Following pardon, Hunter Biden is mired in debt and without a permanent home, court filing says
(WASHINGTON) Hunter Biden may have his freedom, but the son of former President Joe Biden now finds himself mired in debt, without a permanent home, and the target of ongoing attacks from the current president, Donald Trump, and his allies on Capitol Hill, according to a court filing.
In court papers filed Wednesday, Hunter Biden asked a federal judge to dismiss his lawsuit against online provocateur Garrett Ziegler because he “does not have the financial resources to continue litigating this case.”
Amid lagging sales of his art and his memoir, the younger Biden remains “several million dollars” in debt after fighting multiple federal criminal cases, claiming in an affidavit that he only sold one painting for $36,000 since late 2023, after selling 27 paintings in the previous couple of years at an average price of nearly $55,000.
“Given the positive feedback and reviews of my artwork and memoir, I was expecting to obtain paid speaking engagements and paid appearances, but that has not happened,” Hunter Biden wrote Wednesday.
He said that his “lack of financial resources has been exacerbated by the fires in the Pacific Palisades in early January, which has rendered my rental house unlivable for an extended period of time and, like many others in that situation, I am having difficulty in finding a new permanent place to live.”
A person close to Hunter Biden told ABC News that his rental did not burn down, but that immense damage to the surrounding properties had limited his access to his residence.
The affidavit chronicles a series of hardships since his father’s departure from office. Weeks before Trump’s inauguration, then-President Biden pardoned his son shortly before two federal judges were scheduled to sentence him for a pair of criminal convictions in Delaware and California, for which he faced the possibility of substantial prison time.
Hunter Biden has acknowledged taking out millions of dollars in loans from Kevin Morris, a Hollywood attorney who largely bankrolled Hunter Biden’s legal defense over the past five years. In congressional testimony last year, Morris said he expected Hunter Biden to repay those loans beginning in 2025, though it was not clear from the affidavit whether those loan repayments have begun.
Hunter Biden and his legal team are evaluating whether to continue litigating a handful of other lawsuits he filed in recent years against purveyors of his infamous laptop on a “case by case basis,” Hunter Biden wrote in Wednesday’s filing. Ziegler did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
One of those suits targets Patrick Byrne, the founder of Overstock.com and an avid supporter of President Trump. Hunter Biden sued Byrne in late 2023 for defamation for falsely accused Hunter Biden of trying to bribe Iran while his father was president — a claim that Hunter Biden said has subjected him to “harassment, intimidation, and harm.” Byrne has fought the defamation claim in court.
The trail in the case has been repeatedly delayed amid a protracted dispute over depositions from Byrne and an FBI agent that has thrown a wrench into the proceedings.
Byrne’s attorneys claim in court papers that Byrne fled to Dubai after he was told by U.S. officials “that the Venezuelan government has a $25,000,000 bounty on his head,” and said he preferred a deposition over Zoom “out of concern for his personal safety.” The parties ultimately agreed to a remote deposition in December that was expected to span seven hours over the course of three days, though it was unclear from the court docket when exactly the deposition occurred.
In court filings as part of that case, Hunter Biden has echoed his claims of financial hardship. He claimed that because of Byrne’s defamatory statements, he has suffered “lost economic opportunities” to the tune of nearly half a million dollars, citing lost memoir sales, lost art sales, and lost speaking opportunities.
Hunter Biden’s legal team has also subpoenaed the FBI, demanding testimony and documents from an agent whom Byrne claimed on social media could corroborate Byrne’s allegations against the younger Biden. But the FBI has so far rebuffed those efforts, and on Monday the Justice Department filed a motion in federal court in Washington, D.C., urging a federal judge there to quash the subpoena.
Meanwhile, Hunter Biden remains squarely on the minds of Trump and his loyalists in Congress. As one of his first acts in office, Trump signed an executive order revoking security clearances for 51 former intelligence officials who signed a letter asserting that the emergence of data from Hunter Biden’s laptop in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election bore similarities to prior Russian misinformation operations.
During a heated Oval Office confrontation between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week, Trump repeatedly invoked Hunter Biden’s name as part of a lengthy diatribe about the Russia investigation led by Robert Mueller:
And on Tuesday, two top Republican lawmakers invited IRS whistleblowers who revealed details of Hunter Biden’s tax filings as guests at Trump’s Joint Address to Congress.
The person close to Hunter Biden told ABC News that the former president’s son will continue pursuing his art career and plans to devote himself to initiatives meant to help people struggling with addiction. And despite the sentiments in his affidavit, Hunter Biden remains in “a good place to rebuild his life,” the person said.
