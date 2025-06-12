Former MTV VJ and talk show host Ananda Lewis dies at 52

Former MTV VJ and talk show host Ananda Lewis dies at 52
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Former television host Ananda Lewis has died, her sister Lakshmi Emory shared in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Lewis was 52.

Lewis, who was known for her role as an MTV VJ and host of Teen Summit, was battling Stage 4 breast cancer.

“She’s free, and in His heavenly arms,” Emory wrote on Facebook. “Lord, rest her soul.”

Lewis first revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2020, via an Instagram video that included her hope to encourage other women to get a mammogram. Lewis was battling Stage 3 cancer at the time.

“I have been fighting to get cancer out of my body for almost two years,” she said at the time. “For a really long time, I have refused mammograms, and that was a mistake.”

Lewis admitted that she refused regular mammograms because of her fear of being exposed to radiation.

People with an average risk of breast cancer are recommended to start mammogram screening starting at age 40 and even younger for those with higher than average risk. Mammograms are considered safe. They emit a very small amount of radiation, but less than a standard X-ray.

“I need you to get your mammograms,” she implored, sharing that she had to adjust her diet and lifestyle. “I still have a lot of work to do. … I wish I could go back. I have a 9-year-old I need to be here for.”

In October 2024, a year after her cancer had progressed to Stage 4, Lewis spoke with ABC News’ Kelley L. Carter to talk about her diagnosis and the treatment decisions she had to make, which included a refusal to undergo a medically recommended double mastectomy followed by rounds of chemotherapy.

“I couldn’t handle doing such a drastic surgery in my life at that time,” she said. “I was a stay-at-home mom, homeschooling my son. Cancer doesn’t come and replace all the other stuff you have to do. Cancer happens on top of your life, and for me, it was just too overwhelming in the beginning.”

Lewis said at the time that she had opted for homeopathic treatment, including a change in her diet and fractionated chemotherapy, which is not recommended by doctors as effective.

Since she revealed her cancer diagnosis, Lewis faced criticism from others for her decision to not have surgery years earlier.

“None of those people know me and they don’t know the details of my situation,” she said. “I’m not gonna sit here and battle people about their opinions. That has no bearing on my life. It’s a waste of my time. And I don’t have time to waste.”

“Life owes me nothing,” she added. “Every day I get, I’m grateful for. What I do is focus on what I can fix. And what I can control.”

Lewis, who was born March 21, 1973, in Los Angeles, began her career on BET when she landed a role as host of Teen Summit in 1993, a talk show program that focused on issues faced by Black teens. It also included live performances.

In 2001, she had her own talk show called The Ananda Lewis Show.

The role that many know Lewis for was as an MTV VJ. She hosted a variety of shows including Total Request Live and Hot Zone.

She was a correspondent on The Insider from 2004 to 2017.

In her 2024 interview with Carter, when asked  how she wanted people to remember her, Lewis said, “That I loved hard and lived loud and didn’t back away from problems and loved this life. And was O.K. with letting it go too.”

“It’s a temporary situation, so do your best,” she added. “That’s all we’re all doing is our best.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for 22nd season at ABC
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for 22nd season at ABC
Anne Marie Fox/Disney

Grey’s Anatomy is coming back for more.

The long-running ABC medical drama has been renewed for a 22nd season, a representative for ABC confirmed to Good Morning America on Thursday.

Along with the Grey’s Anatomy news, ABC announced a group of show returns for the upcoming 2025-26 television season.

9-1-1 is set to return for its ninth season. The Rookie, starring Nathan Fillion, is coming back for its eighth season. Shifting Gears is returning for season 2, and Will Trent is set to return for a fourth season.

With Thursday’s announcement, the Shonda Rhimes-created Grey’s Anatomy cements itself as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, a title the show has held since 2019. The show also claims the title for longest-running primetime series in ABC history.

Season 21, which kicked off in September, picked up in the aftermath of the season 20 finale, which saw Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) at odds with Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen).

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush has joined the cast in the latest season, playing the role of Dr. Cass Beckman, a trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband is David Beckman, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leslie Odom Jr. returning to ‘Hamilton’ for limited 10th anniversary run
Leslie Odom Jr. returning to ‘Hamilton’ for limited 10th anniversary run
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Good things come to those who wait for it: Leslie Odom Jr. is returning to Hamilton for a limited run this fall in honor of the hit Broadway musical’s 10th anniversary.

Odom Jr. will be back as Aaron Burr, the Tony-winning role he originated on Broadway in 2015. His performances begin September 9 and run through November 23 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

“Returning to Hamilton is a deeply meaningful homecoming,” Odom Jr. says in a statement. “I’m so grateful for the chance to step back into the room—especially during this anniversary moment—and to revisit this brilliant piece that forever changed my life and the lives of so many.”

If you want to be in the room where it happens, a new batch of tickets is now available at HamiltonMusical.com.

Hamilton, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, officially opened on Broadway August 6, 2015.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is a masterpiece Homer ‘would quite likely be proud of,’ Universal boss says
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is a masterpiece Homer ‘would quite likely be proud of,’ Universal boss says
Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images

Universal has shared new details about Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film adaptation of The Odyssey.

The studio’s distribution chief, Jim Orr, took to the stage at CinemaCon 2025 on Wednesday to talk about the film, which is based off of Homer‘s epic poem.

Orr called the film “a visionary, once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would quite likely be proud of,” according to Variety.

He then talked about the film’s actors, saying Nolan “assembled a staggering all-star cast.” Orr listed off some of the ensemble, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

While Damon is confirmed to be playing Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, the distribution chief did not confirm which characters the rest of the cast would portray.

Homer’s The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus’ 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He is filled with interruptions in his quest to return home to his wife, Penelope, and his grown son, Telemachus, who fights off suitors who are desperate to steal his father’s throne.

According to its official description from Universal, Nolan’s film adaptation is a “mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time.”

It is Nolan’s first film since his best picture Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer.

The Odyssey opens in movie theaters on July 17, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.