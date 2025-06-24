Food Network announces final Anne Burrell appearance, special programming to honor the late chef
Food Network has announced the air date for celebrity chef Anne Burrell‘s final appearance on Worst Cooks in America in the wake of the longtime host’s sudden death.
Food Network announced Monday that it will air Burrell’s final appearance on the show on July 28. The network will also air “a curated selection of encore episodes featuring Anne” on Wednesday starting at 10 p.m. ET, to “highlight her extraordinary talent as a chef, competitor and teacher.”
“Anne Burrell was a one-of-a-kind talent whose loss is being deeply felt by family, friends and fans,” Betsy Ayala, head of food content for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in the announcement. “With these special programming events, we hope to honor Anne and celebrate her impact on Food Network and beyond, and to offer fans a way to remember her passion and culinary prowess that ran through everything she did.”
Burrell was found “unconscious and unresponsive” inside her Brooklyn home just before 8 a.m. on June 17, according to police. An autopsy to determine the cause of her death will be performed, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner said last week.
Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem is just days away, set to premiere Sunday on MGM+. Though Rome Flynn is new to the cast this season, he tells ABC Audio he was very familiar with the show.
“Kelvin Harrison is one of my homies. So he told me about the show when he was filming it. And I was like, I’ll start watching it just for him. And then I got hooked,” Rome shares.
Now he stars as a young Frank Lucas, a real-life drug lord in the 1960s and ’70s, portraying him “at a stage of his life where we haven’t seen him.” To prepare for the role, Rome says he “looked into the average everyday life of a man during that time period,” as well as the experience of a man in his early 20s and a man from the South, and integrated those “to create this amazing storyline of [Frank] kind of coming out of his cocoon and being a butterfly.”
“He’s about to ascend into Harlem and he has no idea what he’s going to become, but he has big plans for himself in the future,” Rome says of Frank. He notes his character is an integral part of the story of crime boss Bumpy Johnson, portrayed in the show by Forest Whitaker.
Much like he did when he worked alongside Viola Davis on How to Get Away with Murder, Rome says he took mental notes from their time on set together.
“I learned just his professionalism but also his approach to the work,” he says of acting with Forest. “When you see people who are great at what they do, I think part of it is just allowing them to do that and staying out the way and just watching it happen.”
Halle Bailey is requesting sole legal and physical custody of her son, Halo Saint Granberry, whom she shares with rapper, YouTuber and Twitch streamer DDG.
A judge granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday for Bailey, 25, against DDG, 27, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.
In her petition, the singer and Little Mermaid star accused DDG of starting “drama” and “badmouthing” her to his fans “whenever he wishes to cause upset.” She also claimed DDG had accused her of “withholding” their son from him and told his online audience that she had been “with other men.”
“This is false,” Bailey stated, claiming that she had “requested a set schedule” for him to see their son, but DDG had refused. She also accused DDG of creating a “fire storm of media around ‘freeing Halo'” from her and for “threatening” to take Halo from her and withhold child support, even though she claimed DDG had “never paid” her child support.
Bailey noted that she and DDG ended their romantic relationship in 2024 after two years together. They previously welcomed their son in December 2023.
Bailey alleged that DDG had been physically and verbally abusive with her since their split, which Bailey claimed was due to DDG’s “temper and lack of respect towards me.” She also claimed that “incidents of physical abuse” allegedly occurred before her son was born.
She accused DDG of multiple instances of harassment, with things allegedly escalating in January, when she claimed DDG was “very agitated” when picking up their son from her home.
“Halo was crying,” Bailey said. “I repeatedly pleaded with him to stop calling me a b****. I felt very nervous that he was taking Halo with him and was very agitated; I did not feel safe leaving a baby with him in this state. I also wanted to know when he would bring Halo back. He would not tell me.”
She claimed the argument “escalated” and “things got physical between us.”
“We fought each other, wrestling and tussling,” she claimed. “At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”
Bailey further claimed that DDG entered her home in March without permission, stating that she had footage of the alleged encounter from her Ring doorbell camera. She claimed that the alleged encounter left her “feeling very unsafe and nervous that he would enter my home again when I was there.”
A few days after that incident, Bailey claimed DDG stopped by her home again to see their son. She stated that she and Halo were both sick with RSV and that she didn’t want DDG to take his son because of their illness.
Bailey claimed DDG “became angry” with her, “unplugged the Ring camera” after seeing it was recording and then locked her out of her home.
Most recently, on Mother’s Day, Bailey claimed DDG accused her of “being with other men” when she went on a short vacation with her sister and Halo.
The actress claimed that when Halo is in DDG’s care, their son is usually left with DDG’s mother.
“I cannot keep living like this,” Bailey stated. “I never know when he is going to demand our son be in his Mother’s care and whether I will be subjected to his threats and abuse.”
Bailey also stated that she wants Halo to be close with DDG’s family but said DDG “should be present instead of simply leaving Halo with his family for days.”
Good Morning America has reached out to Bailey’s rep and DDG’s management for comment.
