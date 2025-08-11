Flash-flooding threats move into the Plains, Atlantic Coast as Wisconsin mops up

Flash-flood threat, August 11, 2025, from Florida to the Carolinas. ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Residents from the Great Plains to the southern Atlantic Coast are bracing for flash flooding on Monday after up to 14 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time over the weekend in parts of Wisconsin, prompting numerous water rescues in Milwaukee.

Severe thunderstorms early Monday were moving through Kansas and northern Oklahoma, packing 60 mph winds and producing rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

Heavy rain is also expected along the Atlantic Coast and could produce possible flash flooding in coastal areas of the Carolinas on Monday, including the cities of Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

The heavy rain is forecast to extend from the Florida panhandle to the Big Bend area of Florida, possibly bringing flash flooding to the area on Monday afternoon.

On Monday night and into Tuesday, thunderstorms are expected from northern Texas through Oklahoma and southwestern Missouri, possibly producing flash flooding in those areas.

Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest, including Wisconsin, are recovering from storms over the weekend that toppled trees, flooded homes and left numerous drivers stranded on flooded roads.

Between 8 and 14 inches of rain fell in just a few hours in the Milwaukee area on Saturday and into Sunday. The extreme rainfall flooded neighborhoods, made many roads impassable and led to water rescues. The storm that hit Milwaukee was also accompanied by gusts of over 80 mph that toppled numerous trees and power lines.

During a news conference on Sunday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson said thousands of people in Milwaukee were affected by the severe flooding. Johnson said parts of the city saw more than a foot of rain in “a short period of time.”

“It’s something that Milwaukee hasn’t seen in perhaps a decade or more,” Johnson said.

Between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, the Milwaukee Fire Department and neighboring fire departments received 614 separate emergency calls, including 65 that required water rescues, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said at the news conference.

In the Milwaukee suburb of Franklin, the Root River reached a record level of 11.7 feet, causing it to spill its banks and flood nearby neighborhoods, officials said.

The Franklin Fire Department responded to a 911 call at about 4:27 p.m. local time, reporting that a teenage boy was missing after being swept into the Root River, authorities said.

Police officers and firefighters searched the river and found the teenager holding onto a tree branch and standing on a submerged log in the rapidly moving water about 100 yards downstream from where he was washed into the river, according to the statement from the Franklin Fire Department.

Rescuers made voice contact with the teenager, officials said.

“Although they could not initially see the subject, responders stayed in constant contact, reassuring him to stay calm and continue to hold onto the tree until rescuers arrived,” according to the fire department’s statement.

The Franklin Fire Department divers deployed an inflatable Zodiac boat to rescue the teenager, who was treated at the scene by paramedics, reunited with his family and taken to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin for further medical evaluation, officials said.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by flood waters,” the fire department said. “Never walk or drive through flooded roadways or around barricades. Moving water as shallow as 6 inches can knock an adult off their feet, and 2 feet of moving water can sweep away most vehicles.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Former mafia ‘street boss’ allegedly plotted to kill feds, prosecutors say
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Longtime gangster Ralph DeLeo, once the purported “street boss” of the Colombo crime family, plotted to “murder no fewer than three people who played roles in his most recent criminal conviction,” federal prosecutors alleged in a new court filing.

DeLeo, 82, was released from prison a year ago under supervised release after he served time for racketeering.

He was arrested earlier this month. It was not clear why until the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said in a court filing that DeLeo was “actively planning to kill two current and one former federal official, all of whom were involved in the federal criminal case resulting in DeLeo’s 2012 conviction.”

According to the court filing, DeLeo was asking around for “personal identifying information, including home addresses and names of immediate family members, relating to the federal officials” which he referred to as his “retribution.”

Federal agents said they recovered “hard copy packets” of personal information for the individuals along with “a burglary kit, marijuana, vials of steroids, and a handwritten note regarding silicone masks.”

The burglary kit contained a pry-bar, mini crowbar, bolt cutters, and lock-picking tools, prosecutors said.

The FBI said DeLeo was allegedly “actively communicating with known felons,” including codefendants from the racketeering case that put him in prison.

