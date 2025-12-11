For 2nd time, grand jury refuses to indict New York AG Letitia James: Sources

(VIRGINIA) — For a second time in recent days, a federal grand jury in Virginia has refused to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James for alleged mortgage fraud, sources said.  

The grand jury rejected the Department of Justice’s attempt to refile the case after a federal judge dismissed an earlier case based on the unlawful appointment of the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia. 

Federal prosecutors on Thursday failed to convince a majority of grand jurors to approve charges that James misled a bank to obtain favorable loan terms on a home mortgage, according to sources.

The charges were presented to a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia’s Alexandria branch after a grand jury in Norfolk, Virginia, last week rejected the charges

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

“This unprecedented rejection makes even clearer that this case should never have seen the light of day,” James’ attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement. “Career prosecutors who knew better refused to bring it, and now two different grand juries in two different cities have refused to allow these baseless charges to be brought. Any further attempt to revive these discredited charges would be a mockery of our system of justice.”

Prosecutors have alleged that James, who successfully brought a civil fraud case against now-President Donald Trump last year, falsely listed a home she purchased in 2020 as a second home instead of an investment property in order to save potentially $19,000 over the life of the loan with a more favorable mortgage rate. 

As ABC News previously reported, prosecutors who investigated James for possible mortgage fraud found evidence that appeared to undercut some of the allegations in the indictment of James secured in September — including the degree to which James allegedly personally profited from her purchase of the property.

James has denied all wrongdoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Posts

White House physician says Trump’s imaging test results were ‘perfectly normal’ in memo
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One on November 16, 2025, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The White House released the results of President Donald Trump’s recent advanced imaging tests on Monday, describing them as “perfectly normal.”

The memo from Dr. Sean Barbabella, physician to the president, said Trump underwent the scans during a medical examination in October “because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health” and that the tests are “preventative.”

Barbabella said the imaging helps confirm Trump’s overall health and identifies any early issues before they become serious.

Although Trump referred to the tests as an MRI, Barbarella did not use the term in his memo.

The cardiac imaging test, which looks at the heart and its blood vessels, showed no evidence of arterial narrowing, Barbabella wrote. Arterial narrowing is a condition that occurs when plaque builds up and reduces blood flow, causing symptoms including chest pain and shortness of breath.

Additionally, Trump’s cardiac scan did not show abnormalities in the heart or major vessels, according to Barbabella, and his heart chambers were described as normal in size with no signs of inflammation or clotting.

When the chambers of the heart are either too big or too small, this can cause the organ to work harder than usual to pump blood throughout the body.

“Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health,” Barbabella wrote.

Barbabella also wrote in the memo that Trump’s abdominal imaging scan was normal with all major organs appearing healthy and well-perfused, meaning with a high blood flow relative to their size.

“Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns,” he wrote. “This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health.”

Trump said during a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One in late October that he received an MRI as part of “advanced imaging” tests at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, but didn’t answer questions on what the scan was for.

On Sunday, Trump said he was fine with the MRI results being released, but was unsure of the area of the body that was scanned.

“So, if they want to release it, it’s okay with me to release it. It’s perfect,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One. “But if you want to have it released, I’ll release it, absolutely.”

When asked which body part received MRI scanning, Trump replied, “I have no idea. It was just an MRI — what part of the body? It wasn’t the brain, because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.”

Suspect identified in Kansas shootout that injured 4 law enforcement officers
Facebook / Kansas Bureau of Investigation

(NEW YORK) — The suspect who was killed in a shootout over the weekend that left four Kansas law enforcement officers injured was identified on Sunday as a 22-year-old man, whose grandfather was also hurt in the incident, authorities said.

The suspect, Stephen M. McMillan, allegedly opened fire on officers who responded to a “domestic disturbance” call at his family’s rural farmhouse in Osage County, Kansas, at around 10:30 on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

Three Osage County Sheriff’s Department deputies and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper were shot in the confrontation that unfolded near Carbondale, about 16 miles south of Topeka, authorities said.

