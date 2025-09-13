Flood threats impact parts of the West, hot and stormy weather continues in Florida

Flood threats impact parts of the West, hot and stormy weather continues in Florida

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Monsoonal flow will likely cause heavy rain and scattered storms over the Plains this weekend, while hot and stormy weather is expected to continue in southern Florida.

The monsoonal flow continues to draw ample moisture from the Gulf and Pacific, allowing for a lingering chance of heavy rain and scattered storms over parts of the Four Corners and parts of the Plains this weekend.

A level 2 of 4 threat for excessive rainfall is in place for parts of eastern New Mexico and the western Texas due to rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible in the heaviest storms.

More spotty storms and heavy rain are possible (Level 1 of 4 threat) from the Rio Grande Valley of Texas and Arizona up to southern Wyoming and Nebraska, where some of the heaviest storms could produce rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour.

Ruidoso, New Mexico, is on alert yet again for flooding along its burn scar on Saturday, which has already produced deadly flash flooding earlier this year.

Meanwhile, parts of the High Plains saw spotty storms on Friday — one of which produced a weak visible tornado in a very rural part of northwest North Dakota.

Some of these same spots of the High Plains will have scattered storms fire up later Saturday, some of which could be strong enough to produce scattered flash flooding and strong winds.

Scattered storms are possible for parts of the Midwest as well today from Wisconsin down to Indiana, including Milwaukee and Chicago, where 1 to 2 inches with the heaviest storms could produce spotty flash flooding.

These storms in the Midwest are not associated with the monsoonal moisture and will fire up from an unrelated front in the area.

The southern part of Florida is expected to continue to deal with hot and stormy weather into the weekend.

Much of the southeast coast of Florida has gotten in on the heaviest rain this past week, with the Miami area reporting 10.51 inches of rain since Sunday. Other spots have seen between 4 to 7 inches over this week.

Fortunately, the wettest storms have already come for South Florida. Some scattered storms will still fire up later Saturday, dropping an another 1 to 2 inches with the heaviest storms for spots.

Some spotty storms will still be possible for South Florida going into next week, but these will not be as widespread or heavy — making for a slightly drier pattern.

The central and eastern part of the country will warm up for this weekend, with warmer temperatures likely for next week as well, cutting the fall-like feel for many.

The most seasonably warm temperatures this weekend will be over parts of the Mississippi Valley, where high temperatures will be in the 90s from the Deep South up to Minnesota and South Dakota.

While this is only slightly warmer than what is normal for mid-September for the Gulf Coast, this is 10 to 15 degrees warmer than what is normal for this time of the year for much of the Mississippi Valley — including for parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Combined with increased humidity, some places could have feel-like temperatures well into the 90s and up to 100 for a few spots. There are no heat alerts currently in effect for anywhere in the country.

Next week, the warmth will begin to spread to parts of the eastern U.S. Much of the eastern half of the country from the Heartland to the coast will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than what is normal for mid-September, breaking up the fall-feel that millions have been enjoying for the region.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jury selection continues in case of man who allegedly tried to kill Trump on golf course
Jury selection continues in case of man who allegedly tried to kill Trump on golf course
Mint Images/Getty Images

(FORT PIERCE, Fla.) — The notoriety surrounding the man who is accused of trying to kill Donald Trump on his golf course last year is affecting efforts to pick a jury in his criminal case.

One hundred and twenty potential jurors are in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida, Tuesday for the second day of jury selection in the criminal trial of Ryan Routh, who is representing himself despite not being a lawyer and having limited legal experience.

At least one potential juror told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that she could not be fair because of her affinity for Trump and her preexisting knowledge of the case.

“I am MAGA,” said the juror, who recalled seeing the news of the attempted assassination. “I feel it would be very hard to sway how I feel.”

The juror, an older woman who works in the insurance industry, is all but guaranteed to be removed from the pool of prospective jurors as each side questions the prospects to determine their fitness to serve.

As of Tuesday morning, 21 prospective jurors had signaled that they have scheduling issues or financial concerns that would merit their removal from consideration.

