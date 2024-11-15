Fmr. Defense Secretary pushes back on nominee’s claim that women shouldn’t serve in combat units

Fmr. Defense Secretary pushes back on nominee’s claim that women shouldn’t serve in combat units
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta is among those pushing back on past comments made by President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to be the next defense secretary, who was critical of women being allowed to serve in combat units.

“I’m straight up just saying, we should not have women in combat roles,” Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, said in a recent podcast interview that aired last week.

“It hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated,” he said on the “The Shawn Ryan Show”.

Hegseth’s comments have raised concerns among former servicemembers with first-hand experience serving in integrated units, and from the former Defense Secretary Panetta, who in 2013 lifted the Pentagon’s ban on women serving in ground combat units.

“Those kinds of comments come from a past era and I think it’s important for him to take the time to really look at how our military is performing in an outstanding fashion,” Panetta told ABC News in an interview.

“We’ve got the best military in the world, and the reason is because we have the best fighting men and women in the world who are part of it,” he added.

“I just think that anybody who takes the time to really look at how women are performing in combat will come around and say that that’s exactly where they belong,” he said.

In the podcast interview, Hegseth said that the decision to allow women to serve in ground combat units has lowered the physical standards for those wishing to serve in those units.

Panetta recalled that in the lead-up to his decision, he pushed back on the notion that allowing women to serve in combat units would lower physical standards.

“We shouldn’t lower the standards. We should require that women have to meet exactly the same standards as men do, and that’s what they do,” he says he argued at the time. “They wouldn’t be in those positions if they weren’t able to be able to meet the standards that are required.”

Panetta said, “The mere fact that that has just not become an issue at all in terms of how the military has performed, is a reflection that the simple reason is because both men and women are living up to the same standards when it comes to fighting for America.”

Of the more than one million active-duty military personnel, 17.5% are women according to the Pentagon’s latest statistics.

The process of integrating women into combat units was a gradual one that began in 1993 when Defense Secretary Les Aspin issued an order that allowed women to fly in combat.

But women were not allowed to serve in ground combat units until 2013, when Panetta rescinded the ban that was subsequently enhanced in 2015 by Defense Secretary Ash Carter who cleared the path for women to serve in the jobs that were still limited to men, including some in special operations.

By 2019, more than 600 female Sailors and Marines were serving in combat arms units previously restricted to men, while more than 650 women held Army combat roles and over 1,000 had accessed Army combat specialties.

Currently more than 2,500 women serve in previously closed ground combat jobs, 152 women have passed the elite Ranger School test, and 10 of them serve as Rangers in the 75th Ranger Regiment, according to a review of military personnel information compiled by Retired Army Col. Ellen Haring, with the Service Women’s Action Network.

Haring points out that the full integration of women into combat units actually occurred during President Trump’s first term and that standards have never been lowered to accommodate women.

“Women have been serving in combat jobs for almost 10 years now and there is absolutely no evidence that women have harmed combat units,” she told ABC News. “In fact, many standards had to be established when they were considering admitting women because they had previously been loosely defined.”

“Those who claim they have been lowered have no actual knowledge of the training requirements or how women have been held to the exact same requirements,” she said. “If they think standards have changed or are different for women then I challenge them to go to Fort Moore today and watch the execution of training.”

Twenty years ago, Allison Jaslow headed a convoy security unit in Iraq that regularly came under smalls arms fire and was exposed to explosions from roadside bombs.

“Women have not only been in combat for some time, but many are tougher than many of their male counterparts. Need proof? Look at the women who’ve graduated from Ranger School, which is so grueling that around half of the men who enter it fail out,” said Jaslow in a statement issued in her role as the CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

“Those women deserve a Secretary of Defense who is aware of that reality and also ensures that the culture in the military embraces that reality – especially as we still continue to confront a recruitment crisis,” she added.

Garrett Jordan, a former Army captain, served in integrated combat units, and counts some of his female classmates at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point as among those who are now Army Rangers or have commanded infantry and armor companies.

