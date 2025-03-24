Florida man arrested after driving car into protesters at Tesla dealership: Police

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — A Florida man was arrested after driving a car into a group of protesters at a Tesla dealership on Saturday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, 44-year-old Andrew Dutil, “drove his vehicle, jumping the curb onto the sidewalk at a slow rate of speed into a crowd of protestors,” police said in a statement.

Police received “numerous calls” regarding a black Nissan SUV driving “up on a curb in front of the Tesla dealerships almost striking multiple pedestrians,” according to police.

The protesters moved out of the way to avoid being struck by Dutil’s vehicle, police said.

When police arrived on the scene, Dutil’s car was parked on the curb in front of the dealership with multiple people surrounding it, authorities said.

Dutil was arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail “without incident,” police said.

There were no reported injuries among the protesters, police said.

Karen Holland, who was participating in the peaceful protest, told police that Dutil’s vehicle “drove by earlier in the day and was yelling at all of the protestors,” officials said.

When Dutil returned and started driving up on the curb toward protesters, Holland said she was “in fear for her life and believed she was going to get struck by the vehicle,” police said.

Dutil was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent, police said.

The incident Friday comes as many Tesla vehicles, dealerships and charging stations have suffered vandalism, arson attacks and protests since CEO Elon Musk began his role with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Additional protests occurred at Tesla dealerships in Colorado Springs, Boston, Memphis and Milford, Connecticut, over the weekend. In Boston, demonstrators were seen holding signs that read, “This ends here,” and “Recall Elon.”

In a public announcement on Friday, the FBI said incidents targeting Teslas have been recorded in at least nine states since January, including arson, gunfire and graffiti.

“These criminal actions appear to have been conducted by lone offenders, and all known incidents occurred at night,” the FBI said. “Individuals require little planning to use rudimentary tactics, such as improvised incendiary devices and firearms, and may perceive these attacks as victimless property crimes.”

Another recent Tesla incident occurred in Fargo, North Dakota, where fire crews found a “small fire in wood chips at the base of the electric vehicle chargers in the parking lot” early Friday morning, according to the Fargo Fire Department.

Officials said the fire is considered “suspicious” and the cause is under investigation. It is unclear whether the fire damaged the chargers, authorities said.

The New York City Police Department is also asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who spray-painted a swastika on a Cybertruck on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Small plane crashes with 5 aboard in Pennsylvania
Brian K Pipkin

(MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, PA) — A Beechcraft Bonanza crashed in Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon with five people aboard, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

The small aircraft went down near a retirement village south of Lancaster Airport, the Manheim Borough Police Department told ABC News.

The plane had just departed from the airport shortly before it crashed, authorities said during a briefing on Sunday evening, adding that the plane might have skidded about 100 feet after it first made contact with the ground.

No one was hurt on the ground, officials confirmed.

All five passengers were transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where trauma and emergency teams were at the ready to provide care, according to hospital spokesperson.

Two of the patients were later transported to Lehigh Valley Health Network’s burn center by PennSTAR flight crews, the spokesperson said, and one patient was transported there by ground ambulance. Two patients remain hospitalized at Lancaster General as of Sunday night, they added.

The plane crash occurred around 3 p.m., according to the FAA, which said it will investigate. The National Transportation Safety Board is also monitoring the situation

According to audio from Air Traffic Control, the pilot told the Lancaster Airport control tower that his plane “has an open door we need to return for landing.”

ATC then cleared the plane to return, but a few seconds later the controller told the plane to “pull up,” the audio revealed.

Images taken by witnesses and shared with ABC News showed flames and smoke billowing from the crash site in Lititz, Manheim Township.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro posted a statement on X.com saying, “Our team at @PAStatePolice is on the ground assisting local first responders following the small private plane crash near Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township. All Commonwealth resources are available as the response continues, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Information will be released as it becomes available, the NTSB said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

JFK files key takeaways: What we learned and didn’t
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The National Archives on Tuesday released thousands of pages of declassified records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The records were posted to the National Archives’ website, joining recently released records posted in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2017-2018.

Most of what the government released tonight is not new — in fact, much of what has attracted attention on social media and in news reports has long been in the public domain, except for minor redactions, such as the blacking out of personally-identifiable information of CIA sources or employees, including names and addresses, which have now been disclosed.

But the newly-declassified versions of these documents also shed light on granular details of mid-20th century espionage that the CIA had fiercely fought to keep secret. President Biden and President Trump had accepted those arguments, until now.

