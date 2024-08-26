Former deputy arrested in connection with fatal shooting of airman Roger Fortson

(NEW YORK) — Former deputy Eddie Duran has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of United States Air Force Sr. Airman Roger Fortson who was killed in his own home, the Florida state attorney said Monday.

Duran is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail on no bond and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday morning, online jail records show. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

His arrest comes after the Florida state attorney filed one count of manslaughter with a firearm against him on Friday. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Fortson, 23, was in his home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, on May 3 when Duran responded to the apartment for a call reporting a domestic disturbance, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Fortson was alone in the apartment at the time.

In body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office, Fortson is seen holding a gun in his right hand with his arm extended downward and the muzzle pointing at the floor as he opens the door in response to the deputy, who can be heard announcing twice that he’s with the sheriff’s office. The footage, reviewed by ABC News, also shows Fortson had his left hand up, palm showing, gesturing towards the deputy when he opened the door.

Duran shot Fortson within seconds of the door opening, according to the footage. Fortson died of his injuries.

The deputy said he saw Fortson armed with a gun and that Fortson took a step toward the deputy and had a look of aggression in his eyes, according to an interview Duran conducted with the sheriff’s office during their subsequent investigation.

The deputy was terminated from the department in May, according to a sheriff’s department statement obtained by ABC News.

Fortson’s girlfriend, who asked not to be identified due to fears for her safety, spoke in May to Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB-TV, telling the station her and Fortson were having a conversation on the phone about weekend plans when the shooting occurred.

“We continue to wish Mr. Fortson’s family comfort and peace, as the former deputy’s criminal case proceeds,” the Oklaloosa County Sheriff’s Office previously told ABC News in a statement. “We stand by our decision to terminate Mr. Duran as a result of the administrative internal affairs investigation that found his use of force was not objectively reasonable.”

A sweep of the home did not find another person in the apartment besides Fortson, police said. In the body camera video, a woman, presumed to be a building manager, explains to the officer that someone in the building notified her of the disturbance and that she called police.

Fortson’s family said in a statement to ABC News on Friday that the charges marked a “first step towards justice” in the case.

“Nothing can ever bring Roger back, and our fight is far from over, but we are hopeful that this arrest and these charges will result in real justice for the Fortson family,” the statement said. “Let this be a reminder to law enforcement officers everywhere that they swore a solemn oath to protect and defend, and their actions have consequences, especially when it results in the loss of life.”

The state attorney’s office said it’s very limited in what they can say because this is still an ongoing investigation. No press conferences are scheduled at this time.

Multiple motorists rescued from flooded roadways in New Jersey and New York
Gerald French/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Multiple motorists stranded on flooded roadways in New York and New Jersey had to be rescued from their submerged vehicles Tuesday night as some parts of the region got six inches of rain in about three hours, according to officials.

The super-soaker storm brought torrential rain to New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut, dumping two to three inches an hour, meteorologist Bill Goodman of the National Weather Service office in Upton, New York, told ABC News on Wednesday morning.

“Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. is when it was really the worst. That’s rush hour,” Goodman said of Tuesday night’s storm.

He said some parts of New York City, including northern Manhattan and the Bronx, recorded up to 6 inches of rain Tuesday evening.

New York City Emergency Management officials said multiple motorists were stranded on flooded roadways and had to be pulled from their vehicles by rescue crews.

Six people were rescued from their vehicles when they got stuck in flood waters on the Cross Island Parkway in New York City, emergency management officials said.

Flood water also inundated the Henry Hudson Parkway in the Bronx borough of New York City, where firefighters had to rescue a stranded driver, according to the New York City Fire Department. At the height of the storm, the highway was briefly closed at West 232nd Street in the Bronx, officials said.

On Long Island, police in the Nassau County town of Glen Cove had to rescue two people from a BMW that got stuck in water that authorities said was too high to drive through safely. Port Washington, about 10 miles from Glen Cove, recorded 4.66 inches of rain Tuesday evening, the most of any Long Island city, according to the NWS.

Elsewhere in the region, flooding on the Palisades Parkway in the Bergen County, New Jersey, city of Englewood Cliffs, caused commuter chaos, officials said. The Teterboro Airport in Bergen County recorded nearly four inches of rain Tuesday night, according to the NWS.

One of the hardest areas of New Jersey was Hackensack, which received nearly 3 inches of rain, according to the NWS.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the Hackensack Fire Department said multiple trees in the city were down and numerous streets were flooded. In a warning to motorists, the fire department said, “It continues to monsoon, please do not drive into flooded areas.”

“Multiple people stuck, multiple rescues being made by Hackensack fire members,” the Hackensack Fire Department said in the post. “If you’re in an area and cannot go any further, park your car somewhere dry and wait out the storm…. Turn around, don’t drown.”

There were no reports of injuries in the New York City metropolitan area.

The storm system soaked the Northeast after moving in from the eastern Great Lakes, prompting 163 damaging storm reports, including numerous downed trees and flash flooding, from Michigan to New York.

Goodman said the remnants of Hurricane Debby are forecast to reach the Northeast on Friday, bringing more rain to the region. Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning in the Big Bend area of the Florida Panhandle and produced heavy amounts of rainfall as it continued as a tropical storm into Georgia and the Carolinas.

The slow-moving Debby dumped more than 17 inches of rain in Summerville, South Carolina, and at least 6 inches in Cary, North Carolina. Another 6 to 10 inches of rain is forecast for South Carolina and North Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, Debby is expected to make its second landfall in South Carolina and then move north into inland North Carolina and Virginia Thursday night.