(NEW JERSEY) — On Donald Trump’s first day in office, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy asked the president and his administration to “reexamine” New York City’s highly debated congestion pricing plan, the first of its kind in the nation, and its impact on the Garden State.
Murphy said Tuesday he has not yet heard from Trump on his letter, which requested that “New York’s congestion pricing scheme receive the close look it deserved but did not receive from the federal government last year.”
In the letter, Murphy noted the state plans to amend its pending lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration over congestion pricing. Murphy told reporters Tuesday that the Biden administration did an “incomplete” study on the impacts of the plan.
“The Biden administration, which is why we sued in the first place, did not do what is called an environmental impact study, which takes longer, but is more comprehensive,” Murphy said during a Q&A at an unrelated press event. “It would have included environmental impact on New Jersey. That’s why we took legal action. I’ve said publicly from moment one, we will live with the results of that study.”
“We’re asking the Trump administration to do what the Biden administration did not do,” he continued.
The congestion pricing plan, which launched on Jan. 5, newly charges passenger vehicles $9 to access Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours as part of an effort to ease congestion and raise funds for the city’s public transit system. The extra per-ride surcharge is 75 cents for taxis and black car services, and $1.50 for Ubers and Lyfts. During peak hours, small trucks and charter buses will be charged $14.40, while large trucks and tour buses must pay $21.60.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which manages the city’s subways as well as bridges and commuter rails, has said the toll enables it to issue $15 billion in bonds to help fund capital projects.
In response to Murphy’s letter to Trump, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters on Tuesday that if the congestion pricing plan is ultimately killed, “that comes with $15 billion more” the federal government will need to give to New York.
“That’s $15 billion of lost investment that we will need to have — not from the state, but from the federal government,” Hochul said during a presentation on the state’s 2026 executive budget.
In his letter to Trump, Murphy noted congestion pricing is one area where the Democratic governor believes their “priorities align.” He cited remarks Trump made during his campaign for president, in which he called the plan a “massive business killer and tax on New Yorkers, and anyone going into Manhattan,” as well as after the election, in which he called it the “worst plan in the history of womankind.”
“For my part, I am open to congestion pricing in concept,” Murphy wrote in the letter, though said the resulting plan is a “disaster for working- and middle-class New Jersey commuters and residents” who now need to pay a fee on top of bridge or tunnel tolls.
“And adding insult to injury, New Jersey communities are not being fully compensated for the additional traffic and attendant pollution that will be re-routed to them because of congestion pricing,” he wrote.
New York City’s congestion pricing plan got underway following a yearslong environmental review process. After postponing the launch of the program days before it was set to start last year, Hochul revived it with a new, phased-in toll plan that initially lowers the fee.
A week after the launch, preliminary data showed the plan is working, with an average of 7.5% fewer vehicles than would have been expected in the district without congestion pricing, officials said.
(CALIFORNIA) — A California man has agreed to pay more than $65,000 in restitution and faces up to a year in federal prison for operating a drone that collided with a firefighting aircraft during the early days of the Palisades Fire, prosecutors announced Friday.
Peter Akemann, 56, of Culver City, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft for the Jan. 9 drone collision, which damaged the Canadian “super scooper” and took it out of commission for several days amid the devastating fire, according to federal prosecutors in Los Angeles.
According to the plea agreement, filed Friday, Akemann admitted his reckless operation of the drone interfered with the firefighting aircraft’s operations and “posed an imminent safety hazard” to the two-person crew.
The impact of the collision caused an approximately 3-inch-by-6-inch hole in the aircraft’s left wing, prosecutors said. The aircraft, which is designed to scoop water from bodies of water and drop it on fires, was able to land safely and was taken out of service for approximately five days for repairs, prosecutors said.
“We’re in the largest wildfire ever to hit Southern California. We need all the planes that we can have at the time. And now we have one down for five days,” acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally said during a press briefing on Friday. “That has a real impact on operations.”
Investigators recovered parts of the damaged drone and were able to trace that to a specific drone, which led them to Akemann, prosecutors said.
Akemann launched the drone from the top of a parking garage in Santa Monica out of curiosity to observe the wildfire damage, but lost sight of it after it flew about 1.5 miles, according to McNally.
The Federal Aviation Administration had issued temporary flight restrictions at the time that prohibited drone operations near the Los Angeles County wildfires.
There is no evidence that the collision was intentional, according to FBI Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis.
