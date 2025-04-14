Florida woman arrested for selling human remains on Facebook Marketplace: Police

Volusia County Jail

(ORANGE CITY, Fla.) — A Florida woman has been arrested for selling human remains on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Orange City Police Department.

Kymberlee Schopper, 52, was arrested last week and charged with the purchase or sale of human organs and tissue, according to court records.

“This is something I haven’t seen in the 17 years that I’ve worked for this agency,” Orange City Police Department Capt. Sherif El-Shami told ABC News. Orange City is located about a half hour north of Orlando.

Police began looking into Schopper’s store, Wicked Wonderland, back in December 2023, when they received a tip regarding a business within the city “attempting to sell human bones,” according to the charge affidavit.

The tip included images from the store’s Facebook page, which “advertised various human bones for sale, complete with pricing information,” the affidavit said.

Schopper’s store was allegedly selling two human skull fragments for $90, a human clavicle and scapula for $90, a human rib for $35, a human vertebrae for $35 and a partial human skull for $600, the affidavit said.

Police spoke to Ashley Lelesi, the co-owner of Wicked Wonderland, who said the store had been selling human bones for “several years and was unaware that it was prohibited in the state of Florida,” the affidavit said.

She confirmed to authorities that the store featured “multiple bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers,” the affidavit said. Lelesi said she had documentation for these transactions, but “could not provide it at that moment,” the affidavit said.

Schopper and Lelesi later met with police, where Schopper showed documentation from PayPal, but she had “redacted certain information to protect their privacy,” the affidavit said.

Schopper told police the bones were “indeed educational models” and that a warrant would be required if further information was needed, the affidavit said.

Police submitted five pieces of human bones from Wicked Wonderland as evidence, with the Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office finding that the fragments “likely represent two different individuals — one of possible archaeological origin and the other of anatomical origin,” according to the affidavit.

Schopper was taken into custody on Thursday and was released on a bail of $7,500 on Friday, according to court records. It is not immediately clear if Schopper has obtained a lawyer.

Lelesi has also been charged with the same crime, El-Shami told ABC News. It is not clear whether Lelesi is in police custody or has obtained a lawyer.

Schopper’s arraignment has been scheduled for May 1, according to court records.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

JFK assassination files one step closer to possible public release
Tetra Images/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The decades-long wait for the release of the government’s secret files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy could be nearing an end, with word from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) that a plan to make the documents public has been delivered to the White House under an order from President Trump.

“In accordance with the President’s executive order, ODNI submitted its plan to the White House,” a spokesperson for the office said in a Friday afternoon statement to ABC News.

However, it remains unclear how soon thousands of assassination-related documents will actually be declassified. The executive order the president signed last month required only the delivery of a plan by Friday’s deadline “for the full and complete release of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.”

Researchers and authors have expressed the hope that a national security establishment that has historically insisted on secrecy and dragged its heels for years on such requests from others would be spurred to fast action by Trump. But skepticism lingers among experts that any classified materials will be swiftly unredacted by officials at the CIA, FBI and other agencies.

“They face harder choices than Trump knew when he made this breezy proclamation,” author Jefferson Morley, founder of the website jfkfacts.org, told ABC News Friday. “How serious [Trump] was is going to be tested.”

Morley and other experts are particularly interested in having unfettered access to CIA documents regarding surveillance the spy agency conducted on Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Kennedy’s killing. The CIA first opened a file on Oswald following his attempted defection to the Soviet Union in 1959. In the months prior to the assassination, the agency tracked his visit to Mexico City, where he attempted to obtain a visa to travel to Cuba.

“If the Trump order is seriously implemented, we would get those files,” Morley said.

Congress voted in 1992 to have all of the government’s assassination-related documents declassified by 2017, a deadline that has been repeatedly extended by presidents Trump and Biden due to concerns raised by the national security agencies. Ongoing classification was necessary, they argued, to protect the names of agency employees, intelligence assets, sources and methods still in use by U.S. spies, as well as “still-classified covert action programs still in effect,” per a December 2022 CIA memo to the White House.

President Trump’s Jan. 23 order said he has determined that redactions are no longer “consistent with the public interest” and that “the release of these records is long overdue.”

Trump in that same order also requested a plan for the release of classified records related to the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, with a deadline of early March.

The National Archives, which holds custody of the assassination-related records, said in a statement to ABC News Friday that it “looks forward to implementing the President’s direction in partnership with our agency partners.”

F. Scott Fitzgerald statue stolen from outside site of the novelist’s former school
Saint Paul Police Department

(MINNESOTA) — A statue of famed novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald was stolen from outside a Minnesota building where he once attended school, police said.

The statue, which had been located outside the Academy Professional Building in Saint Paul, depicted a young Fitzgerald seated with a couple of books in his lap.

Now all that remains of the statue of “The Great Gatsby” author is part of his right hand.

Police said the statue is believed to have been cut free. Its owner, Ed Conley, told ABC Twin Cities affiliate KSTP a cutting torch is believed to have been used to free the statue. The bolts were also cut, he said.

“Disappointed for sure,” Conley, the founder of the real estate company CCI Properties, told the station.

The statue, which was located on the steps to the Academy Professional Building, was last known to be there on Feb. 3 and was reported missing four days later, police said.

The building was once home to the St. Paul Academy, which Fitzgerald attended from 1908 to 1911 as a teen. Conley said Fitzgerald wrote for the school paper and participated in plays while he attended the school.

He commissioned local artist Aaron Dysart to make the statue of the author nearly 20 years ago when he bought the building, which now houses office spaces.

“It was really fun to just highlight that history,” Conley told KSTP.

The statue of the author has been a fixture on various tours in the city, Conley said.

It would cost around $40,000 to replace the bronze statue, Conley told KSTP, estimating the metal could fetch several hundred dollars at a scrap yard.

Conley told KSTP he hopes to “resurrect” the statue and “bring it back to the community and have people enjoy it again.”

The investigation into the theft remains ongoing and there are no updates on any suspects or arrests, a Saint Paul Police Department spokesperson told ABC News on Wednesday.

Police asked anyone with information or who “recalls seeing suspicious activity” outside the building between Feb. 3 and 7 to call 651-291-1111.

‘Numerous’ homemade explosive devices discovered near park outside Dallas
‘Numerous’ homemade explosive devices discovered near park outside Dallas

(DALLAS) — “Numerous” homemade explosive devices were discovered by a citizen who was walking near a park outside of Dallas, according to authorities.

The person was in a wooded area near Wynne Park in Garland, when, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, they saw an open suitcase and items scattered near it — including what looked like explosives, the Garland Police Department said.

Garland is about 20 miles northeast of Dallas.

The Garland Police Bomb Unit and FBI bomb technicians rushed to the scene and determined “there were numerous live homemade explosive devices,” police said.

“Bomb technicians worked through the day and into the night to safely render each device inoperative,” police said in a statement Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Police said authorities are still working to establish where the devices came from and the suspect’s intent.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477). Garland Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000, police said.

