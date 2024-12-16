Florence Pugh on why it’s important for her not to ‘fit into stereotypes made by others’

Florence Pugh on why it’s important for her not to ‘fit into stereotypes made by others’
Florence Pugh isn’t letting anything or anyone change who she is.

In an interview with The Times published on Sunday, the actress talked about living life unapologetically and opened up about how “exhausting” it is for women to be in the film industry.

“There are fine lines women have to stay within, otherwise they are called a diva, demanding, problematic,” Pugh said. “And I don’t want to fit into stereotypes made by others.”

When it comes to beauty standards in film and television, Pugh said she recalls the “godawful headlines” about actresses like Keira Knightley and their appearance, despite their talent.

“The only thing people want to talk about is some useless crap about how they look,” she said.

Still, she added, “Look, not everybody has legs that go on for days. I remember watching this industry and feeling that I wasn’t represented.”

The conversations around how women look in the film industry inspired Pugh to not give into the negative comments or change the way she looked to fit in.

“I wanted to challenge how women were perceived, how we are supposed to look,” she said. “Actually I wasn’t trying to challenge. I just wanted to be there, to make space for a version of a person that isn’t all the things they used to have to be.”

In the past, Pugh has called out trolls for criticizing her looks or her fashion choices. In 2022, after wearing a pink, see-through Valentino gown to a fashion show, she took to Instagram and told those commenting on her body to “grow up” and “respect all women.”

Pugh said she’s “proud” that she’s “stuck by myself” over the years “and look the way I look.”

‘Yellowstone’ star Luke Grimes on making his Grand Ole Opry debut, family and more
Yellowstone actor and country singer Luke Grimes made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Friday.

“I can’t believe it’s happening, first of all,” Grimes told Good Morning America backstage before he hit the iconic stage. “I’ve always loved music. I’ve played music since I was really young. I never thought I would do it to a level where I got to play the Opry, and it means the world.”

Grimes said he was equal parts honored and “so nervous” for the moment “because so many of my heroes have done it.”

“Just to feel like I’m part of that community at all is amazing,” he continued.

Grimes released his self-titled debut album in March, a milestone he said “feels like a dream come true.”

He explained of the music, “This is kind of who I really am. This is my real story.”

That story is told through songs like “No Horse to Ride” and “Hold On,” which he performed during his Opry debut.

Grimes said one of his biggest musical inspirations came from growing up playing music in church, saying gospel music had a “huge influence” on him, as well as the music from his childhood.

“My dad loved all the ’70s outlaw country stuff. That was huge in our house. Elvis was huge in our house. So anything sort of Americana, that kind of thing,” he explained. “And then, growing up … ’90s country radio — like Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, you know, all those guys.”

Grimes and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimesannounced the arrival of their firstborn child, a son named Rigel, in October.

“I’m still processing how it’s changing me, you know, day by day,” he said, calling fatherhood “the biggest event that’s ever happened in my life.”

Oscar Isaac thought Timothée Chalamet playing Bob Dylan was a ‘really bad idea’ at first
Actor Oscar Isaac wasn’t sure if Timothée Chalamet could pull off playing Bob Dylan — that is until he heard him sing one of Dylan’s songs.

While presenting Chalamet and director James Mangold with the Visionary Tribute award at the 2024 Gotham Awards on Monday, Isaac recalled working with Chalamet on Dune: Part One. While hanging out with fellow actors Josh Brolin and Stephen McKinley Harrison, Chalamet mentioned his upcoming project, A Complete Unknown.

“He starts telling us about his next project he was working on. A movie with the wonderful director James Mangold about a young Bob Dylan coming to New York in 1961,” Isaac. “And my first thought, ‘It sounds like a really bad idea.’ I mean, it’s Dylan. It’s the holy of holies for me. It just didn’t sound right.”

But Isaac’s opinion changed after he heard Chalamet sing.

“Then Timmy takes out his guitar — not a good sign — and starts playing ‘Girl from the North Country,'” Isaac said. “Now, this is a song I know deeply, to my core, and Josh, Stephen and I, we’re not your average Timmy Chalamet groupies. We’re grizzled movie vets. We’ve seen some s***.”

Isaac finished his speech with kind words for Chalamet and Mangold.

“James and Timothée have approached this work with a mix of humility and irreverence, just like Dylan approached the Great American Songbook, probing familiar forms to rediscover the truth of the present moment,” Isaac said.

‘One Tree Hill’ alum Bethany Joy Lenz talks leaving “cult” in new memoir
One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz is opening up about leaving a group she describes as a “cult” in her new memoir, Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!).

Lenz, who played Haley James Scott on the iconic teen drama, described the group, known as The Big House Family, in an interview with Good Morning America that aired Tuesday.

“It was just a home group Bible study, and then it morphed with the entrance of a pastor from another state,” Lenz said. “I think he just saw a lot of young professionals and got dollar signs in his eyes and went, ‘Oh, I know what I can do here.'”

Lenz said the pastor then began a “long-game con” and a “long-game manipulation.”

“After about a year I was totally entrenched in it,” she said.

Lenz married a fellow member of the group and split her time between the group’s home base in Idaho and the One Tree Hill sets in North Carolina.

Lenz said she eventually left the group and her marriage in search of a better life for her daughter.

These days, Lenz is reconnecting with old friends — her One Tree Hill castmates Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan. The trio now host the podcast Drama Queens.

“We didn’t make those connective points when we were younger for various reasons — one of which being: I was in a cult, and so it was harder for me to make connections with people,” she said. “But yeah, I’m really grateful that the opportunity came back around.”

Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!) is out now.