“Women have served in combat arms units, in both command and enlisted positions, and continue to do so and excel,” he said.

As a former Army officer, Jordan said he is “well aware of the physical endurance, technical competence, and mental fortitude that it takes to serve in a tank unit and to perform the duties and responsibilities as a soldier in a combat arms branch.”

Jordan said women in the training classes he commanded “maintained the standard, just as much as their male counterparts,” he said.

“Ultimately, gender does not determine whether or not someone has the physical strength, or competency to serve in these units,” said Jordan. “There is a standard, and if soldiers, regardless of gender are meeting it, then they should have the opportunity to serve in these units.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Biden reflects on leaving 2024 race, mixed foreign policy legacy in final UNGA address
Biden reflects on leaving 2024 race, mixed foreign policy legacy in final UNGA address
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

(NEW YORK) — President Joe Biden delivered his farewell address to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, seeking to burnish his foreign policy legacy amid international turmoil.

“This is the fourth time I’ve had the great honor speaking to this assembly as president of the United States,” Biden said as he began his remarks. “It will be my last. I’ve seen a remarkable sweep of history.”

Biden also took a moment, near the end of his speech, to poignantly reflect on his decision to end his campaign for reelection.

“There’s so much more I want to get done,” Biden said. “As much as I love the job, I love my country more. I decided after 50 years of public service, it’s time for a new generation of leadership to take my nation forward.”

“My fellow leaders, let us never forget, some things are more important than staying in power. It’s your people,” he said, prompting applause. “It’s your people that matter the most. Never forget, we are here to serve the people, not the other way around.”

Even though Biden came into office with decades of foreign policy experience, he leaves behind a mixed record.

Biden touted his administration’s rebuilding of alliances, saying when he came into office he was “determined to rebuild my country’s alliances and partnerships to a level not previously seen.”

“We did just that,” Biden said.

But the two wars that started under his administration have no clear end in sight.

His presidency is winding down as the conflict in Ukraine continues to rage and the risk of an all-out war between Israel and Lebanon increases.

The president has said a top priority before the end of his administration is to end Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, but negotiations to achieve a cease-fire have stalled.

Tuesday’s speech marked one of his last high-profile chances to rally world leaders.

“Will we sustain our support to help Ukraine win this war and preserve its freedom, or walk away, let aggression be renewed and a nation be destroyed? I know my answer,” Biden said. “We cannot grow weary. We cannot look away and we will not let up on our support for not Ukraine.”

Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet separately with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House later this week. Harris will not be at UNGA.

With nearly 500 people killed in Lebanon on Monday alone from Israeli strikes, the escalating tensions in the Middle East and the threat of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, will surely overshadow other topics at the U.N.

Speaking on the escalation, Biden warned in his speech that “full-scale war is not in anyone’s interest.”

“A diplomatic solution is still possible,” he said. “In fact, it remains the only path to lasting security to allow the residents of both countries to return to their homes on the border safely. That’s what we’re working tirelessly to achieve.”

A senior administration said this meeting will allow for a range of officials to be in the same room to talk about the situation.

“This is one of the advantages of U.N. General Assembly. You literally have the whole world here. So, when you do have crises of the day, they’ll be addressed. And I have no doubt that the situation in the Middle East will be an important theme in a lot of a lot of the meetings, not just that the president has, but other senior U.S. officials who will be convening to talk about — about various aspects of the crisis and what we can do to stabilize the situation,” the official said.

“I think it’s an opportunity to talk about what we have achieved and what we what we still need to do, given a situation that is just heartbreaking where hostages have not been returned, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and as you know, just such a sensitive issue, and such a delicate and dangerous situation between Israel and Lebanon right now,” the official said.

The president “should’ve been more outspoken from the beginning about what Israel is doing,” said Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group, adding that “Netanyahu constantly bites the hand that feeds him.”

Notably, even though Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be at UNGA, there are currently no plans for Biden and Netanyahu to meet on the sidelines.

