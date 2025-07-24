Florida judge rules Epstein grand jury records will remain sealed
(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in Florida denied one of three Justice Department requests to unseal grand jury records tied to federal investigations into Epstein, according to a public order released Wednesday.
The request is one of three made by the Justice Department to judges in New York and Florida seeking to unseal records from federal investigations into Epstein.
According to the order by District Judge Robin Rosenberg, the records the department sought to unseal related to grand juries convened in West Palm Beach in 2005 and 2007 that had investigated Epstein.
Judge Rosenberg faulted the Justice Department for failing to outline sufficient arguments to justify the unsealing of the records, which are normally protected under strict secrecy rules.
Rosenberg’s opinion states her “hands are tied” given existing precedent in the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals which only permits the disclosure of such grand jury materials under narrow exceptions.
She further denied a request to transfer the issue into the jurisdiction of the Southern District of New York, where two judges are separately mulling over similar motions from the department seeking to unseal grand jury records tied to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the order.
Meanwhile, a federal judge in New York denied Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to review grand jury testimony related to Epstein.
“It is black-letter law that defendants generally are not entitled to access to grand jury materials,” U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer wrote.
Maxwell’s lawyers requested access to the sensitive grand jury records to determine if Maxwell would take a position on the records’ release.
Judge Engelmayer wrote that there is no “compelling necessity” for Maxwell to review the records. An objection from Maxwell into unsealing the records could further complicate the process of potentially releasing the records.
“She has not shown, or attempted to show, that the grand jury materials in her case are apt to reveal any deficiency in the proceedings leading to her indictment,” he wrote.
Judge Engelmayer noted that he plans to “expeditiously” review the transcripts himself and would consider providing an excerpt or synopsis to Maxwell’s lawyers.
The U.S. military strikes President Donald Trump ordered on Iran’s nuclear facilities did not completely destroy the country’s nuclear program and likely set it back only by months, according to two people familiar with an early intelligence assessment.
The initial report, which is highly classified, was produced by the Defense Intelligence Agency and U.S. Central Command.
Sources say the U.S. believes based on early intelligence that significant damage was done but mostly to structures above ground.
According to the sources, the enriched uranium was not destroyed and centrifuges are largely intact.
The findings are at odds with President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s insistence that Iran’s nuclear program had been “obliterated.”
When asked to comment, Hegseth stuck by his own assessment of the damage done based on the intelligence he’s seen.
“Based on everything we have seen — and I’ve seen it all — our bombing campaign obliterated Iran’s ability to create nuclear weapons,” he said in a statement provided to reporters.
“Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target—and worked perfectly. The impact of those bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran; so anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the President and the successful mission,” he added.
CNN first reported the assessment, which could change as more information is gathered on the attack.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also disputed the finding, alleging it was leaked to CNN by a “low-level loser.” “This assessment and the leak is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program. Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration,” she wrote in a statement.
ABC News’ Mary Bruce and Selina Wang contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Friday suggested there is no “smoking gun” in the Jeffrey Epstein files as he seeks to downplay a case that’s long animated his MAGA supporters.
“If there was a ‘smoking gun’ on Epstein, why didn’t the Dems, who controlled the ‘files’ for four years, and had Garland and Comey in charge, use it? BECAUSE THEY HAD NOTHING!!!” Trump wrote on his conservative social media platform.
Trump said he asked Bondi to “produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval.”
Bondi, in response, said action could come in court as soon as Friday. But the release of any grand jury materials could take longer, subject to a legal process to consider impact on victims and ultimately approval of a federal judge.
According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Trump allegedly sent Epstein a letter in 2003 for his 50th birthday. The president is now threatening to sue the paper, and in an interview with the Journal, denied writing the letter. ABC News has not been able to confirm the existence of the letter.
“I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ. That will be an interesting experience!!!” the president wrote on his social media platform Friday.
The move from Trump to order the attorney general to seek the release of additional grand jury material comes after a week of intense pressure from his MAGA supporters to do more on Epstein following a brief memo from the Justice Department and FBI stating no further disclosure “would be appropriate or warranted.”
The memo stated a review from the DOJ and FBI found no evidence that Epstein kept a so-called “client list” of associates or that he blackmailed any prominent individuals, and also confirmed the disgraced financier died by suicide in prison while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
Bondi days ago had said the “memo speaks for itself.”
Between then and now, Trump has tried to tamp down intrigue into Epstein that’s been fueled by right-wing figures for years, including conspiracy theories of a “deep state” protecting the country’s elites.
He has called the Epstein files a “Democratic hoax” against him and those Republican supporters who are questioning his administration’s handling of them as “stupid” and “foolish.”
But his administration has shut down the idea of appointing a special prosecutor in the Epstein case.