Trump rally gunman left message on gaming platform before shooting: Sources
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

(BUTLER, P.A.) — Investigators working to determine a motive behind the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump found a message posted to the gaming platform Steam that they believe was authored by the suspect, in which he said that “July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds,” according to three law enforcement sources briefed on the probe.

Investigators also found internet searches for both Trump and President Joe Biden on the phone belonging to Thomas Matthew Crooks, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News. Crooks, 20, had searched for the dates of Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and for those of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the sources said.

The suspect’s phone was one of several devices that law enforcement investigators had collected as they worked to piece together a timeline of the assassination attempt against the former president during a Saturday rally.

“What is beginning to emerge is a portrait of a troubled young person who turned to violence,” said John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and former head of intelligence at the Department of Homeland Security.

Cohen, who specializes in the phenomenon of mass shooters, added that investigators may never determine a single or precise motive for the attack. Sources familiar with the investigation have told ABC News that a search of the suspect’s phone history has revealed no indication of Crooks’ political views or his motive for the shooting. Investigators have also found no digital footprint from the suspect suggesting any affiliations with international or domestic terrorist groups. They have also been unable to identify any ideological nexus to Trump and/or Biden, according to sources.

“Likely, it was a combination of mental health issues, ideological beliefs and a sense of personal grievance, the same combination of factors present in almost every school shooting and mass casualty attack over the past several years. As with those incidents, the warning signs were there, they were just not recognized,” Cohen said. “The threat was real but people around him did not understand what they were witnessing or how it would play out last Saturday.”

The FBI early on Sunday had identified Crooks as the suspect. The U.S. Secret Service said snipers had killed Crooks at the scene. Firefighter Corey Comperatore, a dad who was attending the rally, was killed, and two other bystanders injured, officials said.

The searches compounded the questions that were swirling as investigators searched for a reason for the shooting, including a possible political motive. Crooks had been registered as a Republican voter, according to state records. But a $15 donation to a progressive group was also recorded under “Thomas Crooks” in January 2021, according to FEC records.

As investigators analyzed the suspect’s phone, they looked at his search history, which included the queries for Trump and Biden. But that search history didn’t immediately appear to reveal Crooks’ political views, sources told ABC News.

Law enforcement officials investigating the assassination attempt told lawmakers on Wednesday that 20 minutes had passed between the time Secret Service snipers first spotted Crooks on a rooftop and the time the first shots were fired, according to several law enforcement officials and lawmakers briefed on the matter.

2nd former officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death pleads guilty in federal plea deal
Memphis Police Department

(MEMPHIS) — A second former Memphis police officer federally charged in connection with the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols has pleaded guilty, weeks before the trial is set to begin, court filings show.

Emmitt Martin III is one of five former officers indicted last year on federal civil rights, conspiracy and obstruction offenses in connection with Nichols’ death.

After initially pleading not guilty to the charges following the indictment, Martin pleaded guilty to two of them during a change of plea hearing in federal court in Memphis Friday afternoon, online court records show.

Martin pleaded guilty to excessive force and failure to intervene, as well as conspiracy to witness tamper, according to the court records. The other two charges will be dropped at sentencing, which has been scheduled for Dec. 5, according to the online records.

The government said it will recommend a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, according to the plea agreement.

In the plea agreement, Martin admitted that, along with the other defendants, he “unlawfully assaulted” Nichols, and then attempted to “corruptly persuade” his supervisor to make “false and misleading statements” on the incident report to “cover up their use of unreasonable force on Nichols.”

ABC News has reached out to his attorney for comment.

Martin is the second former officer to plead guilty in the case ahead of the federal trial, which is scheduled to start next month.

In November 2023, Desmond Mills Jr. pleaded guilty to two of the four counts in the indictment — excessive force and failing to intervene, as well as conspiring to cover up his use of unlawful force — as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

The government said at the time that it will recommend a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, based on the terms of Mills’ plea agreement.

Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, 2023, three days after a violent confrontation with police following a traffic stop. The medical examiner’s official autopsy report showed he died of brain injuries from blunt force trauma.

The federal indictment alleges that Martin and Mills — along with Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith — deprived Nichols of his constitutional rights during the confrontation.

Each of the defendants, according to the indictment, was involved in beating Nichols during the Jan. 7 traffic stop and none relayed information about their assault to the Memphis police dispatcher, their supervisor or the emergency medical technicians and paramedics who were coming to the scene.

The officers allegedly spoke at the scene about how they had struck Nichols, but they also did not relay that information to first responders or their supervisors even as his condition “deteriorated and he became unresponsive,” the indictment alleges.

As part of his plea agreement, Mills admitted to “repeatedly and unjustifiably striking Nichols with a baton and to failing to intervene in other officers’ use of force against Nichols,” the Department of Justice said in a press release following his change of plea hearing.

He also admitted to not providing any medical aid to Nichols afterward, despite knowing he “had a serious medical need,” and not alerting police or EMTs that Nichols had been struck in the head and body, the DOJ stated.

He further admitted to making false statements and accounts about Nichols’ arrest and the use of force used on him to a supervisor and in a Memphis Police Department report, according to the DOJ.

The other three defendants pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. Their trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 9 and is expected to last three weeks.

If convicted, two of the counts in the indictment carry a maximum penalty of life in prison, while the other two each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ.

All five former officers also face state felony charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, in connection with Nichols’ death. They pleaded not guilty.

The Memphis Police Department fired the five officers — who were on the department’s now-disbanded SCORPION unit — following an investigation into Nichols’ death.