Where Biden has made strides is in stabilizing relations with China and strengthening alliances in the Indo-Pacific region: Biden launched a new security partnership with Australia, the U.K. and U.S. (AUKUS); he brought together Japan and South Korea — two countries with a rocky history — to work with the U.S. on defense and economic cooperation; Vietnam upgraded the U.S. to its highest level of diplomatic relations. (Biden is meeting with Vietnam’s general secretary this week.)

All of those relationships are part of Biden’s strategy to counter China’s influence in the region.

“These partnerships are not against any nation,” Biden said at UNGA. “They’re building blocks for a free, open, secure, peaceful Indo-Pacific.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump picks former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be Israeli ambassador
Trump picks former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be Israeli ambassador
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has nominated former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be the U.S. ambassador to Israel.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

The role, which will need to be confirmed by the Senate, will be a key appointment as tensions remain high in the Middle East.

Trump has long touted in campaign speeches that he would work to bring peace to the region. The president-elect has argued for Israel to “finish the job” on Hamas, but he’s offered little guidance on what action he might take in the region.

“He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him,” Trump said of Huckabee in the statement.

Huckabee, an evangelical Christian, is an outspoken supporter of the Israeli settlement movement.

“I think Israel has title deed to Judea and Samaria,” he said on a 2017 visit to Israel, according to CNN, using the biblical names for the West Bank.

“There are certain words I refuse to use. There is no such thing as a West Bank. It’s Judea and Samaria,” Huckabee said. “There’s no such thing as a settlement. They’re communities, they’re neighborhoods, they’re cities. There’s no such thing as an occupation.”

As a 2008 presidential candidate, Huckabee also said “there’s really no such thing as a Palestinian,” according to Buzzfeed, and has suggested that a Palestinian state could be constructed with land from Arab countries surrounding Israel.

Huckabee is the father of current Arkansas governor and former press secretary under Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

News of Huckabee’s selection comes as Trump’s new administration begins to take shape with a handful of picks either being shared by Trump or reported by ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump gets warm welcome from House Republicans in 1st stop back in Washington
Trump gets warm welcome from House Republicans in 1st stop back in Washington
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead. Via Flickr

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump was greeted with a standing ovation from House Republicans at his first stop back in Washington on Wednesday.

“It’s nice to win,” Trump said as he took the stage at the conference’s internal meeting at the Hyatt Regency near the Capitol.

Ahead of his arrival, House Speaker Mike Johnson celebrated Trump as the “comeback king.”

Trump smiled and shook Johnson’s hand and other top GOP brass on stage, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has been named as Trump’s U.S ambassador to the United Nations.

The meeting comes as Republicans inch closer to a majority in the House. While ABC News has not yet projected which party will control the chamber, Republicans are two seats away from the threshold with a dozen races still undecided.

House Republicans took an early victory lap as they came back to town Tuesday for the lame-duck session, saying they are prepared to enact Trump’s agenda on Day 1 of his administration come January.

“I just want to thank everybody,” Trump told the room. “You’ve been incredible. We worked with a lot of you to get you in, and you helped me, and you helped me too.”

As the press was being escorted out of the room, pool reporters noted Trump told lawmakers: “I suspect I won’t be running again unless you do something else, unless you say he’s so good we’ve got to figure something out.”

The friendly atmosphere comes ahead of Trump’s sit-down with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office, a return of a White House tradition that Trump flouted in 2020.

Trump landed at Joint Base Andrews for the first time since leaving office in January 2021 flanked by billionaire Elon Musk, a sign of some of the new faces that may dominate Trump’s orbit in his second term.

This is Trump’s first public appearance since his speech in the early hours after Election Day. He’s since huddled at Mar-a-Lago, where he’s been rolling out picks for Cabinet roles and other administration positions.

Musk has been weighing in on the decisions, ABC News previously reported.

On Tuesday, Trump announced Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would lead a what he’s calling a new “Department of Government Efficiency” to provide outside guidance on reforming federal agencies and cutting government “waste.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.