Foresight CEO flees country

Foresight Health CEO Sameer Suhail has fled the country and is now listed as a plastic surgeon in Dubai, according to the news site Block Club Chicago.

Suhail was indicted in Illinois on federal charges last year. He was mentioned in new indictments against a former Chicago hospital CEO for sending millions of dollars in contracts to companies run by Suhail.

Foresight purchased the old Patrick County hospital building with plans to reopen it. A Tennessee health care company took over the project.