“The idea was floated from someone in the media to the president. The president would not recommend a special prosecutor in the Epstein case. That’s how he feels,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at Thursday’s briefing.
Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, penned three separate letters to Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino to raise questions about discrepancies concerning the Epstein files and about the July 7 memo from the administration concerning Epstein.
Durbin wrote that his office received information that Bondi “pressured the FBI” to enlist 1,000 personnel, along with New York field office personnel, to review approximately 100,000 Epstein related records and to “flag” any records in which Trump was mentioned. He asked Bondi to respond to a number of questions concerning her personal review of the Epstein documents.
ABC News’ Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republicans are expected to move forward on Wednesday with efforts to codify some of the Department of Government Efficiency cuts to programs such as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and public broadcasting.
Their process to advance the package, submitted by the White House, began on Tuesday night when Republicans narrowly advanced the $9 billion rescissions package with the assist of the tie-breaking vote of Vice President J.D. Vance.
Three Republicans crossed the aisle on Tuesday night to cast votes against the bill after raising concerns about the lack of detail in the White House’s rescission plan: Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitch McConnell. It’s likely that Murkowski, Collins and McConnell will maintain their positions against the package.
“I have several concerns, specific concerns, about this package,” Murkowski said on the Senate floor before casting her votes. “First, it’s unclear to me how the specific accounts that are targeted for the rescission are going to be impacted. Neither the administration or others have been able to provide that, that very clear, very transparent explanation about the programs and the priorities that are going to be cut as a result of the measure.”
“We’ve got big, broad categories, but I haven’t been given the comfort, if you will, that we’re not impacting maternal and child health, that we’re not impacting HIV, AIDS, that we’re not impacting nutrition programs and programs related to tuberculosis, malaria, polio, neglected tropical disease, pandemic prevention, family planning,” she continued.
Collins, the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement after her vote that “the rescissions package has a big problem — nobody really knows what program reductions are in it.” Collins added that for senators to carry out their “constitutional responsibility, we should know exactly what programs are affected and the consequences of rescissions.”
Majority Leader John Thune told reporters Wednesday morning that the trio raised a “fair point” about the need for greater specificity of the package, but said the Senate would still move forward with the bill later in the day.
“I don’t disagree. I think more specificity would be a good thing, and certainly more detail in terms of how they — you know — what exactly it is that they intend to cut as a result of this,” Thune said. “But I think for the most part, most of our members believe that there was enough detail there to make a good decision about whether or not we want to move forward on the package.”
Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought briefed Senate Republicans during their closed-door lunch on Tuesday, after which Thune announced that the Senate version of the bill would exclude cuts to PEPFAR, the popular HIV and AIDS relief program, and also gave assurances that a popular vaccine program, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, wouldn’t be impacted.
According to Thune, Vought also gave members details on the planned cuts during that meeting.
“Yesterday, what they handed out were all the categories of spending. You know, what there was going to be a balance left, how much they’re going to cut out of each category. And clearly in a lot of these programs there could be more detail, but I think most of our members believe that the administration, and looking at these and through the DOGE process, came up with savings that make sense and that help us achieve hopefully some meaningful reductions in spending that will root out some of the waste, fraud and abuse in these programs,” Thune said.
A “vote-a-rama” — or marathon voting session — on the legislation kicked off Wednesday afternoon, during which both parties are offering unlimited amendments to the bill. The first vote series includes five Democratic-led amendments related to reversing DOGE cuts proposed in the bill.
Democrats are expected to offer a number of amendments to challenge the package. But if Republicans stick together, Democrats will be largely powerless to block or modify this bill in any way. Unlike the megabills we often see with vote-a-ramas, this package is only eight pages long. All Democrats are expected to oppose the legislation, making it so Thune can only afford to lose three of his members with Vance’s tie-breaking vote once again.
It’s likely that the three Republicans who opposed the package on Tuesday will maintain their position on Wednesday.
Murkowski, at the Capitol on Wednesday, suggested that she wouldn’t be swayed by her colleagues or even President Donald Trump about her support for the bill. She raised concerns that this package, which claws back funds already appropriated by Congress, makes it so that lawmakers are not “legislating,” but simply affirming White House direction about policy.
“My obligation is to my constituents and to the Constitution. So I look at the Constitution and say that it is, it is the legislative branch that has the power of the purse. I take that charge personally, and so I’m going to execute on it. The president can say what he’s going to say, but that’s fine. I’m going to do what I’m going to do,” Murkowski said.
“We could have had the votes to keep this from being discharged yesterday, we were one short,” Murkowski said about blocking the bill. “And so today we will have a series of amendments, and we’ll see how that goes.”
If the Senate passes this package, it will have to go back to the House for final passage. The House must pass the bill on or before Friday in order to meet the deadline on this package.