Flash flood, thunderstorm alerts in effect for California with heavy rain expected to last days

Life-threatening flood threat. ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — More than 41 million Americans across California, southern Nevada and northwest Arizona are under flood watches on Wednesday amid a rare, high risk for excessive rainfall and flooding.

This includes major metros like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, California, San Diego and Las Vegas.

A “High Risk for excessive rainfall” is in place for Los Angeles, including I-10 from San Bernardino to Santa Monica and areas north like Highway 101 to Thousand Oaks, I-5 to Burbank, Santa Clarita, and up to Pyramid Lake and all of I-210. Travel on these roads is not recommended as they may become flooded, officials said. Low-lying neighborhoods in these areas could also become flooded, forecasts show.

Being under a “High Risk” designation is rare. This risk is only issued about 4% of days, accounting for one-third of all flood-related fatalities and 80% of all flood-related damages, according to the NWS.

Potential flooding impacts include the threat of significant and widespread urban roadway flooding, a high risk of major rock/mudslides, and rapid rises in creeks, streams and rivers which will likely lead to swift water rescues.

The recent burn scars will be at risk of possibly damaging debris flows. These flooding impacts will likely lead to significant travel delays and road closures during the busy holiday travel period.

Winds are forecast to gust 40 to 50 mph across the area, potentially leading to power outages on Wednesday, according to forecasts. Thunderstorms are also possible. 

The heaviest rain is expected on Wednesday morning and afternoon. Rainfall rates of 1 inch per hour or greater are expected.

By 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. PT, the rain will be coming to a brief end before more rain arrives overnight.

Additional rounds of rain are expected on Thursday and Friday, and the flood threat along with mudslides and landslide risks will continue each day as well.

Fired University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore to be arraigned
ead Football Coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to media during the post game press conference after a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

(ANN ARBOR, Mich.) — Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday for allegations of assault.

Moore, 39, has been in custody since his arrest on Wednesday but has not been charged.

On Wednesday afternoon, police in Pittsfield Township, just outside of Ann Arbor, received a call from a woman who said a man was attacking her and had been stalking her for months.  

Pittsfield Township police said the incident doesn’t appear to be random.

Moore’s attorney told ABC News he had no comment.

The University of Michigan announced on Wednesday that the married father of three was fired with cause, saying in a statement that “credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

University of Michigan President Domenico Grasso sent a letter to the campus community calling for anyone with information about “Coach Moore’s behavior” to come forward.

“There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan,” he said.

Moore, who was in his second season taking over for Jim Harbaugh, was 18-8 as head coach for the Wolverines, including a 9-3 record this season. Michigan is set to play the Texas Longhorns in the Citrus Bowl, which will now be helmed by interim head coach Biff Poggi.

ABC News’ Alex Fine contributed to this report.

DC sandwich thrower found not guilty in misdemeanor assault case
Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A jury found Sean Charles Dunn, the man accused of throwing a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent in Washington, D.C., not guilty of misdemeanor assault after three days of testimony and dozens of exhibits.

After the verdict, Dunn hugged his attorneys and said, “I’m relieved and look forward to moving on with my life.”

“I’m so happy!” his lawyer Sabrina Shroff shouted as she left the courtroom.

Dunn, a former Department of Justice staffer, had been hit with the misdemeanor count after a grand jury failed to indict him on a felony assault charge for throwing a Subway sandwich at the agent during the federal law enforcement surge in August. Video of the encounter went viral after Dunn’s arrest.

According to the earlier felony criminal complaint, Dunn allegedly approached the officer and shouted, “Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!”

After several minutes of confrontation, Dunn threw the sandwich, striking the officer in the chest, the complaint said.

Defense attorney Sabrina Shroff signaled her strategy immediately in her closing arguments on Wednesday, saying, “This case, ladies and gentlemen, is about a sandwich,” she said. “A sandwich that landed intact, still in its Subway wrapping.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael DiLorenzo opened the government’s closing argument by urging jurors to find Dunn, better known online as “Sandwich Guy,” guilty of misdemeanor assault.

“This case is not about strong opinions,” DiLorenzo said. “It’s not about immigration.” Instead, he argued, Dunn crossed a line the night he threw the sandwich at a CBP agent.

The government said Dunn caused a “seven-minute disturbance” designed to pull attention away from CBP and the Metropolitan Police Department during a “high-visibility” operation. “Distract the officers, move them from their post,” DiLorenzo told jurors.

Prosecutors then played a video of Dunn admitting to officers, “I did it. I threw a sandwich. I did it to draw them away from where they were. I succeeded.”

The government argued that intent, not the menu item, is what matters. “Even with a sandwich, you don’t have the right to touch another person,” DiLorenzo said.

At several points, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols reminded jurors that their verdict must rest on the evidence presented.

When Shroff continued her argument, she turned the government’s framing on its head, not by disputing the sandwich, but by arguing its legal meaning.

She showed photos of the sandwich on the ground after it hit the CBP agent and then pointed to something the government had not, the agent’s own mementos from the incident. The agent, she said, later received a fake Subway sandwich and a “felony footlong” badge from co-workers, both of which he displayed at work.

“If someone assaulted you, if someone offended you, would you keep a memento of that assault?” Shroff asked. “Would you stick it on your lunchbox and carry it every day? Of course not.”

Shroff argued the sandwich caused no injury, was not a foreseeable weapon, and that Dunn was engaged in protected political speech. She compared the incident to “a kid throwing a stuffed toy in the middle of a bedtime temper tantrum.”

Dunn waived his right to testify in court Wednesday ahead of closing arguments.

-ABC News’ Alex Mallin contributed to this report.

Woman allegedly used dating apps to rob older men, say police
Woman allegedly used dating apps to rob older men, say police
Detectives say Adva Lavie turned online dating into an offline crime spree. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

(LOS ANGELES) — A woman has been accused of using dating apps to meet men and then burglarize their homes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Adva Lavie is wanted for a string of burglaries in which she allegedly targeted older men, posing as a romantic companion on virtual dating platforms and social media, according to officials.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 104 lbs. with brunette hair and hazel eyes. Lavie is believed to drive a black Porsche SUV or white Mercedes-Benz.

She is also known to use the aliases Mia Ventura, Shoshana or Shana, according to officials.

When contacted by ABC News, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they had no additional information to provide about the suspect or her alleged crimes.

Officials are asking anyone with information about Lavie or incidents in which she may have been involved to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department or Los Angeles Police Department.