DeLeo has a “long and violent criminal history” that federal prosecutors said began in the 1970s as an associate of the Patriarca family in Providence.

Prosecutors asked for his detention, arguing he is a danger.

“DeLeo’s criminal history, which includes a conviction for murder, proves that he is more than capable of acting on his threats,” prosecutors said. “DeLeo has been fixated on seeking revenge for years.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What the government evidence list tells us about the unreleased Epstein files
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell/Photo credit: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in February released what was then described as the “first phase of the declassified Epstein files.”

That initial release — which was delivered to a group of prominent right-leaning influencers and journalists — included 341 pages of documents related to the disgraced financier. But 118 pages of those files were duplicative of one another.

The vast majority of those documents were previously made public through the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell or civil lawsuits, including flight logs from Epstein’s plane, a redacted version of Epstein’s so-called “black book” of contacts and a heavily redacted seven-page list of masseuses.

The only newly-released document in “phase one,” which received little public attention, was a three-page catalog of evidence that appears to be an accounting of evidence seized during the searches of Epstein’s properties in New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands after his arrest in 2019, and a search of his Palm Beach mansion a dozen years earlier.

That little-noticed index offers a roadmap to the remaining trove of records that President Donald Trump’s administration has declined to release, including logs of who potentially visited Epstein’s private island and the records of a wiretap of Maxwell’s phone.

The three-page index is a report generated by the FBI that lists the evidence inventoried by federal law enforcement during the multiple investigations into his conduct. According to that index, the remaining materials include 40 computers and electronic devices, 26 storage drives, more than 70 CDs and six recording devices. The devices hold more than 300 gigabytes of data, according to the DOJ.

The evidence also includes approximately 60 pieces of physical evidence, including photographs, travel logs, employee lists, more than $17,000 in cash, five massage tables, blueprints of Epstein’s island and Manhattan home, four busts of female body parts, a pair of women’s cowboy boots and one stuffed dog, according to the list.

The unreleased evidence notably includes multiple documents related to two islands Epstein owned in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Little Saint James — where his compound was located — and Greater Saint James. According to the index, the files include a folder containing Island blueprints, photographs and other documents.

Some of the documents could shed light on who visited the island. According to the index, the files also include a Little Saint James logbook as well as multiple logs of boat trips to and from the island.

The evidence also includes multiple lists, one vaguely described as a “document with names” and an employee contact list. Investigators also recovered pages of handwritten notes, multiple photo albums, an Austrian passport with Epstein’s photograph and more than a dozen financial documents.

The records also include three discs containing the outcome of “court authorized intercept[s]” of a phone number previously belonging to Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a joint memo released last week, the FBI and DOJ argued that a “large portion” of the records included photographs of victims and child pornography. According to the DOJ, the evidence includes “images and videos” of victims who appear to be minors, “over ten thousand downloaded videos and images of illegal child sex abuse material and other pornography,” and a “large volume” of images of Epstein. Authorities also concluded that Epstein did not maintain a “client list” or blackmail prominent individuals.

“While we have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein and ensured examination of any evidence in the government’s possession, it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted,” the memo said.

The memo argued that “a fraction of this material would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial” and that a court order prohibits further disclosure of the materials.

“One of our highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims. Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends,” the memo said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rain and flooding could dampen Memorial Day weekend in the South
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Wet weather could dampen Memorial Day for those in the South, with strong storms, flash flooding and high temperatures possible throughout the holiday weekend.

Starting on Friday, the nor’easter that reached the East Coast earlier in the week will be exiting the Northeast, with lingering showers remaining.

In the Heartland, strong storms will be possible on Friday and Saturday, specifically in Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas as well as on the Florida Peninsula.

The storm system will be on the move on Sunday and Monday, bringing widespread, heavy rain to Texas and most of the South.

Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky could see 2 to 5 inches of rain on Sunday and Monday alone, with flooding possible from Texas to Kentucky throughout the weekend.

Along with the potential for strong storms, near-record-high temperatures are possible on Friday through Sunday for Houston, the surrounding areas of South Texas, and Tampa, Florida. These areas could see highs above 90 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the holiday weekend.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.