McNally said the message to the public is “deterrence.”
“If you fly a drone around wildfires and you do so recklessly, law enforcement is going to find you and we’re going to hold you accountable,” he said.
Akemann has not yet entered a guilty plea. He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.
“Mr. Akemann is deeply sorry for the mistake he made by flying a drone near the boundary of the Palisades fire area on January 9, 2025, and for the resulting accident,” his attorneys, Vicki Podberesky and Glen Jonas, said in a statement to ABC News. “He accepts responsibility for his grave error in judgment and is cooperating with the government in effort to make amends.”
As part of the plea agreement, Akemann has agreed to pay full restitution to the government of Quebec, which supplied the super scooper, and the company that repaired the plane — estimated to be at least $65,169.
He has also agreed to complete 150 hours of community service in support of the Southern California wildfire relief effort, prosecutors said.
The misdemeanor offense carries a prison sentence of up to one year in federal prison. Any prison sentence will ultimately be determined by a judge, McNally said.
“I’ll highlight the fact that he has agreed to plead guilty and accept responsibility, which I think is important here,” McNally said.
Akemann’s attorneys said there are a “number of mitigating factors” that will be brought up in court, including his “reliance on the DJI Drone’s geo fencing safeguard feature and the failure of that feature.”
The Palisades Fire ignited on Jan. 7 and has burned more than 23,400 acres in Los Angeles County. It is now 98% contained, according to Cal Fire. Nearly 8,000 structures are estimated to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire.
(LOS ANGELES) — At least two people are dead and many more injured as several fires broke out across Southern California amid historically dry and windy conditions.
Tens of thousands were evacuated as more than 5,000 acres burned in the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles. At least 1,000 structures are estimated to have been destroyed in the fire.
Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire — which broke out miles away from the Palisades Fire, in Altadena — had grown to 2,227 acres with 0% containment.
Another blaze, the Hurst Fire, has also erupted and spread northeast of San Fernando, burning at least 500 acres.
Over 400,000 without power in California
Over 400,000 customers are without power in California, including 260,000 in Los Angeles County.
Jimmy Kimmel Live, Grey’s Anatomy among shows suspending production
Jimmy Kimmel Live as well as the dramas Grey’s Anatomy and Doctor Odyssey have suspended production amid the fires, according to ABC.
2 Canadian air tankers helping fight fires
Two Canadian air tankers are helping fight wildfires in California, according to Quebec Minister of Public Security Francois Bonnardel.
Bonnardel said in a post on X that California Gov. Gavin Newsom can “count on the government of Quebec” and Quebec’s forest fire protection agency for more support if needed.
-ABC News’ Victoria Beaule
2 California National Guard teams activated
Two highly trained, 22-person teams from the California National Guard have been called up to assist with the Los Angeles area fires.
“These hand crews have enduring relationships with CAL FIRE throughout the year,” Maj. Robert Woodson of the National Guard said in a statement. “As always the California National Guard stands by to support.”
Eaton Fire spreads to 10,600 acres
The Eaton Fire has spread to 10,600 acres with 0% containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
At least two residents have been reported dead due to the fire. Officials are urging residents to follow evacuation orders.
Nearly 2 dozen school districts close due to fires
Twenty-two of Los Angeles County’s 80 school districts are closed Wednesday due to fires and weather conditions in the region, according to the Los Angeles County Office of Education.
These school districts are reporting closures, according to the office:
Alhambra Unified School District Arcadia Unified School District Azusa Unified School District Baldwin Park Unified School District Bonita Unified School District Burbank Unified School District Duarte Unified School District El Monte City School District Glendale Unified School District Glendora Unified School District La Canada Unified School District Las Vírgenes School District Monrovia Unified School District Mountain View School District Pasadena Unified School District Rosemead School District San Gabriel Unified School District San Marino Unified School District Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District South Pasadena Unified School District Temple City Unified School District Valle Lindo School District
Additionally, several schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District are closed, officials said.
Newsom cancels trip to Carter’s funeral
California Gov. Gavin Newsom canceled his trip to Washington D.C., for former President Jimmy Carter’s memorial service amid the continued spread of multiple fires in Southern California.
President Joe Biden spoke to Newsom by phone on Wednesday to “receive the latest update on the wildfires across Los Angeles.” Biden is still expected to get a briefing later from Cal Fire officials.
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell also spoke with Newsom to get an update on the wildfires, according to a FEMA spokesperson. FEMA’s regional office in California is in constant communication with California Office of Emergency Services and the agency has deployed a FEMA liaison to their offices as the agency continues to monitor the situation closely.