Tuesday’s initial release contained 1,123 records comprising 32,000 pages. A subsequent release on Tuesday night contained 1,059 records comprising 31,400 additional pages and key takeaways from the newly released tranche of previously classified records.

Surveillance

Several of the newly-released pages detail how the CIA went about tapping telephones in Mexico City between in December 1962 and January 1963 to monitor the communications of the Soviets and Cubans at their diplomatic facilities, which Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald visited in the months before the assassination.

The previously-redacted pages spell out specific instructions for CIA operatives on how to wiretap, including the use of certain chemicals to create markings on telephone devices that could only be seen by other spies under UV light.

For decades, the CIA has urged the continued secrecy of these details out of fear that they would reveal the methods of the agency’s spy craft.

Another newly-disclosed portion details CIA surveillance of Soviet embassies in Mexico City and efforts to recruit double agents from Soviet agency personnel — and reveal the names and positions of those who were recruited.

The CIA officials writing these memos tout the efficacy of their efforts, with one trumpeting, “I cannot help but feel that we are buying a great deal for our money in this project.”

The memo also details the CIA’s surveillance of an American man described as a Communist living in Mexico. The bulk of the memo is a listing of phone numbers that were tapped by the U.S. government. This file has long been sought by researchers due to Oswald’s visits to the Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City, but the document includes no mention of Oswald by name.

Cuba and Castro

The material shed new light on U.S. covert activities in Cuba targeting revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Unredacted text of a June 1961 memo on the CIA — sent to Kennedy by aide Arthur Schlesinger Jr. — contained harsh criticism of the spy agency just months after its backing of the ill-fated Bay of Pigs invasion.

Some of the other documents also detailed operations to potentially overthrow Castro. One 1964 document showed that two intelligence assets discussed potentially assassinating Castro under the administration of President Lyndon Johnson.

The document said the CIA was allegedly “formerly in favor of such a plan,” but it was “shelved” due to the opposition of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

Another previously released document detailed RFK being briefed on potential plans to kill Castro. “RFK asks to be told before the CIA works with the Mafia again,” a footnote of the document read.

CIA foreign footprint

Schlesinger had also argued to Kennedy that the CIA’s reliance on “controlled American sources” had been encroaching on the traditional functions of the State Department, and that the CIA may have been seeking to infiltrate the politics of America’s allies.

At the U.S. embassy in Paris, for example, Schlesinger wrote that the “CIA has even sought to monopolize contact with certain French political personalities, among them the President of the National Assembly,”

Newly declassified portions of Schlesinger’s notes also revealed the number of CIA sources in Austria and Chile.

RFK killing

The release included 77 documents regarding RFK, with most of the documents relating to his activities as attorney general and senator, totaling about 2,500 pages.

Of those, only two directly mentioned his assassination in 1968. An intelligence document from 1968 — previously released in 2018 — discusses how RFK’s assassination stoked interest in his brother’s assassination and New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison’s investigation into the matter.

“The forthcoming trial of Sirhan, accused of the murder of Senator Kennedy, can be expected to cause a new wave of criticism and suspicion against the United States, claiming once more the existence of a sinister ‘political murder conspiracy,'” the dispatch said.

Trump asks appeals court to reconsider overturning million E. Jean Carroll verdict
Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump is asking a federal appeals court to reconsider overturning a jury’s verdict that found he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and awarded her $5 million in damages.

After the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit determined last month that Trump failed to prove he deserved a new trial, lawyers for Trump on Tuesday requested an en banc hearing, in which the full court would hear the case rather than a select panel.

A New York jury in 2023 awarding Carroll $5 million in damages after it found Trump liable for sexually abusing her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s, and for defaming her in 2022 when he denied the allegations.

Last year, another jury ordered Trump to pay an additional $83 million in damages for his defamatory statements about Carroll.

Trump argued the trial court in 2023 erred when it allowed two women to testify about Trump allegedly assaulting them, as well as permitting Carroll’s lawyers to show the jury part of the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump boasted about grabbing women.

“To have any chance of persuading a jury, Carroll’s implausible, unsubstantiated allegations had to be — and repeatedly were — propped up by the erroneous admission of highly inflammatory propensity evidence,” wrote Trump’s lawyers Todd Blanche, Emil Bove, and D. John Sauder, who have all been picked by Trump for top Justice Department posts in his incoming adminstration.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the trial court’s decisions, if left uncorrected, could set a damaging precedent of allowing “inflammatory propensity evidence in a wide range of future cases.”

Trump’s request for an en banc hearing is his final appellate option before possibly turning to the Supreme Court.