Two wounded deputies underwent surgery overnight at Stormont-Vail Regional Medical Center in Topeka and were listed in good condition, the KBI said in a statement on Sunday. The third deputy was discharged from the hospital, according to the KBI.

The injured highway patrol trooper was initially treated for a gunshot wound at Stormont-Vail Regional Health Center and later transferred to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, according to the KBI. He has since been released, officials said.

McMillan’s 77-year-old grandfather, whose name was not released, remained hospitalized as of Saturday evening with a gunshot injury and is expected to survive, according to the KBI.

During a news conference on Saturday, Col. Erik Smith, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, said the shooting occurred after a woman at the farmhouse called 911 seeking help for a domestic disturbance that was unfolding.

Upon arrival, the officers encountered the allegedly armed McMillan standing outside the residence, authorities said.

“After being on scene for less than 10 minutes, gunfire erupted,” Smith said.

Five officers, including an additional highway patrol trooper who was not injured, opened fire on the suspect outside the farmhouse, killing him, according to KBI Director Tony Mattivi, who also said McMillan’s grandfather was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation by the KBI, Mattivi said.

Object that hit United flight’s windshield may have been weather balloon, company says
@JonNYC/ X

(NEW YORK) — A United Airlines flight diverted to Salt Lake City last week after an object struck the plane’s windshield at 36,000 feet, causing it to crack and injuring the pilot, according to the airline and officials.

Amid the mystery of what could have hit the plane’s windshield, on Monday night, WindBorne Systems, a long-duration smart weather balloon company, released a statement saying the object that hit and cracked United flight’s windshield may have been a weather balloon from the company.

The company said it is working with FAA and the NTSB on the investigation. 

“We are working closely with the FAA on this matter. We immediately rolled out changes to minimize time spent between 30,000 and 40,000 feet. These changes are already live with immediate effect. Additionally, we are further accelerating our plans to use live flight data to autonomously avoid planes, even if the planes are at a non-standard altitude. We are also actively working on new hardware designs to further reduce impact force magnitude and concentration,” WindBorne said in a statement.

The windshield is being transported to the National Transportation Safety Board’s laboratory as the investigation continues.

Data from flight tracking website Flight Radar24 shows the plane was 36,000 feet in the air when an object hit the windshield. The flight then descended to a lower altitude, following standard protocol, before making an emergency landing at Utah’s Salt Lake City International Airport.

“This is an extraordinary situation in terms of the glass being able to create any damage at all to the people in the cockpit, and what it might have hit at 36,000 feet. That’s really the great puzzle,” said ABC News aviation analyst John Nance.

Aircraft windshields are designed with multiple layers to be able to sustain damage caused by things like a bird strike, weather or even debris, but experts say it’s rare for it to be a bird strike that high in the sky.

“You’re talking about a bird at that altitude. It’s very, very rare to say the least, you’re talking about maybe a drone, a weather balloon, anything of that nature that has enough mass to be able to cause this kind of shattering,” said Nance.

United Airlines said the Boeing 737-MAX 8 with 134 passengers landed safely in Utah “to address damage to its multilayered windshield.” Officials said the pilot was treated for minor injuries.

Heather Ramsey, a college student and a passenger onboard, said she first noticed something was weird about 50 minutes into the flight, even before any announcements, when she overheard one of the flight attendants sharply raising her voice and telling the other to stop the service and get to the back of the cabin.

Shortly after, Ramsey said the pilot made an announcement of the flight diverting.

“The aircraft has collided with an object and a window in the cockpit has shattered, so we need to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City,” Ramsey told ABC News, recalling the pilot’s message.

The images of the cracked windshield were first shared on social media by aviation account JonNYC.

The airline said passengers were accommodated on another aircraft to Los Angeles later that day and United is working with its team to return the plane to service.