The regional administrator for FEMA Region IX approved Fire Management Assistance Grants for the Palisades Fire to support the state with the control of the fires.
Vice President Harris’ LA neighborhood under evacuation order
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Los Angeles neighborhood is under an evacuation order, according to her office.
No one was in the home at the time, Ernie Apreza, a spokesperson for her office, said.
“She and the Second Gentleman are praying for the safety of their fellow Californians, the heroic first responders, and Secret Service personnel,” Apreza said on X.
Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, own a home in Brentwood, which Emhoff purchased in 2012 for $2.7 million.
-ABC News’ Molly Nagle
Actor Steve Guttenberg says he’s moving cars to allow fire trucks in
Actor Steve Guttenberg told “GMA3” he’s been moving abandoned vehicles to allow fire trucks in as the fire ravages the Pacific Palisades.
“It’s like a parking lot,” Guttenberg said. “When people abandon their cars, you’ve got to leave your keys in there, so guys like me can move them.”
Guttenberg said he’s been staying at a friend’s house, where they have no electricity but is otherwise “doing OK.”
“It’s just the biggest fire I’ve ever seen in my life,” Guttenberg said. “I got a lot of smoke in my lungs.”
While in the Palisades on Tuesday, he said it looked like there was a “volcano” on the sides of the hills.
“Now I never think I’m going to die, but this is one of those moments where I said, ‘Oh man, these could be the place I’m going to go,'” he said.
Air quality alert issued for Los Angeles due to wildfire smoke
An air quality alert has been issued for the Santa Monica Mountains, San Gabriel Valley and the Los Angeles County coastal areas due to increased fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke.
The alert will remain in effect until 5 p.m. PST.
“Particles in wildfire smoke can get deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems such as heart attacks, strokes, asthma attacks, and difficulty breathing. Everyone can be affected, but people with lung or heart disease, older adults, people who are pregnant, children, and those who spend a lot of time outdoors are at greater risk,” according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Los Angeles ‘not prepared for this type of widespread disaster’
Los Angeles County and all 29 fire departments in the county “are not prepared for this type of widespread disaster,” despite officials prepositioning resources from northern California, according to LAPD Chief James McDonnell.
“There are not enough firefighters in LA County to address four separate fires of this magnitude,” McDonnell said.
“The LA County Fire Department was prepared for one or two major brush fires, but not four — especially given the sustained winds and low humidities. Like our director of emergency management said, this is not a normal red flag alert,” McDonnell said.
Over 245,000 customers without power in LA County
At least 245,000 customers were without power as of 8:40 a.m. local time in Los Angeles County, according to poweroutage.us.
Officials urge residents to follow evacuation orders
California officials urged residents to follow evacuation orders to keep themselves and first responders out of danger as the fires continue to grow.
“There is nothing worth your life,” LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference Wednesday.
Officials said there has been a high number of injuries among those who did not follow evacuation orders.
Palisades Fire spreads to 5,000 acres
The Palisades Fire has spread to 5,000 acres with 0% of the fire contained.
At least 1,000 structures are estimated to have been destroyed in the fire.
2 dead, over 1,000 structures destroyed across LA County
Two civilians are dead and there have been a high number of injuries due to the Eaton Fire, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said at a press conference Wednesday.
The cause of death for the two people has not yet been determined.
There have also been about 100 structures destroyed in the Eaton Fire.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and it is under investigation.
Meanwhile, an estimated 1,000 structures have been destroyed in the Palisades Fire, which has grown to 5,000 acres, officials said.
While there are no known deaths, officials said there were injuries due to the fire.
“When they ask you to evacuate, evacuate. This is not a drill,” Kathryn Barger, the LA County chair supervisor, said at the press conference.
Eaton Fire grows to 2,227 acres
The Eaton Fire in Los Angeles has grown to 2,227 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire.
Wind gust of 100 mph recorded near Eaton Fire
A wind gust of 100 mph was recorded at 5 a.m. PST at Mountain Lukens in the San Gabriel Mountains, northeast of La Canada Flintridge — very close to the Eaton Fire — on Wednesday morning.
It is not only the winds creating dangerous conditions on Wednesday morning, it is also very dry.
In the last eight months, Los Angeles downtown has seen only 0.16 inches of rain. This makes May 6 to Dec. 31 the second-driest period on record.
