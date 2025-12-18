Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family dead in small plane crash in North Carolina: Officials

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family dead in small plane crash in North Carolina: Officials

In this July 9, 2022, file photo, Greg Biffle looks on during a heat race at a Camping World Superstar Racing Experience at I-55 Raceway, in Pevely, Missouri. Jeff Curry/SRX via Getty Images, FILE

(NORTH CAROLINA) — Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and members of his family died when a small plane crashed and caught fire during landing at the Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday, according to the family and officials.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said it is awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner, but “it is believed that Mr. Gregory Biffle and members of his immediate family were occupants of the airplane.”

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told ABC News five adults and two children died on the Cessna C550.

“This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words,” the Biffle, Grossu, Dutton and Lunders families said in a statement.

“Greg and Cristine were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg’s daughter Emma,” the statement said. “Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child.”

“Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them,” the statement continued. “Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him.”

NASCAR said in a statement that it is “devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton.”

“Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many,” NASCAR said. “His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.”

“Heartbreaking news out of Statesville,” North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein wrote on social media. “Beyond his success as a NASCAR driver, Greg Biffle lived a life of courage and compassion and stepped up for western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. My heart goes out to all those who lost a loved one in this tragic crash.”

The cause of the crash is not known, said John Ferguson, manager of the airport in Statesville, about 50 miles north of Charlotte.

The airport is closed for further notice, Ferguson said, noting that it will take time to get the debris off the runway. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Powerful nor’easter batters East Coast with heavy rain, strong winds: What you need to know about the forecast
Powerful nor’easter batters East Coast with heavy rain, strong winds: What you need to know about the forecast
ABC News

A coastal storm moving along the East Coast on Monday will continue to bring the threat of significant coastal flooding, strong to damaging winds and moderate to locally heavy rainfall.

Rain and wind will be dying down Monday morning in the Southeast, while the Northeast will see the worst impacts of the storm through midday.

Rain will become more scattered in the Northeast on Monday afternoon (with locally heavy rain possible at times), before it starts to move out overnight with only a few areas of sprinkles and light rain left for Tuesday morning.

Coastal flood warnings are in effect from North Carolina to Rhode Island, where moderate to locally major flood stages are possible Monday and may persist through Tuesday in some areas.

The worst of the flooding will be around high tide on Monday afternoon (mostly between noon and 3 p.m.), when strong onshore winds will bring water levels 1 to 3 feet above normal levels, leading to flooding and possible dune breaching.

Eight- to 15-foot breaking waves could lead to beach and coastal erosion in areas with coastal flood alerts.

Winds gusted up to 60 mph at Surf City, New Jersey, on Sunday night.

Wind alerts for coastal areas from New Jersey through New York, Connecticut and Cape Cod, Massachusetts, remain in effect Monday due to possible gusts up to 50 to 60 mph.

Rainfall on Monday will mostly be less than 1 inch for New Jersey and New York City, but Long Island, as well as the Hudson Valley up through Albany, could see 1 to 2 inches.

Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts are also expecting 1 to 2 inches of rain, but some areas of 2 to 3 inches are possible.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Senate passes ‘National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk’
Senate passes ‘National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk’
CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Days before a memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the Senate has unanimously passed a “National Day of Remembrance” for the conservative influencer after he was killed on Sept. 10.

On Thursday, the Senate unanimously approved a resolution marking Oct. 14, 2025 — the influencer’s birthday — a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.”

While on the Senate floor, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who was leading the passage of the resolution, said he is “proud to have the support of more than 20 of my colleagues to honor Charlie by dedicating his birthday” as this day of remembrance.

“Charlie was a good man — a devout husband, father, and friend. His life was shaped by his faith and the idea that in America, debate and discussion are crucial to the betterment of our country,” Scott said on Thursday.

In the approved resolution, the Senate “recognizes Charlie Kirk for his contributions to civic education and public service” and “encourages educational institutions, civic organizations and citizens across the United States to observe this day.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday that the House of Representative will “soon pass a resolution honoring the life and legacy of our friend Charlie Kirk, and condemning the political violence that led to his untimely passing.”

The conservative influencer was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

After a two-day manhunt, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested for allegedly shooting Kirk and charged on Tuesday with a slew of offenses, including aggravated murder, with prosecutors announcing the intent to seek the death penalty.

He was also charged with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious body injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of violent offense in the presence of a child, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced on Tuesday.

Kirk’s memorial service will take place on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and members of the Kirk family are expected to attend.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Death of Texas college student Brianna Aguilera ruled suicide: Police
Death of Texas college student Brianna Aguilera ruled suicide: Police
Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) — The mysterious death of Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera has been ruled a suicide, police said, noting a suicide note found on her phone and reported previous comments about self-harm.

The investigation began at 12:46 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to an Austin apartment complex and found Aguilera on the ground with trauma from an apparent fall from a high floor, Austin Police Detective Robert Marshall said.

Cameras showed Aguilera arriving at the apartment complex just after 11 p.m. Friday and going to an apartment on the 17th floor, Marshall said at a news conference on Thursday. The video showed “a large group of friends left that same apartment at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, leaving just Brianna and three other girls in the apartment,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Aguilera was at a tailgate for the Texas A&M vs. University of Texas football game, and she “became intoxicated to a point where she was asked to leave,” Marshall said.

Aguilera told her friends that she lost her phone, and when they arrived at the apartment Friday night, she borrowed a phone to call her boyfriend, he said.

Witnesses heard her argue on the phone with her boyfriend, Marshall said. That phone call took place from 12:43 a.m. to 12:44 am — two minutes before a 911 call, he said.

When police later found Aguilera’s lost phone, they recovered a “deleted digital suicide note dated Tuesday, Nov. 25 of this year, which was written to specific people in her life,” Marshall said.

“Brianna had made suicidal comments previously to friends, back in October of this year,” he said. “This continued through the evening of her death, with some self-harming actions early in the evening and a text message to another friend indicating the thought of suicide.”

No evidence in the investigation ever pointed to a crime, Marshall stressed, adding, “Every friend and witness during this investigation has been nothing but forthcoming and open.”

Aguilera’s family told local media earlier this week the beloved college student was not suicidal and was planning to pursue a career in law.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at the news conference, “I understand how grief and the need for answers can raise intense emotions and many questions. But sometimes the truth doesn’t provide the answers we are hoping for, and that is this case.”

Davis said her “heart aches” for Aguilera’s parents.

“I have three daughters and a son, and I cannot begin to imagine the pain,” Davis said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide — free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.