Florence Pugh on needing a summer vacation: “I hate how much of my life I’ve missed”

ABC

Florence Pugh needed a summer vacation. 

In an interview with British Vogue, Pugh — who in recent years starred in Marvel’s Black Widow and Hawkeye; Oppenheimer; Dune: Part Two; Marvel’s Thunderbolts; and the forthcoming drama We Live in Time with Andrew Garfield — confessed she needed a break.

“It was the first time ever in my career when I’ve actually asked for a summer break,” she tells the magazine. “I’m an absolute work maniac, [but] I [could] see I’m exhausted.”

She adds, “I suddenly woke up last year and I was like, ‘I hate how much of my life I’ve missed.’ Yes, I want to have a career forever, but that’s not going to happen if I work myself into the ground.”

She’s back at work now, promoting We Live in Time, an out-of-order romance drama with Garfield, who calls his love interest an “incredibly accessible actor” who boasts that “extra mysterious factor that can’t be named.”

Pugh says apart from her career aspirations, family is “always” on her mind. “I’ve always been thinking about starting a family. I’ve wanted to have kids since I was a child myself. I love the idea of a big family.”

She adds, “I love kids. I love hanging out with kids. If ever there’s a dinner party, I go straight to the kids to chat to them. So much easier. I love the honesty. I love how bored they can get. I’ve never stopped knowing that I want to have kids. It’s just figuring out when.”

We Live in Time, from Oscar-winning indie studio A24, opens Sept. 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Joaquin Phoenix said he “probably shouldn’t” diet for the Joker again
Warner Bros. Pictures

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Joaquin Phoenix intentionally made himself thin to the point of looking sickly for 2019’s Joker, shedding more than 50 pounds in a performance that won him a Best Actor Oscar. 

But to play Arthur Fleck aka Joker in the forthcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, he had to do it all over again — something made more difficult by the film’s new physical requirements, he told a panel at the Venice Film Festival, where the movie premieres Wednesday.

“I’m not going to talk through specifics of the diet, because I just think nobody wants to hear that,” he said Wednesday, according to Variety.

The new movie, in which Phoenix stars opposite Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, prominently features music and dance sequences, unlike director Todd Phillips‘ blockbuster original.

The actor continued, “This time, it felt a bit more complicated just because there was so much dance rehearsal that we were doing, which I didn’t have last time. So it felt a bit more difficult.”

He added, “I’m now 49, I probably shouldn’t do this again. This is probably it for me.”

He also said that Gaga “also lost a lot of weight,” noting, “It was really impressive.”

For her part, the actress/recording artist demurred, saying, “I think we transformed into our characters over a period of time, and we continued to hone in every kind of detail.”

For the record, Phoenix admitted to being “so angry” at himself “for making such a big deal about” the weight loss last time, because “it just sounds like an actor going on and on about how much weight they lost.”

“You just do what you’re f****** supposed to do,” he continued. “So this time I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that.'”

Joker: Folie à Deux opens Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FKA Twigs on reinventing ‘The Crow’ for a new generation
Lionsgate/Larry Horricks

Lionsgate’s forthcoming big-screen adaptation of James O’Barr’s classic graphic novel The Crow his theaters Friday.

The revenge film stars It‘s Bill Skarsgård and actress-singer FKA Twigs.

As in the comic and the original movie, The Crow centers on Eric Draven, who is murdered along with the love of his life, Shelly, only for him to be supernaturally resurrected and avenge their deaths.

The 1994 original is synonymous with the tragic death of its lead, Brandon Lee: The only son of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee was mortally wounded by a mishap with a firearm on set on March 28, 1993. He was 28.

“In stepping away from the first Crow, we are going to experience a great loss. Like, first of all with Brandon Lee,” Twigs tells ABC Audio.

“But second of all, a great loss of where culture was at that time musically. And kind of just on a sensory level of, like, on the street, things are very different. And even I often think to myself, ‘Oh, I wish I … could have experienced what it would be like to go and see The Cure in concert, or to kind of live this romanticized version of what goth was then. … It’s a great loss because it’s just not like that anymore.”

She continues, “But I think in stepping into this new Crow, I really wanted to focus on what we gained, which was really an incredible love story between Eric and Shelley.”

FKA expresses, “This love is worth fighting for, and I am so excited for younger generations to feel that fire for themselves and the type of relationships that they deserve, the same way that Eric and Shelly fought for the relationship with each other that they finally achieved and deserved.”  

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Latest trailer for Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ leans into his negative reviews
Lionsgate

The saying “any press is good press” usually doesn’t extend to bad movie reviews, but in Francis Ford Coppola‘s case for his epic Megalopolis, that seems to be the strategy.

The latest trailer for the star-packed, mostly self-funded pet project from the Oscar winner begins with a voice-over from co-star Laurence Fishburne: “True genius is often misunderstood.”

It then leans into the bad reviews Coppola has gotten in the past for movies that became classics, like Apocalypse Now and even its predecessor, the Academy Award-winning epic The Godfather.

In 1972, the latter film was called “A sloppy, self-indulgent movie,” according to a review in The Village Voice.

“One filmmaker has always been ahead of its time,” Fishburne continues, presenting scenes from Megalopolis, for which Coppola assembled an impressive cast, including Oscar winners like Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight to Oscar nominees Fishburne and Adam Driver, and Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito.

Not coincidentally, the movie, which had its premiere in May at the Cannes International Film Festival, has already had its share of lukewarm reviews. Its Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 53%, but it remains to be seen if time — and The Motion Picture Academy, for that matter — will be kinder to it than some of those critics have been.

Lionsgate will release Megalopolis in theaters on Sept. 27.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.