-ABC News’ Max Golembo, Ginger Zee and Kenton Gewecke
Universal Studios Hollywood closed on Wednesday due to fires
Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk will be closed on Wednesday due to extreme winds and fire conditions.
“We will continue to assess the situation and expect to open for business tomorrow. The safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority,” Universal Studios said in a statement on X.
Over 150,000 customers without power in LA County
At least 150,000 customers were without power as of 6:45 a.m. local time n Los Angeles County, according to poweroutage.us.
Extreme winds making wildfire fight ‘extremely difficult,’ fire chief says
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Battalion Chief Brent Pascua told “Good Morning America” Wednesday that the “extreme fire activity” and winds of the Palisades blaze is unlike anything he had ever seen.
“For the local residents that may be in the area that are thinking about evacuating, if it’s a thought, I would say do it,” Pascua said. “The earlier the better. Have that go bag ready, have that emergency plan ready with your family and execute it so you’re all safe.”
Extreme and “erratic” Santa Ana winds of up to 40 mph are exacerbating the situation, Pascua said. “That makes this fire fight extremely difficult,” he added.
The winds, Pascua added, are “spreading fire faster than our crews can get in front of it. Our most important priority is life safety. We’re trying to get everyone out of the way. That way we do not have anyone hurt or killed.”
Asked if he had ever seen such conditions, Pascua replied, “I have not.”
“I have seen a lot of Santa Ana fires get up to 40, 50 miles an hour,” he continued. “Last night I saw light poles being blown over, utility poles being blown over just from the wind, not even from the fire.”
Santa Ana winds expected to coincide with growing fires
A damaging Santa Ana wind event is set to continue through to Wednesday afternoon coinciding with several growing wildfires in the Los Angeles County area.
Wind gusts of up to 99 mph were recorded in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, 98 mph in the Santa Monica Mountains and 84 mph at Hollywood Burbank Airport.
An “extreme” fire warning is currently encompassing Malibu, Burnbank, Simi Valley and San Fernando. A “critical” fire danger extends to the east of San Diego.
Los Angeles and Orange Country are subject to “Particularly Dangerous Situation” red flag warnings until 4 p.m. PST Wednesday.
Relative humidity levels also remain below 10% in the area. Los Angeles recorded its sixth driest October to December period on record to close out 2024.
Winds are expected to weaken and relative humidity to climb from Thursday into Friday.
-ABC News’ Max Golembo
Hurst Fire expands to 500 acres
The Hurst Fire in Sylmar had expanded to 500 acres as of 1:50 a.m. PT, per an update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The fire northeast of San Fernando was at zero percent containment, Cal Fire said, with the cause of the blaze still under investigation.
-ABC News’ Marilyn Heck
Harris promises more support for California to fight ‘devastating’ fires
Vice President Kamala Harris said her “heart goes out to all those being impacted by the devastating wildfires in Southern California.”
In a Wednesday morning statement, Harris said she and her husband “are praying for our fellow Californians who have evacuated and we are thinking of the families whose homes, businesses and schools remain in harm’s way.”
“We are deeply grateful for the heroic first responders who are risking their own safety to fight the flames and help keep communities safe,” Harris added.
The vice president said she had been briefed on the situation and was receiving “regular updates” on the fires. “I am also urging residents in the affected areas to listen to local officials, remain vigilant and evacuate immediately if told to do so,” she added.
The White House is “committed to ensuring that no community has to respond to this disaster alone,” Harris said, noting the mobilization of federal resources to suppress the fires and assist those affected.
“As a proud daughter of California, I know the damage that wildfires have on our neighbors and communities,” Harris said.
“I also know that the impact is often felt long after the fire is contained. As we respond and as Californians recover, I will ensure that our administration is in constant contact with state and local officials.”
-ABC News’ Justin Gomez
James Woods recounts ‘losing everything at once’ in Palisades Fire
Actor James Woods documented the spread of the Palisades Fire into homes in the hills around Los Angeles on Tuesday, writing in posts to X that “all the smoke detectors are going off in our house” as the blaze approached.
“I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long,” Woods wrote. “It feels like losing a loved one.”
“It tests your soul, losing everything at once,” he added.
-ABC News’ Marilyn Heck
1,400 firefighters deployed to ‘unprecedented’ fires, Newsom says
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than 1,400 firefighting personnel and hundreds of “prepositioned assets” have been deployed to battle the “unprecedented fires” ravaging parts of Los Angeles.
“Emergency officials, firefighters, and first responders are all hands on deck through the night to do everything possible to protect lives,” Newsom said in a post to X.
