Florida man shoots neighbor’s cow 5 times after it wandered onto his property

(FORT MEYERS, FL) — A man in Florida has been arrested for shooting his neighbor’s cow five times after it wandered onto his property, police said.

The incident happened in North Fort Myers in Florida on May 13 when members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Agriculture Unit responded to a call from a ranch of Sharon Drive regarding reports of animal cruelty, according to a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies were informed that a victim located his 2-year-old calf on the neighbor’s property with five gunshot wounds to the guts, chest, and rear leg,” police said. “Due to the calf’s injuries, a veterinarian determined the calf needed to be euthanized.”

The cow’s owner stated the neighbor, 54-year-old Hung Trinh, had been “angry in the past about livestock jumping the fence and threatened to shoot the animals,” according to authorities.

Detectives from the First Precinct ended up obtaining a search warrant and were able to locate the .22 caliber gun allegedly used in the shooting in a shed on Trinh’s property.

“There will be accountability for taking your frustrations out on innocent animals, in this case multiple felonies and jail time,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “We know how much these animals mean to our farming community, and we will not tolerate these actions. I am proud of my Agriculture Unit for their immediate response and ability to make an arrest in this case.”

Trinh was charged with animal cruelty and grand theft of a commercial farm animal.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Doctor allegedly tries to kill wife at Hawaii hiking trail: Police
(HONOLULU) — A doctor is suspected of trying to kill his wife by hitting her with a rock and attempting to push her off a hiking trail in Hawaii, according to police.

Gerhardt Konig, 46, and his wife were at Pali Lookout on Oahu on Monday morning when Konig tried to push her off the trail and struck her in the head with a rock, the Honolulu Police Department said.

She was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Honolulu police issued a bulletin asking the public to help find Konig, identifying him as an attempted murder suspect.

On Monday evening, Konig was spotted near Pali Highway and arrested after a brief foot chase, police said.

Charges are pending, police said.

Konig is an anesthesiologist on Maui, according to Honolulu ABC affiliate KITV.

Konig previously worked in Pittsburgh, where he was an attending anesthesiologist at a women’s hospital and an assistant professor of anesthesiology and bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh Schools of Medicine and Engineering, according to his biography. Konig hasn’t worked for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in over two years, a spokesperson for the medical center said.

ABC News’ Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report.

Florida woman arrested for selling human remains on Facebook Marketplace: Police
(ORANGE CITY, Fla.) — A Florida woman has been arrested for selling human remains on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Orange City Police Department.

Kymberlee Schopper, 52, was arrested last week and charged with the purchase or sale of human organs and tissue, according to court records.

“This is something I haven’t seen in the 17 years that I’ve worked for this agency,” Orange City Police Department Capt. Sherif El-Shami told ABC News. Orange City is located about a half hour north of Orlando.

Police began looking into Schopper’s store, Wicked Wonderland, back in December 2023, when they received a tip regarding a business within the city “attempting to sell human bones,” according to the charge affidavit.

The tip included images from the store’s Facebook page, which “advertised various human bones for sale, complete with pricing information,” the affidavit said.

Schopper’s store was allegedly selling two human skull fragments for $90, a human clavicle and scapula for $90, a human rib for $35, a human vertebrae for $35 and a partial human skull for $600, the affidavit said.

Police spoke to Ashley Lelesi, the co-owner of Wicked Wonderland, who said the store had been selling human bones for “several years and was unaware that it was prohibited in the state of Florida,” the affidavit said.

She confirmed to authorities that the store featured “multiple bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers,” the affidavit said. Lelesi said she had documentation for these transactions, but “could not provide it at that moment,” the affidavit said.

Schopper and Lelesi later met with police, where Schopper showed documentation from PayPal, but she had “redacted certain information to protect their privacy,” the affidavit said.

Schopper told police the bones were “indeed educational models” and that a warrant would be required if further information was needed, the affidavit said.

Police submitted five pieces of human bones from Wicked Wonderland as evidence, with the Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office finding that the fragments “likely represent two different individuals — one of possible archaeological origin and the other of anatomical origin,” according to the affidavit.

Schopper was taken into custody on Thursday and was released on a bail of $7,500 on Friday, according to court records. It is not immediately clear if Schopper has obtained a lawyer.

Lelesi has also been charged with the same crime, El-Shami told ABC News. It is not clear whether Lelesi is in police custody or has obtained a lawyer.

Schopper’s arraignment has been scheduled for May 1, according to court records.

Residents told to ‘leave now’ as wildfires threaten Oklahoma towns
(NORMAN, Okla.) — Winds of up to 75 mph were fanning multiple fast-moving Oklahoma wildfires on Wednesday morning, prompting evacuation orders for towns in the path of the flames, officials said.

Firefighters are battling blazes in Logan, Pawnee, Beckham and Roger Mills counties, including one about seven miles northwest of Sweetwater, near the Oklahoma-Texas border, officials said.

Residents of Meridian were ordered to evacuate early Wednesday as a fire came within two miles of the Logan County town. Officials rescinded the order after several hours as a cold front developed and raised humidity in the area, officials said.

In Roger Mills County, residents of Durham and Dead Warrior Lake were also told to evacuate around 4 a.m. local time Wednesday, as a fire nearby was spreading rapidly, officials said.

The fires erupted amid red flag warnings for extreme fire danger that were issued by the National Weather Service.

“Firefighters and incident responders should anticipate extreme fire behavior, including wind-driven and torching fire,” the NWS office in Norman, Oklahoma, said in a social media post around 6 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries or structures damaged from the blazes.

The fires came on the heels of a 30,000 acre wildfire that erupted on Friday in Logan County and destroyed more than 100 homes. The Logan County fire was just 25% contained on Tuesday and officials suspect embers from the blaze caused the new fire near Meridian on Wednesday.

At one point over the weekend, there were 130 fires reported in 44 counties across Oklahoma that killed four people, destroyed more than 400 homes and burned a total of 170,000 acres, officials said.

The Oklahoma fires erupted amid severe weather across the South and Midwest, which included several deadly tornadoes and dust storms. At least 42 people were killed, including two young brothers in North Carolina when an uprooted tree fell on their mobile home.

Up to 26 million people were under red flag warnings on Wednesday morning from west Texas to Illinois. Dangerous fire conditions — including high winds, dry vegetation and low humidity — are also expected Wednesday in parts of West Virginia, eastern Ohio and eastern Kentucky.

Up to 75 million people were under high wind alerts on Wednesday in 20 states from Nebraska to Georgia.

Meanwhile, more than 3 million people were under a blizzard warning on Wednesday from Colorado to Minnesota, where blowing snow is expected to be so strong that visibility will be reduced to a quarter-mile or less, making travel on roadways hazardous. Snow accumulations could reach 2 to 10 inches across the area, with winds gusting over 70 mph.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to move through the upper Midwest on Wednesday, creating the risk of strong tornadoes. Cities with the greatest risk of seeing severe weather include Peoria and Springfield, Illinois. Severe weather is also expected to move into Chicago; Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, Indiana; and Louisville, Kentucky.

ABC News’ Kenton Gewecke and Ginger Zee contributed to this report.

