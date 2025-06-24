Former B-2 pilot shares details behind Iran nuclear facility strikes
(WASHINGTON) — A decade of planning and complex deception tactics made last weekend’s historic B-2 bomber strike on Iran possible, according to retired Gen. Robert Spalding, who said he helped develop the original mission plans.
The operation, named “Operation Midnight Hammer,” marked the U.S. military’s largest-ever deployment of B-2 stealth bombers and first use of 30,000 pound bunker-buster bombs in combat, Pentagon officials said. The 30-hour precision strike targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities, making it the longest B-2 mission since 2001, according to officials.
“Everything worked perfectly,” Spalding, a former B-2 pilot and senior director at the National Security Council, told ABC News.
Spalding, who said he helped develop the mission plan years ago, told ABC News the operation required more than a decade of preparation, including extensive work on weapons systems and planning.
The mission’s success relied heavily on keeping Iran in the dark about the incoming attack. The U.S. military used decoy bombers sent to Guam to throw off potential tracking. Spalding said that hiding such an operation has become more challenging in today’s connected world.
“With smartphones and flight tracking nowadays, we have to account for all kinds of data that could tip off the enemy,” Spalding said.
The B-2’s unique flying wing design makes it ideal for this mission. Its lack of a conventional fuselage and tail allows for a low radar cross-section, making the aircraft difficult for radar to detect.
“The B-2 has two bomb bays that can carry very large weapons, and these bunker-buster bombs were specifically made to fit them,” Spalding said.
He added that while Israeli forces had already weakened Iran’s air defenses, the B-2’s stealth capabilities were crucial to the mission’s success.
The extended flight time presented its own challenges. Pilots had to conduct six to seven midair refuelings, each taking about 30 minutes.
“There’s a strict schedule of sleep and diet before and during the flight to keep pilots alert during critical moments,” Spalding said.
The strikes were aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, U.S. officials said. President Donald Trump called the operation “very successful” in a Truth Social post on Saturday evening.
(WASHINGTON) — After his deportation was temporarily blocked by a Supreme Court order, 19-year-old Venezuelan migrant Alessandro Paredes spoke to ABC News from a detention center in Texas.
“This is not being done by law, this is totally illegal and it’s out of the blue,” Paredes said, recounting the attempted deportation on Friday.
“We get grabbed in the morning, about four in the morning, and just get taken into a van. They tried to put us into a plane,” he said from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson, Texas.
Paredes said that before arriving at an airport, the van he was in suddenly turned around and returned him and other detainees to Bluebonnet.
In a statement to ABC News, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted the order from the Supreme Court that blocked deportations from the Northern District and said the White House is confident the actions by the administration are lawful.
“President Trump promised the American people to use all lawful measures to remove the threat of terrorist illegal aliens, like members of TdA, from the United States. We are confident in the lawfulness of the Administration’s actions and in ultimately prevailing against an onslaught of meritless litigation brought by radical activists who care more about the rights of terrorist aliens than those of the American people,” Leavitt said in her statement.
Paredes claimed to ABC News he and others were “forced to sign a paper” saying they are part of a gang. On Friday, the ACLU submitted a document they say their clients at Bluebonnet received from immigration officials. The document, titled “Notice and Warrant of Apprehension and Removal under the Alien Enemies Act,” says, “You have been determined to be… a member of Tren de Aragua.”
“We have been forced to sign a paper, right here, basically saying that we are part of a gang, that we are part of it, and they’re forcing us to sign it,” Paredes said.
Stephen Miller, Trump’s homeland security adviser, responded to a post on X by a FOX News reporter that includes a list allegedly provided by a DHS official of “suspected Venezuelan TdA gang members” detained in Texas that the Trump administration “was planning to deport before SCOTUS stepped in.”
The list included Paredes’ name and photo and says that he is a confirmed TdA member and says that he is facing criminal charges for “aggravated assault with a weapon, pointing, and presenting firearms at a person.” The post also includes photos of Paredes’ tattoos of a cross and a clock.
“This is who the Democrats are fighting to keep in your neighborhood,” Miller said in response to the social media post of the list.
A review of court records found one charge against Paredes in South Carolina for “pointing and presenting firearms at a person” in February. The case is still ongoing and Paredes is scheduled to have his second court appearance in August.
According to WCIV, an ABC News affiliate, Paredes turned himself in on the gun charge and was booked into Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County, South Carolina in February. The ICE detainee locator confirms Paredes is currently at Bluebonnet Detention Center.
Paredes’ mom told ABC News in a statement through their attorney that she denies the allegation that her son is a member of TdA.
“My son is only 19 years old,” the mother said, who did not want to be named. “He was a good student, a talented football player, and a loving son. He is a devout Catholic. He carries his faith on his body and in his heart — he even had a large cross tattooed on his body to mark his lifelong commitment to God.”
“He’s not a terrorist,” she said, adding that she wishes for her son to be sent to Venezuela.
“Please do not send him to El Salvador — a country he has never known, where he faces grave danger and has no support,” she added.
Earlier this month, SCOTUS lifted an injunction that barred deportations under the AEA and ruled that any person the administration sought to deport under the proclamation must be given due process. The ACLU argued Friday that the Venezuelan migrants who are being held in a detention center in Texas are at risk of deportation and have not had adequate notice or enough time to challenge their removals, violating the court’s requirement that the men have “reasonable time” to practice their due process rights.When asked by ABC News if he fears being deported to El Salvador, Paredes said he is “very scared” because he and the other detainees are not from El Salvador.
“We are very scared [that] everybody here will get deported to El Salvador,” Paredes said. “Because, first of all, we are not from there. Most people in here got no criminal records. Not even a ticket, nothing.”