Judge Cannon — who oversaw and dismissed one of Trump’s criminal cases — said she hopes to have a jury finalized by Wednesday afternoon, with the trial expected to take approximately three weeks.

The jury selection process so far has gone slowly, with Routh requesting to ask potential jurors questions that Cannon deemed “politically charged” and irrelevant.

Among the questions Judge Cannon has barred Routh from asking are those involving jurors’ stance on Palestine, their opinion of Trump’s proposed acquisition of Greenland, and what they would do if they were driving and they saw a turtle in the middle of the road — which Routh said could speak to jurors’ character and mindset.

After a full day of jury selection on Monday, prosecutors successfully challenged twenty potential jurors due to concerns that they could not judge the case fairly, with Routh agreeing to all but one of the removals. Routh signaled he plans to challenge seven of the jurors.

Prosecutors allege that after planning his attack for months, Routh hid in the bushes of Trump’s Palm Beach golf course with a rifle in the predawn hours of Sept. 15.

With Trump just one hole away from Routh’s position, a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle poking out of the tree line and fired at him, causing him to flee, according to prosecutors. Routh was subsequently arrested after being stopped on a nearby interstate.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges that risk sending him to prison for life, including attempting to kill a presidential candidate and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

SpaceX scrubs 10th flight test of Starship moments before it was set to launch
SpaceX scrubs 10th flight test of Starship moments before it was set to launch
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — SpaceX announced it was canceling the 10th launch of the Starship moments before the flight was set to begin.

“Standing down from today’s tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems,” SpaceX said in a statement.

Starship’s 10th flight test was scheduled to lift off from SpaceX’s Starbase launch site in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

The company said it is now targeting Monday evening for the launch. The 60-minute launch window opens at 7:30 p.m. ET. The webcast will begin approximately 30 minutes prior to the opening of the launch window.

The company has yet to successfully complete a mission for the the stainless-steel spacecraft, which is being engineered to be fully reusable and would be able to carry up to 100 people to deep space destinations.

In mid-June, a Starship exploded on the launch pad during a pre-flight engine test.

That explosion occurred less than a month after test flight nine ended prematurely when the “Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly” due to several mechanical failures minutes into the flight, according to SpaceX.

The company also lost the first stage heavy booster during the test after it appeared to explode while splashing down in the Gulf. SpaceX blames “higher than predicted forces on the booster structure” for the loss.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

9-year-old boy arrested for bringing loaded gun onto school bus: Police
9-year-old boy arrested for bringing loaded gun onto school bus: Police
Police said a 9-year-old student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto a school bus. Ocala Police Department.

(OCALA, Fla.) — A 9-year-old boy in Florida was arrested and faces multiple charges for allegedly bringing a loaded revolver onto his school bus, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, which unfolded on a school bus Monday morning while students were being transported to an elementary school in Ocala, police said.

Officers responded to the bus for a report of a student in possession of a firearm, after students had alerted the bus driver, who then called 911, the Ocala Police Department said. 

Several students directed the officers to a 9-year-old boy on the bus believed to be in possession of a gun, police said.

“The juvenile was safely detained after initially resisting officers,” the Ocala Police Department said in a statement. “A loaded .38 caliber revolver was recovered from the floor near the juvenile’s seat.”

The gun was taken without permission from the “secured bedroom” of the child’s relative, police said.

The student allegedly admitted to taking the gun on Sunday and then bringing it onto the bus concealed in his clothing, police said.

“He also admitted to showing the firearm to other students but stated he did not intend to harm anyone,” police said.

The child was arrested and faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a concealed firearm, armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest without violence and disruption of a school function, police said.

The bus was en route to College Park Elementary School, in Marion County, police said. ABC News has reached out to Marion County Public Schools for comment.

Police commended the students for alerting their bus driver.

“This incident shows why staying vigilant and reporting concerns quickly is critical,” the Ocala Police Department said. “We will remain committed to supporting our schools and community while we pursue justice.”

Police said they will not be releasing any further identifying details due to the child’s age. 

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities did not say if anyone else may be arrested in connection with the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.