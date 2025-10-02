Former Des Moines superintendent who was detained by ICE federally charged
(DES MOINES, Iowa) — A now-former school superintendent who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents has been charged by federal prosecutors in Iowa with one count of being an “illegal alien in possession of firearms,” according to court records.
Former Des Moines Public School Superintendent Ian Roberts was charged by complaint on Wednesday, according to the case docket. The complaint remains under seal.
He is set for an initial appearance Thursday afternoon before a magistrate judge. The docket indicates that the appearance will be by video.
The docket also indicates that he was arrested on Thursday. He had been in ICE detention at the Woodbury County Jail in Sioux City, though he has since been taken into custody by the Department of Justice on a federal warrant for his arrest, according to Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan.
Roberts, 54, was initially detained by ICE agents on Friday. He was in possession of a loaded handgun, a fixed-blade hunting knife and $3,000 in cash, according to ICE.
Roberts, a native of Guyana, had a final order of removal issued by a judge in 2024 and no work authorization in the U.S., according to ICE. He resigned as the superintendent of the Des Moines Public Schools on Tuesday.
Roberts joined the district in July 2023 and had previously held leadership positions in school districts across the U.S. for 20 years, according to Des Moines School Board Chair Jackie Norris.
The Des Moines School Board was not aware of Roberts’ immigration issues at the time of his hiring, according to Norris, who said following his detainment that the board is taking ICE’s allegations “very seriously.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — The past few months, several disappearances have occurred involving hikers setting out on multi-day excursions who are never seen again.
On Wednesday, search efforts were called off for a Minnesota man, who was last heard from in late July after planning a three-day hike through Wyoming’s Big Horn National Park.
“With weather conditions and other factors updated in our search models, we have to face the reality that the most optimistic survival odds have run out,” officials said.
Similarly, a New Jersey man has been missing since July 28 after reportedly hiking along one of the most challenging trails in the Grand Canyon, according to the National Park Service. Since the hiker’s disappearance, officials have not provided additional updates on his possible whereabouts or the search efforts.
“The overwhelming percentage of missing hikers and accidents and tragedies we see, I think, are probably preventable,” Cris Hazzard, a professional hiking guide and author, known as as “The Hiking Guy,” told ABC News.
Hazzard said these disappearances usually occur when people either “don’t know what they are getting into” or “they’re not prepared.”
So, here’s what Hazzard recommends the next time a hiker — whether they are a beginner or a frequent visitor of the trails — sets out on their next outdoor adventure.
Several minutes of ‘homework’ before embarking on hike Before even beginning a hiking trail or camping excursion, Hazzard said the hiker should check the park’s website, ensuring it is open and there are not any warnings in place.
“A lot of times people think, ‘Well, it’s not going to happen to me, I spent all this money to visit the Grand Canyon and you’re not going to take the hike away from me.’ I get it, but you need to take that stuff seriously,” Hazzard said.
Along with checking the individual park’s website, Hazzard recommends the AllTrails app, where other hikers can leave trail reports and see what others have been experiencing on specifics paths.
Be prepared with the proper gear, including satellite communication When putting together the essential materials for an extended hiking trip, Hazzard said people should ensure they have fitness clothes, a backpack, plenty of water (with electrolytes for warmer hiking conditions) and a rain jacket in case of thunderstorms.
But, Hazzard emphasizes one item that is the most important — an LED flashlight or headlamp.
“Think of a situation of when you’re on a hike and you sprain your ankle halfway through, and there’s a couple hours of daylight. Now you’re hopping back, and if you’re not comfortable hiking, or you don’t know the trail, you could be in the pitch dark, you could get lost and you can get into bigger trouble,” Hazzard said.
Any time issues like that come up, Hazzard said the LED headlamp is “going to bail you out of that.”
Other tools that could prevent tragedies are satellite communication devices that can send an SOS signal to loved ones or to local officials, Hazzard said.
