Flood threats impact parts of the West, hot and stormy weather continues in Florida

(NEW YORK) — Monsoonal flow will likely cause heavy rain and scattered storms over the Plains this weekend, while hot and stormy weather is expected to continue in southern Florida.

The monsoonal flow continues to draw ample moisture from the Gulf and Pacific, allowing for a lingering chance of heavy rain and scattered storms over parts of the Four Corners and parts of the Plains this weekend.

A level 2 of 4 threat for excessive rainfall is in place for parts of eastern New Mexico and the western Texas due to rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible in the heaviest storms.

More spotty storms and heavy rain are possible (Level 1 of 4 threat) from the Rio Grande Valley of Texas and Arizona up to southern Wyoming and Nebraska, where some of the heaviest storms could produce rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour.

Ruidoso, New Mexico, is on alert yet again for flooding along its burn scar on Saturday, which has already produced deadly flash flooding earlier this year.

Meanwhile, parts of the High Plains saw spotty storms on Friday — one of which produced a weak visible tornado in a very rural part of northwest North Dakota.

Some of these same spots of the High Plains will have scattered storms fire up later Saturday, some of which could be strong enough to produce scattered flash flooding and strong winds.

Scattered storms are possible for parts of the Midwest as well today from Wisconsin down to Indiana, including Milwaukee and Chicago, where 1 to 2 inches with the heaviest storms could produce spotty flash flooding.

These storms in the Midwest are not associated with the monsoonal moisture and will fire up from an unrelated front in the area.

The southern part of Florida is expected to continue to deal with hot and stormy weather into the weekend.

Much of the southeast coast of Florida has gotten in on the heaviest rain this past week, with the Miami area reporting 10.51 inches of rain since Sunday. Other spots have seen between 4 to 7 inches over this week.

Fortunately, the wettest storms have already come for South Florida. Some scattered storms will still fire up later Saturday, dropping an another 1 to 2 inches with the heaviest storms for spots.

Some spotty storms will still be possible for South Florida going into next week, but these will not be as widespread or heavy — making for a slightly drier pattern.

The central and eastern part of the country will warm up for this weekend, with warmer temperatures likely for next week as well, cutting the fall-like feel for many.

The most seasonably warm temperatures this weekend will be over parts of the Mississippi Valley, where high temperatures will be in the 90s from the Deep South up to Minnesota and South Dakota.

While this is only slightly warmer than what is normal for mid-September for the Gulf Coast, this is 10 to 15 degrees warmer than what is normal for this time of the year for much of the Mississippi Valley — including for parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Combined with increased humidity, some places could have feel-like temperatures well into the 90s and up to 100 for a few spots. There are no heat alerts currently in effect for anywhere in the country.

Next week, the warmth will begin to spread to parts of the eastern U.S. Much of the eastern half of the country from the Heartland to the coast will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than what is normal for mid-September, breaking up the fall-feel that millions have been enjoying for the region.

