Food Network announces final Anne Burrell appearance, special programming to honor the late chef

Halle Bailey is requesting sole legal and physical custody of her son, Halo Saint Granberry, whom she shares with rapper, YouTuber and Twitch streamer DDG.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday for Bailey, 25, against DDG, 27, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.

In her petition, the singer and Little Mermaid star accused DDG of starting “drama” and “badmouthing” her to his fans “whenever he wishes to cause upset.” She also claimed DDG had accused her of “withholding” their son from him and told his online audience that she had been “with other men.”

“This is false,” Bailey stated, claiming that she had “requested a set schedule” for him to see their son, but DDG had refused. She also accused DDG of creating a “fire storm of media around ‘freeing Halo'” from her and for “threatening” to take Halo from her and withhold child support, even though she claimed DDG had “never paid” her child support.

Bailey noted that she and DDG ended their romantic relationship in 2024 after two years together. They previously welcomed their son in December 2023.

Bailey alleged that DDG had been physically and verbally abusive with her since their split, which Bailey claimed was due to DDG’s “temper and lack of respect towards me.” She also claimed that “incidents of physical abuse” allegedly occurred before her son was born.

She accused DDG of multiple instances of harassment, with things allegedly escalating in January, when she claimed DDG was “very agitated” when picking up their son from her home.

“Halo was crying,” Bailey said. “I repeatedly pleaded with him to stop calling me a b****. I felt very nervous that he was taking Halo with him and was very agitated; I did not feel safe leaving a baby with him in this state. I also wanted to know when he would bring Halo back. He would not tell me.”

She claimed the argument “escalated” and “things got physical between us.”

“We fought each other, wrestling and tussling,” she claimed. “At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

Bailey further claimed that DDG entered her home in March without permission, stating that she had footage of the alleged encounter from her Ring doorbell camera. She claimed that the alleged encounter left her “feeling very unsafe and nervous that he would enter my home again when I was there.”

A few days after that incident, Bailey claimed DDG stopped by her home again to see their son. She stated that she and Halo were both sick with RSV and that she didn’t want DDG to take his son because of their illness.

Bailey claimed DDG “became angry” with her, “unplugged the Ring camera” after seeing it was recording and then locked her out of her home.

Most recently, on Mother’s Day, Bailey claimed DDG accused her of “being with other men” when she went on a short vacation with her sister and Halo.

The actress claimed that when Halo is in DDG’s care, their son is usually left with DDG’s mother.

“I cannot keep living like this,” Bailey stated. “I never know when he is going to demand our son be in his Mother’s care and whether I will be subjected to his threats and abuse.”

Bailey also stated that she wants Halo to be close with DDG’s family but said DDG “should be present instead of simply leaving Halo with his family for days.”

Good Morning America has reached out to Bailey’s rep and DDG’s management for comment.