“There’s underage people,” Paredes added. “We even got disabled people right here next to me.”
Paredes said he was not given any information on Friday and he still has not received answers from the officers at the detention center.
“They just tell us that they don’t know anything, and they don’t give us any kind of information,” Paredes said.
“We just want justice, we are humans, we have human rights,” Paredes added. “We just want to go back to our country.”
(NEW YORK) — Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, spoke exclusively on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Friday morning in her first interview since Sen. Chris Van Hollen met with her husband in El Salvador Thursday.
Van Hollen late Thursday released a photo of himself with Abrego Garcia, which was the first time Vasquez Sura had seen him since spotting him in a photo among several other migrants being brought into El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison last month.
“It was very overwhelming,” Vasquez Sura said of seeing the image Thursday night.
“The most important thing for me, my children, his mom, his brother, his sibling, was to see him alive, and we saw him alive,” she told GMA’s Michael Strahan.
Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native who has been living with his wife and children in Maryland, was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13.
The Trump administration, while acknowledging that Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in error, has said that his alleged MS-13 affiliation makes him ineligible to return to the United States.
After a federal judge ruled earlier this month that the Trump administration must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return, and the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that ruling, the polarizing case has become a test of the power of the executive branch versus the courts.
Vasquez Sura, speaking to GMA, denied that her husband is a member of MS-13 or any other gang.
“I won’t stop fighting until he returns home, until I know that he’s safe,” Vasquez Sura told Strahan.
“It’s been 37 days since March 12, since my husband was abducted,” said Vasquez Sura. “It’s been an emotional, emotional rollercoaster, honestly.”
“We’ve been together over seven years. It’s been amazing. He is very a loving husband, and amazing father. We were just young parents trying to live the American dream,” said Vasquez Sura, who is a U.S. citizen, along with the couple’s children.
“Our faith has grown, and I keep him in my prayers to bring him back home,” she said.
Strahan questioned Vasquez Sura about her filing for an order of protection from her husband in 2021, in which she cited being slapped, hit with an object, and being detained against her will. The case was closed about a month later when she failed to appear for a court hearing.
“You did take out a temporary order of protection against your husband in 2021. Were you in fear of your husband?” Strahan asked.
“My husband is alive,” Vasquez Sura responded. “That’s all I can say.”
Earlier this week, in a statement released to ABC News through her attorney, Vasquez Sura said, “After surviving domestic violence in a previous relationship, I acted out of caution after a disagreement with Kilmar by seeking a protective order in case things escalated. We were able to work through this situation privately as a family, including by going to counseling. Kilmar has always been a loving partner and father, and I will continue to stand by him and demand justice for him.”
Van Hollen, a Democratic senator from Vasquez Sura’s home state of Maryland, flew to El Salvador on Wednesday to try to meet with Abrego Garcia.
“I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance,” Van Hollen said in the social media post in which he shared the photo of him with Abrego Garcia. “I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return.”
Vasquez Sura was told that the meeting between Van Hollen and Abrego Garcia was set up by El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, a source close to the family told ABC News.
The source said Abrego Garcia and Vasquez Sura were not able to speak.
(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in Vermont has ordered that a Tufts University doctoral student be released on bail from ICE custody after her visa was revoked by the Trump administration.
Rumeysa Ozturk testified remotely at her bail hearing Friday from the detention facility in Louisiana where she has been held since ICE agents detained her near her home in Massachusetts on March 25.
Her lawyers argued that the Turkish national and former Fulbright scholar is being targeted by the Trump administration because of a column she co-wrote in her student newspaper criticizing the university’s response to resolutions approved by the Tufts Community Union Senate.
Those resolutions called on the university to “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide, apologize for University President Sunil Kumar’s statements, disclose its investments and divest from companies with direct or indirect ties to Israel,” she wrote in the op-ed.
The judge ordered her released on bail while the government’s case against her proceeds.
In sworn declarations and court hearings, Ozturk and her lawyers stressed the urgent need for her to be released, noting she has had at least 12 asthma attacks since she was detained. They also accused the detention facility of being overcrowded and unsanitary, which they said may be affecting her well-being.
Wearing a hijab, glasses, and an orange jumpsuit, Ozturk testified via Zoom about the humanitarian work she is involved in as part of her studies in child development. She also testified about her involvement in school groups and projects.
Ozturk told the judge that she organized an event she called “collective grieving for children experiencing war and conflicts” that aimed to help children “from Gaza to Israel, from Russia to Ukraine … from all parts of the world.”
“I think as people who are working in academia for child development and well-being, it is sometimes possible that we forget the emotional touch or grief extending to children that we don’t necessarily work with,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t grieve for other children, all of them are ours, from all parts of the world experiencing very sad events including war and conflict.”
Ozturk said during the hearing that, should she be released on bail, Tufts has offered her several housing options she hopes to take up in order to finish her Ph.D.
At one point during the hearing, she was granted a break to take asthma medication after appearing at several points to clutch her chest as she struggled to speak. She testified she had an asthma attack at an airport in Atlanta when she was being transported to Louisiana.
“I was afraid and I was crying,” she testified, adding that her daily maintenance inhaler was not initially provided to her.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that the government revoked Ozturk’s visa due to her pro-Palestinian activism.
“If you apply for a visa to enter the United States and be a student, and you tell us the reason you are coming to the United States is not just because you want to write op-eds, but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students, taking over buildings, creating a ruckus — we’re not going to give you a visa,” stated Rubio, who said that the State Department may have revoked more than 300 student visas since the beginning of the second Trump administration.