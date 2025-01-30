Former employee sues city

Rozina Baig of Illinois moved to Martinsville to take over the MiNet fiber operations for the city of Martinsville. Three months later she was fired for poor performance. Now she’s sued the city for $11 million dollars claiming the city was committing resources fraud, retaliated against her when she exposed it, and wrongly terminated her. The city says Baig is the fraud, having falsified her resume, state and federal forms, address, work and education.
