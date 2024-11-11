Florence Pugh leads ragtag superhero crew in ‘Thunderbolts*’ special look

Marvel Studios

A special look at Thunderbolts* has arrived.

The new teaser, featuring Florence Pugh‘s Yelena Belova leading a ragtag crew of superheroes, was first shown at D23 Brazil in São Paulo on Saturday, where David Harbour debuted the new look.

The clip begins with a humorous scene of Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian driving Pugh and the team of heroes around in a low-speed chase where they are threatened by a convoy. The crew is eventually saved by Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier before Stan fires at the group himself.

After Stan’s heroics, the clip shows the group convening with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the shadowy CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who assembles the team for a contentious meeting. The group spends the duration of the action-packed special look completing high-intensity tasks like blowing up glass skyscrapers.

The gang of former baddies from various MCU projects includes Hannah John-Kamen‘s Ava Starr/Ghost, Olga Kurylenko‘s Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster and Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker/U.S. Agent.

The special look comes after Marvel Studios released an action-packed teaser for Thunderbolts* in September, showing how the group comes together at the behest of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Pugh shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s set in March.

“We’re having an amazing time, and I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve made!” she said in the clip.

Thunderbolts* is slated to release in theaters on May 2.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

New Funko Pop! offerings for that ‘Home Alone’ fan on your Christmas list
Funko

The collectible company Funko is adding more toys to its Home Alone collection. 

The new toys are now available for preorder.

Of course, there are brand-new toy versions of lovable scamp Kevin McCallister, who was played by Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 movie. 

There are also alternate plastic likenesses of his enemies, the two bumbling burglars Harry and Marv, played respectively by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in the family comedy.

Kevin gets two versions: One comes with a miniature of his famously booby-trapped home and another one shows him taking a knee, mimicking Culkin’s “Yes!” fist pump.

For their part, Marv has one version posed with his crowbar and Kevin’s iron “brand” on his forehead, and another depicts him bound by holiday ribbon. Harry is depicted captured and tied up by Christmas lights. 

Funko is also selling one of its diorama “scenes,” reenacting Kevin’s braining the bad guys with swinging paint cans as they ascend a staircase.

That’s hot: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for Peacock’s reality series ‘Paris & Nicole: The Encore’
Peacock

Two decades after the pair became reality stars with their show The Simple Life, it’s time for an encore for Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

Peacock’s new original special, the three-part Paris & Nicole: The Encore, premieres Dec. 12. 

According to the streaming service, “These reality pioneers are coming back the only way they know how: full of fun, chaos, and epic one-liners! In this new special, Paris and Nicole bring fans up to speed on their lives and friendship in a way that only true legends can.” 

Peacock adds that the show will follow “the dynamic duo as they try to produce a once-in-a-lifetime operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, ‘Sanasa.'”

In fact, a teaser shows the pair trying to coach an opera singer on how to say — and sing — it to their liking.

She does, and of course Paris comments approvingly, “That’s hot.” 

“We’re really good at this,” Richie adds. 

All episodes of the series will drop Dec. 12.

