forest City at home tonight.

Related Posts

City manager responds to lawsuit
City manager responds to lawsuit

Martinsville City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides filed a response on deadline day in a lawsuit filed by Councilman Aaron Rawls after…

Drowning at SML
Drowning at SML

A drowning has been reported at Smith Mountain Lake on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office reports receiving a call about a…