A Garmin Inreach, which is like a “rugged outdoor instrument,” features SOS and non-emergency communication — so hikers can even let family members know when they are running a little behind schedule, Hazzard said.
Additionally, a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) allows a hiker to broadcast their location to government search and rescue teams with just the push of a button, Hazzard said. This device can share a hiker’s location every 10 minutes via satellite to create a “breadcrumb” trail — making it significantly easier for emergency personnel to find a stranded or injured individual along the trail, Hazzard said.
Not hesitating to ask for help If a hiker does end up getting lost, Hazzard emphasized people should not try to figure out a solution on their own, but instead reach out for help immediately, even if it’s just calling and asking for directions.
“Time is an asset in rescuing you. [Officials] much rather would know that you need help even if they don’t go out and pick you up with a helicopter, they can at least make sure that you’re safe,” Hazzard told ABC News.
Share hiking plans and estimated time of return with a trusted person Hazzard does not discourage hiking alone — as that is how he normally travels the trails — but he encourages those who are solo to share hiking plans with others before embarking on their excursions, since that individual could then give officials precise details in case of an emergency.
“The sooner you report somebody missing and you can give somebody at the park specific information about where that person was hiking, the better the chances of that person being found,” Hazzard said.
Overall, Hazzard said he hopes people remember that while hiking can “look like a very scary thing,” it can actually be safe — with the proper precautions.
“Going to the wilderness can look like climbing Mount Everest, and really it’s not. But it’s just that if you get in trouble, it’s not like going for a walk in a neighborhood or you call an Uber or call 911, you just have to prepare a little bit for it. If you look at it that way, it’s not so intimidating or so scary,” Hazzard told ABC News.
(NEW YORK) — The federal judge overseeing Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s deportation case in Maryland will hear arguments Monday over whether Abrego Garcia should be transferred to Maryland as he awaits trial on human smuggling charges in Tennessee.
Abrego Garcia’s attorneys filed an emergency motion last week seeking to have him returned to Maryland should he released on bond, but government attorneys say they will seek to deport him to a country other than his native El Salvador, where he is prohibited from being sent due to a 2019 court order.
U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, who has been handling Abrego Garcia’s Maryland case, will also hear arguments from the Trump administration seeking to have Abrego Garcia’s Maryland case dismissed.
Abrego Garcia, who was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution, was brought back to the U.S. last month to face charges in Tennessee of allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S. while he was living in Maryland. He has pleaded not guilty.
The magistrate judge overseeing the Tennessee case is expected to release him on bond as he awaits trial, setting up a battle over his potential removal.
In a court filing last week, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys said he had been subjected to severe mistreatment including “beatings, severe deprivation, inadequate nutrition and psychological torture” while he was held in CECOT, arguing that he “could face persecution or torture if removed directly to various other countries, including but not limited to countries with notorious human rights abuses like Libya, South Sudan, and Eritrea.”
The next hearing in Abrego Garcia’s criminal case is set for July 16 in Tennessee.
Robert McGuire, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, filed a motion last week to set a jury trial date “within 70 days of his initial appearance.”
(CHINO, Calif.) — Police in California recovered approximately $30,000 worth of stolen Labubu collectibles that were stolen in multiple trips over several days, police said.
Chino Police Department detectives recovered the Labubus after serving a search warrant at a home in Upland, California, where they found 14 boxes of the stolen merchandise, along with evidence indicating the items were about to be resold and shipped across the country, according to a statement from the department.
Detectives said they had been investigating a burglary where, they say, suspects would enter a warehouse and steal boxes, during several trips over multiple days, containing the highly sought-after Labubus that are often sold for high prices online.
“During the investigation, a search warrant was served at a residence in Upland,” Chino officials said. “One suspect attempted to flee but ultimately surrendered without incident. Detectives recovered fourteen boxes of stolen merchandise, along with evidence indicating the items were being prepared for resale and shipment across the country.”
The recovered property was quickly returned to the rightful owners, police said.
Police did not say if any had identified any suspects or brought any charges in the case.