Food Network chef Anne Burrell died by suicide, acute intoxication, medical examiner confirms

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Chef Anne Burrell died by suicide, ABC News confirmed.

It’s been just over five weeks since Burrell was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home on June 17. The City of New York Office of Chief Medical Examiner concluded its investigation on Thursday, determining suicide as her cause of death.

The chef died by “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine,” the medical examiner said.

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she married in October 2021, and his son, Javier; her mother, Marlene Burrell; her sister, Jane Burrell-Uzcategui, and Jane’s children; and her brother, Ben Burrell.

Burrell was a longtime co-host of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America, and she left a lasting impact on her culinary TV family.

Tributes poured in from all corners of the food world in the days following her sudden death, with sentiments from fellow titans of the industry like Tyler Florence, Alex Guarnaschelli and Elizabeth Falkner, who shared fond memories and deep remorse for the loss on social media.

Burrell was born on Sept. 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, and developed a passion for cooking early on, inspired by her mother’s home-cooked meals and TV icon Julia Child.

As a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in 1996, Burrell went on to study at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners, where she honed her love for Italian cuisine through apprenticeships across the country.

Upon returning to the U.S. in 1998, Burrell worked at kitchens in New York City under Lidia Bastianich and later led the kitchen at Savoy in SoHo, where she crafted Mediterranean-inspired dishes over an open wood fire.

After several years in the restaurant world, Burrell transitioned to teaching at the Institute of Culinary Education.

She began her television career as a sous chef on Iron Chef America, eventually landing her own Emmy-nominated show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which ran for nine seasons.

Burrell was an early star and staple figure on Food Network, appearing in shows including Chopped, Chef Wanted and Food Network Star, most recently competing in House of Knives in 2025.

The new season of Worst Cooks in America, featuring Burrell’s final appearance as a mentor, premieres on Food Network on Monday at 9 p.m. ET and streams the next day on HBO Max.

She also authored two cookbooks, including The New York Times bestseller Cook Like a Rock Star.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Verity’ film gets new release date and more
In brief: ‘Verity’ film gets new release date and more

The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s novel Verity has a new release date. The movie will now release on Oct. 2, 2026, Deadline reports. It was originally scheduled to release on May 15, 2026. Michael Showalter directs the film, which will star Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett

Guy Ritchie is no longer directing Road House 2. The director has exited the Amazon MGM film, according to Variety. Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his starring role as Dalton in the film, which begins production in September. Will Beall wrote the script for the upcoming sequel …

Dr. Collins will not be a part of The Pitt season 2. Tracy Ifeachor is not returning for season 2 of the hit medical drama, Deadline reports. Ifeachor portrayed the fourth-year resident during season 1. The news that she will not return for season 2 comes after Ifeachor shared on Instagram that it was a “blessing” to play Dr. Collins during season 1 …

Tom Cruise to receive an honorary Academy Award
Tom Cruise to receive an honorary Academy Award
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images

Tom Cruise is set to receive an honorary Oscar.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the entertainers who will receive honorary Academy Awards at the 2025 Governors Awards.

Along with Cruise, choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas will receive honorary Oscars at the upcoming ceremony. Additionally, Dolly Parton is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The trophies will be presented at the 16th annual Governors Awards on Nov. 16 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.

“This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact,” AMPAS President Janet Yang said in a statement.

As for what led to Cruise’s recognition, Yang said it was his “incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community [that] has inspired us all.”

Yang said Parton “exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts.”

Allen’s recognition comes from her history as “a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose work has captivated generations and crossed genres,” Yang said, before also recognizing the production design from Thomas.

“Wynn Thomas has brought some of the most enduring films to life through a visionary eye and mastery of his craft,” Yang said.

Cruise has been nominated for three Oscars. Allen has choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times. Thomas is known for his work on Spike Lee‘s films, including Do The Right Thing and Malcolm X. Parton is being recognized for her humanitarian work, which includes her organizations the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Zoe Saldaña fell sick immediately after she won her Oscar: ‘I collapsed right after’
Zoe Saldaña fell sick immediately after she won her Oscar: ‘I collapsed right after’
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Zoe Saldaña won her first Oscar back in March. Three months after the awards ceremony, the actress is opening up about what happened backstage during the ceremony.

“It was all beginning to become a blur, it was such a beautiful journey leading up to the Oscars. I don’t think I was there as myself [that day], my 13-year-old self was there,” Saldaña said while appearing on Live with Kelly & Mark on Wednesday.

Saldaña said after she gave her acceptance speech she became sick backstage.

“I collapsed right after. I lost my voice within an hour after I won the award,” Saldaña said. “I couldn’t stand on those heels that I had. All I wanted to do was crawl in bed and maybe cry. I don’t know why, I needed to cry.”

According to Saldaña, her body was running on pure adrenaline, and that’s what led to her feeling ill.

“Your immune system is in optimal condition, but once, you know, you tell your body that it’s over, then everything sort of collapses.”