Hurst Fire burns 100 acres in Sylmar
The Hurst Fire — burning in Sylmar, north of San Fernando — expanded to 100 acres as of early Wednesday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
Santa Clarita City issued mandatory evacuation orders for four areas of the city — Newhall Pass, Wildwood, Eternal and Calgrove.
-ABC News’ Lissette Rodriguez
Los Angeles schools to close amid fire threat
The Los Angeles County Office of Education reported Wednesday school closures in 19 districts due to spreading wildfires and related weather conditions.
Among them was the Los Angeles Unified School District, which announced that six schools will close on Wednesday “due to the fire activity across the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area.”
In a statement, the district said Kenter Canyon Charter Elementary, Canyon Charter Elementary School, Marquez Charter Elementary School, Palisades Charter Elementary School, Paul Revere Charter Middle School and Topanga Elementary Charter School would all be closed.
Los Angeles’ Griffith Park will also be closed, while classes at the North Hollywood High School’s Zoo Magnet are cancelled, the district announcement said.
“Students at the six closed schools will pivot to continuity of learning where they will have access to academically enriching digital resources,” the district said.
Los Angeles Unified said it would “continue monitoring the situation” and, if necessary, extend online learning into Thursday.
“The high winds and red flag warnings will remain through Wednesday and Thursday,” it added.
“We urge everyone to be careful and cautious when commuting to school or work, especially in areas with extreme wind and heavy smoke. Please make the right decision for you and do not compromise your safety or security.”
Eaton Fire spreads to 1,000 acres
The fire that broke out at about 6:12 p.m. near Eaton Canyon in Pasadena had spread by midnight to about 1,000 acres, the Angeles National Forest said in an update.
-ABC News’ Marilyn Heck
Pasadena issues mandatory evacuation orders
The City of Pasadena issued mandatory evacuation orders for the area north of Orange Grove and Rosemead Boulevard, east of Lake Avenue and west of Michillinda Avenue as the nearby Eaton Fire continued to grow.
The city earlier said on its X account that those subject to emergency evacuation orders should go to the Pasadena Convention Center.
The Eaton Fire is burning in the hills northeast of the city, posing a direct threat to the northern suburb of Altadena.
Firefighter injured, ‘multiple’ people burned in Palisades Fire Erik Scott, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said that a 25-year-old female firefighter “sustained a serious head injury” during the response to the devastating Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County on Tuesday evening.
“She received immediate treatment at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation,” Scott said in a statement posted to X.
Scott also said that “multiple burn victims” were identified “walking toward a nearby restaurant,” which he later identified as Dukes.
“Incident operations redirected medical resources to the location to provide evaluation and treatment,” he added.
-ABC News’ Marilyn Heck
Palisades Fire burning at 5 football fields per minute
With the winds picking up Tuesday evening, the Palisades Fire is burning at the rate of five football fields per minute, according to CalFire.
The winds around the fire are expected to increase to up to 80 miles per hour through the night.
Eaton Fire grows to 400 acres
The Eaton Fire is now at an estimated 400 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
“Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions,” CalFire said in a statement.
Fifteen streets in Altadena are under mandatory evacuation.
LAFD summons off-duty firefighters to help combat multiple fires
The Los Angeles Fire Department called on all of its firefighters to report for duty on Tuesday night as multiple brush fires relentlessly raged on in Southern California.
In a post on X, the LAFD wrote, “All #LAFD members currently off-duty are to call [in] with their availability for recall.”
The summons came at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time.
New fire breaks out in eastern Los Angeles
A second fire broke out Tuesday evening, in Altadena, California, located in eastern Los Angeles County.
Fueled by rapid winds, the Altadena-based brush fire quickly grew from 10 acres to 200 acres in just 30 minutes.
The Eaton Fire prompted evacuations as high winds are set to continue overnight, the Angeles National Forest said in a post on X.
Biden urges residents to heed evacuation warnings
President Joe Biden is urging Los Angeles residents to heed evacuation warnings as two wildfires burn out of control.
Biden, who is in Los Angeles, was briefed twice throughout the day Tuesday as the flames spread and “encourages residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant and heed the warnings of local officials—especially if ordered to evacuate,” the White House said in a statement.
Biden traveled to California for a ceremony to designate two new national monuments.
Evacuation order issued in Santa Monica
The City of Santa Monica issued an evacuation order for all areas of the city north of San Vicente Boulevard.
There is an “Immediate threat to life” in the area due to the Palisades fire, the order warned.